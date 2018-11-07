Week 10 Trade Calls: Deal for Dion Lewis

The trade deadline is looming now that we've entered November, as most platforms shut down trading some time around Thanksgiving. Be sure to check your site/league rules as trade deadlines will differ! However, with plenty of teams still clinging onto hopes of a playoff berth, now is the time to strike for season-altering trades.

Quick aside: I'm in a league where EVERY person in my division has a 4-5 record. You can bet I'll be trying to make some moves in the coming weeks to improve my position.

Let's dive into some of the trade targets I have my eye on this week:

Trade for:

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: Trading for injured players (Green is expected to miss two or more games with a toe injury) is always a risky proposition. However, make this move with an eye to the future. Green, if healthy for the fantasy playoffs, has an excellent schedule. He starts off with the Chargers, a middle-of-the-pack fantasy pass defense before getting the imploding Raiders and Browns, both of which rank in the bottom 12 of the league in fantasy points allowed to wideouts. The fantasy manager with Green currently might need immediate help, and if your squad is in a more stable position -- it could work out in your favor to stash Green as he heals up and have him ready to roll when the playoffs arrive.

Dion Lewis, RB, Tennessee Titans: Lewis could be in the process of a backfield coup, and it's entirely possible other managers in your league haven't noticed. Lewis' schedule is the reason for that. He played in the early London game in Week 7, had his bye, and then played on Monday night against the Cowboys in a relative snooze-fest of a game. However, over that span, Lewis has nearly tripled Henry in snaps played and out-gained him 277 to 87 on just 10 more touches. Lewis was a star in that London game, and it seems the Titans rewarded his performance with more work and playing time in Week 9. Lewis and Henry split touches and playing time as follows in Week 7: 19-14 touches, 65 snap rate to 32. In Week 9, the gap widened significantly in both respects; Lewis out-touched Henry 23-8, and played 84 percent of the snaps compared to Henry's 20 -- the widest gap in playing time between the two all year. The Titans are somehow still in the playoff hunt and could begin riding Lewis toward a postseason berth. Try and swing a trade for him now before the rest of your league owners realize what's happening in the Music City.

Elijah McGuire, RB, New York Jets: The Jets desperately needed a jolt at running back, and McGuire provided that in his first game back after being activated from the IR boomerang. There was no working him in slowly either, as he led all Jets backs in playing time, 53 percent to 36 percent over Isaiah Crowell. McGuire is a capable pass-catcher, and the Jets desperately need a pass-catching threat out of the backfield with Bilal Powell on injured reserve. McGuire was the third-most targeted Jet last week, receiving 13 percent of Darnold's targets. Again, this was in his first game back. McGuire's upcoming schedule is favorable as well, as four of his next six games are against teams who are in the bottom 12 in the league when it comes to allowing receptions to opposing running backs. This isn't necessarily a "swing for the fences" trade, but McGuire could be a flex-spot rock down the stretch in PPR formats.

Trade away:

Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions: The Kerryon Johnson experience was fun while it lasted. With Theo Riddick returning to action, Johnson loses another critical avenue for fantasy scoring: receptions. Johnson looked poised for a massive passing game role in Week 8 when he saw eight targets, but even with Golden Tate no longer on the team, Johnson only saw five targets last week with Riddick returning as well. Making matters worse is LeGarrette Blount's role as the goal-line back. Blount has three carries inside-the-five while Johnson has just one. Johnson is an electric talent, but the Lions offense is faltering, and with Johnson losing out on two of the best opportunities for scoring fantasy points (receptions and touchdowns), his weekly ceiling is significantly lowered. Shop him now if you can.

Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears: Howard was a sell candidate earlier this year, and the same holds true now. He has four touchdowns in his last three games, but in that same span is averaging just over 16 touches and 3.4 yards per carry per game. He's incredibly touchdown-dependent and has experienced good luck recently, as his scoring runs have come from 18, 2, 1, and 2 yards out. Try to capitalize on this scoring surge and flip Howard to a team with a dire need at running back. His schedule features multiple games that figure to skew pass-heavy (Minnesota, Los Angeles, Green Bay), a few toss-ups (Detroit x2, San Francisco), among others. Unless the Bears keep finding themselves at the 1 yard-line and Howard's number gets called, he'll likely put up disappointing totals in fantasy down the stretch.

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys: This one hurts, because I'm on the record saying I thought Zeke had a shot at leading all running backs in fantasy scoring. Whoops. Anyway, things aren't looking great for old Zeke. He's averaging the fewest touches (22) and yards per game (113) of his career. He's likely to set a new career-high in receptions (had 32 in 2015, has 29 currently), but he's failed to cross 20 carries in five games this year after failing to hit that mark only five times in his previous 15 games. His offense, despite trading for Amari Cooper, looks broken as well. Dak Prescott looks lost, the play-calling is a mess, and the offensive line remains banged up. Zeke hasn't been bad by any stretch this year, but it's hard to envision him racking up fantasy points in an offense that looks to be stuck in neutral. It's possible you could flip him on name value alone for a few valuable assets that could help push you into the postseason. Zeke is by no means a âmust-sell,â but I think it'd be prudent to at least shop him.

Trade Calls Hotline

If I'm getting Melvin Gordon for LeSean McCoy and Golden Tate I make this trade in a heartbeat.

Oof, I'm afraid not. I advocated trading for Dion Lewis above, and I think Devin Funchess is a decent buy-low candidate as well. Chris Carson is banged up and Pierre Garcon is catching passes from Nick Mullens, who looked great last week -- but is an undrafted player set to make his second career start.

Trying to offload Jalen Richard (because Oakland is feral) - is Corey Davis a reasonable WR to get back? â Sam Updike (@updike_sam) November 7, 2018

I'm fine with keeping Jalen Richard honestly as his passing game work makes him a bootleg wide receiver who also runs the ball a few times a game. Corey Davis checks all of the right boxes in terms of target share and air yards profile, but he's playing on an enigmatic offense that's tough to get a read on. If the Titans do hit their stride, though, Davis should blow up in the stat sheets. This is the type of trade worth making this time of year, so go for it.

Give me Aaron Jones for Amari Cooper all day every day. I don't care that Jones fumbled and Cooper scored in his first game as a Cowboy. I want the player attached to the better offense.

Give OJ Howard and Drake for Dalvin Cook? I already own Murray and have Ertz at TE. â Ben Horner (@BenHorner7) November 6, 2018

I think this is a smart trade here, exploiting one of the strengths of your roster to potentially entice an opponent. O.J. Howard's arrow is pointing up of late and Kenyan Drake is a big play waiting to happen. If you can nab Dalvin Cook, though, who looks poised to return to workhorse duties following Minnesota's bye, you'll likely come out ahead.

-- Alex Gelhar is a freelance fantasy writer for the NFL and a full-time law student. You can find him on Twitter @AlexGelhar.