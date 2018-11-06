Week 10 fantasy streamers: Roll with Jack Doyle

Streaming your starting QB, TE, or D/ST isn't the goal in fantasy football. But, if you're weak at a position where you only have to start one player, picking up usable fantasy weeks from the waiver wire can be a beneficial process. In typical start-one quarterback, tight end, and D/ST 12-team formats, most of your league mates won't -- and shouldn't -- carry a backup QB or D/ST. Positional scarcity leaves the waiver wire flush with plausible weekly starting options based on their matchup and expected game-flow.

Simply put, because quarterback and defensive matchups are easier to predict and their output varies less on a weekly basis, sharp fantasy owners have an edge in their leagues if they can stream their "onesie" positions (usually their defense) better than their opponent.

With at least three viable choices at quarterback, tight end, and defense -- this is one of the best streaming slates of the season:

Quarterbacks

Floor and Ceiling: Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons

With top-15 fantasy results in two of his last three games, Baker Mayfield enters Week 10 as a prime streamer in a likely shootout at home against the Falcons' white-hot offense. On the full season, Nick Foles and Alex Smith are the only two signal-callers that have failed to finish as a top-ten fantasy QB1 against the Falcons injury-riddled defense. Since the Falcons defense has fallen apart and Matt Ryan is playing at his 2016 MVP-level, opposing teams are forced to throw 65 percent of the time against Atlanta (fifth-highest rate). Not only are opponents very pass-happy against Atlanta -- they're efficient, too. Only Oakland, Tampa, Detroit, and New Orleans permit more fantasy points per dropback than Atlanta. A willing scrambler as well, Mayfield has tremendous upside this week against a Falcons front seven that is permitting the sixth-most rushing yards per game to enemy QBs (21.6).

Floor: Alex Smith, QB, Washington Redskins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Obviously, the appeal here comes down to the opponent. Streaming Alex Smith in fantasy football is about as fun as picking socks out of a drawer before work every morning. Still, we have to be cautiously on-board with the super conservative Smith in Week 10. Everyone is going off against the Bucs' destitute defense. Even though Washington will be without T Trent Williams (thumb), G Shawn Lauvao (knee; IR), and G Brandon Scherff (pectoral; IR) in Week 10, there is no better opponent to play quarterbacks against than Tampa. The Bucs are allowing a 124.3 passer rating (worst) and forcing pressure at the league's second-lowest clip (22 percent) behind Oakland (14 percent).

Ceiling: Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Perhaps Mariota's Week 9 performance against Dallas signals a bit of the future? Last week, Mariota posted a 72 completion rate, 240 yards, 2 TDs, and 10/32/1 rushing en route to a QB7 fantasy finish -- marking Dallas' worst defensive performance of the season. After a brutal pre-bye stretch in which the Titans faced the fifth-toughest defensive schedule (per Sharp Football Stats), Mariota and Co. return home for a possible shootout with the Patriots. Mariota posted 254 yards, 2 TDs, and 4/37 rushing when these two sides met in the playoffs last year.

Tight Ends

Floor and Ceiling: Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

In Week 8, Jack Doyle (hip) returned to rip Oakland's completely-tanked defense for 6/70/1 (on seven targets). Most surprisingly, Doyle played 75 percent of Colts' snaps against the Raiders. Teammate Eric Ebron only played 18 percent of Colts snaps and has now been on the field for fewer than 50 percent of plays in all three games with Doyle active this year (Weeks 1-2 and 8). Doyle is out-targeting Ebron 22 to 11 in this span. In fact, Doyle's 19 percent target share in his three appearances this year is just behind T.Y. Hilton (21 percent) for the team lead. Jacksonville is a tough opponent on the ground and on the perimeter, but they are currently middle of the pack in yards per target allowed to tight ends (7.43; 18th-of-32). As a cumulative group, the Colts tight ends have finished top-three in fantasy points per game when Andrew Luck is fully healthy (2018, 2016, 2014 seasons).

Deep: C.J. Uzomah, TE, Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans

A.J. Green (toe) is expected to miss extended time, opening up 26 percent of Bengals targets, 35 percent of their inside-the-ten targets, 40 percent of their air yards, and 50 percent of the offenses' end zone targets. All of those figures lead Cincinnati. Uzomah has seen just 11 percent of Bengals targets since Tyler Eifert (leg) went on injured reserve, but Green's absence obviously opens up a litany of opportunity in Cincy's attack. Uzomah and Tyler Boyd are the only non-RB pass catchers left standing as mainstays for the Bengals.

Deep: Chris Herndon, TE, New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills

Herndon's snap rate shot back up in Week 9, as he set a four-week high in snaps (64 percent) and routes run. Herndon didn't get into the box for his fourth-straight game, but he now has 60 yards and/or a TD in Weeks 6-9. New York's pass-catching group is wide open while Herndon is quickly developing a rapport with Sam Darnold. Per Next Gen Stats, Darnold has earned a 144.5 passer rating when throwing to Herndon this year. That's easily best on the team. Herndon is worth a look in 12-teamers, but do note Buffalo owns the NFL's third-best defense in yards per target allowed to tight ends (6.1 yards).

Deep: Vernon Davis, TE, Washington Redskins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If you're desperate in Week 10, Vernon Davis is well worth a TE2 dart throw against the Bucs' truly horrendous tight end defense. Only the Raiders (12.0) permit more yards per target to the position than the Bucs' (10.4). This year, Zach Ertz (11/94), Vance McDonald (4/112/1), Trey Burton (2/86/1), Austin Hooper (9/71/1), David Njoku (4/52/1), and Greg Olsen (6/76/1) have all either lost their minds or performed well above expectation against Tampa's shoddy scheme. Jordan Reed has been incredibly disappointing this year despite his clean bill of health, but we have to go back to the well with both Reed and Vernon Davis once more in Week 10 -- especially since Paul Richardson (shoulder; IR) and Chris Thompson (ribs) are both injured.

Defenses

Floor and Ceiling: New York Jets D/ST vs. Buffalo Bills

Rinse and repeat. Here are the weekly fantasy D/ST finishes against the Bills "offense" over the last month: 2nd, 3rd, 1st, and 1st. The Jets are next.

Floor and Ceiling: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals

New-OC Byron Leftwich lifted the Cards' offense from the depths of despair in Week 8, but this is undoubtedly a smash spot for the Chiefs D/ST. Likely to win in a landslide at home, Kansas City should be able to pin their ears back and send heat against Josh Rosen all day long. The Cardinals offensive line has allowed pressure on 36 percent of Rosen's dropbacks this year, the second-highest rate in the league. Meanwhile, the Chiefs D/ST has finished as a top-eight fantasy unit in three-straight home games, tallying 12 sacks in those contests. Fire up Kansas City's D/ST everywhere in Week 10.

Ceiling: Buffalo Bills D/ST vs. New York Jets

Everyone will be on the Jets D/ST for good reason this week, but there is substantial reason to like the Bills side as well. Sam Darnold has struggled supremely over his last three games against the Vikings, Bears, and Dolphins. In Weeks 7-9, Darnold has completed just 47 percent of his passes, thrown 2 TDs to 7 INTs, absorbed eight sacks, and fumbled three times. New York is the cream of the streaming crop for Week 10, but Buffalo's D/ST is a welcome consolation prize if you miss out on the Jets. Despite facing the worst average starting field position (32-yard line), the Bills are currently No. 2 in FootballOutsiders' DVOA defense metrics. Only Chicago has been better.

-- Graham Barfield is the managing editor of fantasy football content at NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @GrahamBarfield.