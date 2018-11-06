Fantasy targets and touches: Week 10

Hopefully by now you've read one of these columns in the past and understand our new approach. If not, head back and read the intro here. In the interest of saving us all some time, I'll be cutting out the long explanation moving forward.

We got lucky this year, as the annual bye-week apocalypse hit and included only a few critical fantasy offenses. Losing Andrew Luck, Saquon Barkley and Zach Ertz certainly hurt, but not too many fantasy owners were relying on the Jaguars or Cardinals. As for the Bengals, they entered this break period banged up, so hopefully that helps them heal up in time for the fantasy playoffs. Though, the news around A.J. Green (toe) does sound a bit disappointing. Anyway, let's dive into the rest of what Week 9 had to offer and see what takeaways there are for Week 10.

KEY

percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received

percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received

BYE WEEKS: Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles

Oakland Raiders at San Francisco 49ers

Raiders

Backfield

Doug Martin, RB - 12 touches (Wk 8: 15, Wk 7: BYE, Wk 6: 1), 46 percent snap share

Jalen Richard, RB - 6 touches (Wk 8: 10, Wk 7: BYE, Wk 6: 9), 38 percent snap share

Martin remains the main option on the ground for the Raiders, but Richard is a fixture in the passing game. Richard has at least four catches and 45 receiving yards in each of his last four games, giving him at least a reasonable floor in PPR formats.

Passing game

Jordy Nelson, WR - 12 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Seth Roberts, WR - 12 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Brandon LaFell, WR - 12 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Jalen Richard, RB - 16 percent TS, 1 percent AY

If you watched this game as a Raiders fan, well, I'm sorry. Hopefully, you were not trusting too many Raiders in fantasy. Derek Carr posted surprising numbers last week but managed just 171 passing yards against the 49ers. It's likely time to abandon ship on the Raiders passing attack in fantasy (if you hadn't already).

49ers

Backfield

Matt Breida, RB - 13 touches (Wk 8: 16, Wk 7: 5, Wk 6: 14), 48 percent snap share

Raheem Mostert, RB - 7 touches (Wk 8: 2, Wk 7: 11, Wk 6: 12), 26 percent snap share

Alfred Morris, RB - 7 touches (Wk 8: 6, Wk 7: 9, Wk 6: 0), 19 percent snap share

Mostert provided one of the night's big plays on a 52-yard touchdown run, but suffered a broken arm and will be on injured reserve the rest of the year. Breida has long been the leader of this backfield committee, and that shouldn't change moving forward. Morris will pick up some slack but likely isn't trustworthy in lineups just yet.

Passing game

George Kittle, TE - 18 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Marquise Goodwin, WR - 18 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Pierre Garcon, WR - 23 percent TS, 49 percent AY

What a start to Nick Mullens' NFL career! The undrafted quarterback was the butt of plenty of jokes coming into the game (mostly based on his relative anonymity prior to being announced the starter). Mullens threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns, with Garcon and Kittle each hauling one in. Kittle had the bigger day, though, going for over 100 yards. He remains one of the most consistent tight end options.

Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills

Bears

Backfield

Jordan Howard, RB - 14 touches (Wk 8: 22, Wk 7: 13, Wk 6: 13) 50 percent snap share

Tarik Cohen, RB - 7 touches (Wk 8: 6, Wk 7: 14, Wk 6: 12), 52 percent snap share

The Bears scored two early defensive touchdowns, essentially taking Cohen out of the game script. He was on the field a lot but wasn't utilized as heavily as we've seen recently. In more competitive games he should be more involved. Howard once again averaged under three yards per carry but found the end zone twice, so if the bye weeks forced you to start him you should be thrilled. As usual, he's an extremely touchdown-dependent fantasy asset.

Passing game

Taylor Gabriel, WR - 25 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Trey Burton, TE - 14 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Anthony Miller, WR - 30 percent TS, 29 percent AY

The Bears forced four turnovers, scoring on two of them. That really eliminated the need to take to the air. It's worth noting that with Allen Robinson (groin) sidelined again, rookie Anthony Miller remained a bigger part of the offense. He might be worth a look if Robinson is out again next week when the Bears play the Lions.

Bills

Backfield

Chris Ivory, RB - 10 touches (Wk 8: 7, Wk 7: 19, Wk 6: 7), 31 percent snap share

LeSean McCoy, RB - 14 touches (Wk 8: 18, Wk 7: 2, Wk 6: 19), 45 percent snap share

Ivory left the game with a shoulder injury, which could open up more opportunities for McCoy next week. As for this week, Nathan Peterman led the team in rushing yards (46) and scored the team's only touchdown.

Passing game

Logan Thomas, TE - 17 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Kelvin Benjamin, WR - 19 percent TS, 48 percent AY

Zay Jones, WR - 12 percent TS, 5 percent AY

Nathan Peterman threw three interceptions and no touchdowns while averaging under 4 yards per pass attempt. "Not good, Bob!" Former quarterback Logan Thomas popped up for seven catches, but even when it comes to streaming tight ends there are better places to look than the Bills. New acquisition Terrelle Pryor played on 82 percent of team snaps and saw five targets but managed just two catches for 17 yards.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Buccaneers

Backfield

Peyton Barber, RB - 13 touches (Wk 8: 19, Wk 7: 11, Wk 6: 17, Wk 5: BYE), 53 percent snap share

Barber was once again the lead back for the Bucs but wasn't able to turn his touches into much (40 yards from scrimmage). The Buccaneers fell into a deep hole early and took to the air to try and come back.

Passing game

DeSean Jackson, WR - 10 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Mike Evans, WR - 25 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Adam Humphries, WR - 20 percent TS, 8 percent AY

O.J. Howard, TE - 12 percent TS, 14 percent AY

This box score features so many oddities it's hard to know where to begin. Evans led the team in targets (10) but caught just one pass. Howard scored on two of his four receptions. And, Humphries led the team in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (82). This is the second week in a row where Humphries has been second in playing time among the Tampa wideouts. Over those two games, he has 15 catches for 158 yards and two scores. He might be worth adding in PPR leagues just in case.

Panthers

Backfield

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 22 touches (Wk 8: 18, Wk 7: 13, Wk 6: 15), 98 percent snap share

This was the Run CMC the Panthers envisioned when drafting him eighth overall last year. The dual-threat back led the team in rushing (17-79-2) and receiving (5-78-0). Curtis Samuel scored twice on three touches. He might be a name to circle if the Panthers end up finding more ways to get involved.

Passing game

Devin Funchess, WR - 20 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Greg Olsen, TE - 26 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 26 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Curtis Samuel, WR - 17 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Cam Newton is spreading the ball around really well these days. It's great for the floor of his top targets, but really limiting as to their weekly ceiling. Funchess has four-plus catches in all but two games this year, but has a high mark of just 77 yards and has scored only three touchdowns.

Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns

Chiefs

Backfield

Kareem Hunt, RB - 18 touches (Wk 8: 21, Wk 7: 20, Wk 6: 15), 83 percent snap share

After a slow start to the season, Kareem Hunt has jumped to hyperspeed. Three touchdowns in this one remind people why they invested a first-round pick in the Chiefs talented runner.

Passing game

Travis Kelce, TE - 29 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Tyreek Hill, WR - 16 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Spencer Ware, RB - 16 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Sammy Watkins, WR - 16 percent TS, 23 percent AY

All four of these players caught at least four passes for 62-plus yards. Ware's usage in the passing game is noteworthy, but he only played 24 percent of the snaps, so he's not threatening Hunt at all. Watkins limped off the field late, so watch his status if you're in a pinch and need to rely on him next week.

Browns

Backfield

Duke Johnson Jr., RB - 10 touches (Wk 8: 4, Wk 7: 5, Wk 6: 6), 45 percent snap share

Nick Chubb, RB - 23 touches (Wk 8: 20, Wk 7: 18, Wk 6: 3), 51 percent snap share

Chubb dominated the overall touches, but I don't think it's a coincidence that one week after Hue Jackson and Todd Haley get fired, Johnson sees a season-high in targets (nine). Those who held onto Johnson could find themselves with a nice PPR flex option moving forward if this involvement keeps up.

Passing game

Jarvis Landry, WR - 17 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Antonio Callaway, WR - 12 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Duke Johnson, RB - 21 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Breshad Perriman, WR - 14 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Landry managed a solid PPR outing (6-50-0), but the real story is Johnson hauling in nine for 78 and two touchdowns. The Browns really need additional options to step up in the passing game, and Johnson could be one if they continue to use him. When Breshad Perriman is getting six targets in a game, you're clearly having some issues.

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

Jets

Backfield

Isaiah Crowell, RB - 14 touches (Wk 8: 13, Wk 7: 12, Wk 6: 15, Wk 5: 16), 37 percent snap share

Elijah McGuire, RB - 10 touches (n/a - he just returned from IR), 52 percent snap share

Crowell had more touches, but McGuire saw the field more in his first game back since starting the year on injured reserve. This likely lands Trenton Cannon on the drop list, and make McGuire a name to add this coming week if he wasn't scooped up already.

Passing game

Jermaine Kearse, WR - 24 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Elijah McGuire, RB - 13 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Robby Anderson, WR - 16 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Chris Herndon, TE - 14 percent TS, 14 percent AY

With tight end still being a bit of a disaster fantasy-wise, you could do worse than trotting out Herndon. While he didn't find the end zone for what would have been the fourth straight game, he did catch four passes for 62 yards.

Dolphins

Backfield

Kenyan Drake, RB - 7 touches (Wk 8: 14, Wk 7: 10, Wk 6: 17, Wk 5: 13), 49 percent snap share

Frank Gore, RB - 21 touches (Wk 8: 13,Wk 7: 11, Wk 6: 16, Wk 5: 12), 51 percent snap share

I'm not entirely sure what to make of Gore out-touching Drake 3-to-1, but perhaps Sam Darnold's four interceptions had something to do with it. The Dolphins may have just wanted to kill as much clock as possible with the ball in the reliable, veteran hands of Gore.

Passing game

Kenyan Drake, RB - 25 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Danny Amendola, WR - 29 percent TS, 42 percent AY

The Dolphins only threw the ball 24 times in this game, and the vast majority of those targets went to Drake and Amendola. Kenny Stills (groin) returned to the lineup, muddying the waters for the rest of the ancillary pieces like DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Steelers

Backfield

James Conner, RB - 31 touches (Wk 8: 27, Wk 7: BYE, Wk 6: 23), 84 percent snap share

Conner's lowest yardage output over his last four games is 129. He's also scored seven touchdowns in that span.

Passing game

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR - 19 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Antonio Brown, WR - 23 percent TS, 39 percent AY

James Conner, RB - 19 percent TS, 0 percent AY

The raw numbers in the Pittsburgh passing game won't "wow" you, but they did what was necessary to beat a stout Ravens defense. The Steelers had 18 first downs via the pass, while the Ravens had 18 first downs all game. Conner and Brown each found the end zone, while Smith-Schuster led the team in receptions (seven) and receiving yards (78).

Ravens

Backfield

Alex Collins, RB - 10 touches (Wk 8: 13, Wk 7: 14, Wk 6: 19, Wk 5: 13), 48 percent snap share

Javorius Allen, RB - 6 touches (Wk 8: 3, Wk 7: 6, Wk 6: 4, Wk 5: 14), 45 percent snap share

Collins found the end zone again, but other than that this duo continues to disappoint. They managed just 54 yards on their 16 combined touches. It'll be interesting to see what happens if/when recent trade acquisition Ty Montgomery starts getting into the mix.

Passing game

Michael Crabtree, WR - 18 percent TS, 30 percent AY

John Brown, WR - 16 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Willie Snead IV, WR - 22 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Mark Andrews, TE - 16 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Something is amiss in the Ravens' nest. Joe Flacco averaged 313 yards, 2.0 touchdowns, and 0.5 interceptions per game over his first four. Since then, he's put up 243 yards, 0.8 touchdowns, and 0.8 interceptions per game. His 209 yards and zero touchdowns in this game killed any chance for fantasy success from this bunch.

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Lions

Backfield

Kerryon Johnson, RB - 15 touches (Wk 8: 14, Wk 7: 19, Wk 6: BYE), 55 percent snap share

Theo Riddick, RB - 7 touches (Wk 8: n/a, Wk 7: n/a, Wk 6: BYE), 55 percent snap share

Riddick's return immediately took a chunk out of both Johnson's playing time and his role in the passing game. Johnson played over 80 percent of the snaps last week and saw eight targets. Johnson still saw five targets here, but Riddick nabbed eight.

Passing game

Theo Riddick, RB - 22 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Marvin Jones, WR - 22 percent TS, 46 percent AY

Kenny Golladay, WR - 11 percent TS, 33 percent AY

The Marvin Jones/Kenny Golladay celebration party following Golden Tate's trade was delayed a week. Matthew Stafford was sacked 10 times and the Lions offense couldn't get anything going through the air. Jones at least put up decent PPR numbers (6-66-0) but this was far from what fantasy owners were hoping for.

Vikings

Backfield

Dalvin Cook, RB - 14 touches (Wk 8: n/a, Wk 7: n/a, Wk 6: n/a), 54 percent snap share

Latavius Murray, RB - 11 touches (Wk 8: 18, Wk 7: 19, Wk 6: 25), 48 percent snap share

Many wondered why the Vikings would bring Dalvin Cook (hamstring) back with a bye on the horizon in Week 10. Well, Cook looked pretty darn good in limited work (89 yards on 10 carries). As long as he doesn't suffer a setback next week, he'll likely take a larger portion of the backfield pie when Minnesota returns in Week 11.

Passing game

Adam Thielen, WR - 32 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Chad Beebe, WR - 14 percent TS, 5 percent AY

Dalvin Cook, RB - 18 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Stefon Diggs missed this game with an injury and the Vikings passing offense suffered. Thielen found the end zone but his streak of 100-plus yard games came to an end.

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Redskins

Tevin Coleman , RB - 18 touches (Wk 8: BYE, Wk 7: 13, Wk 6: 11), 56 percent snap share Ito Smith , RB - 11 touches (Wk 8: BYE, Wk 7: 9, Wk 6: 13), 42 percent snap share

Have a day, Tevin Coleman. After a few ho-hum weeks, he comes firing out of the bye with 156 yards from scrimmage and two receiving touchdowns. Smith hit paydirt on the ground and chipped in 64 yards from scrimmagge as well. Hopefully, these two can keep this up next week when they play the Browns.

Passing game

Julio Jones, WR - 26 percent TS, 52 percent AY

Calvin Ridley, WR - 24 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Tevin Coleman, RB - 18 percent TS, 1 percent AY

JULIO JONES SCORED A TOUCHDOWN! I REPEAT: JULIO JONES SCORED A TOUCHDOWN!

Redskins

Backfield

Adrian Peterson, RB - 12 touches (Wk 8: 27, Wk 7: 25 Wk 6: 17, Wk 5: 6), 59 percent snap share

Even with Chris Thompson (ribs) out, this game got off the Adrian Peterson script in a hurry. The Falcons were up 14-0 early in the second quarter, basically ruining any chance Peterson had to see 20-plus touches again.

Passing game

Maurice Harris, WR - 28 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Vernon Davis, TE - 16 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Jordan Reed, TE - 14 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Josh Doctson, WR - 12 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Paul Richardson, WR - 12 percent TS, 15 percent AY

It's tough to get a read on this passing attack. When Washington falls behind, all bets are off as to which player will lead the charge. This week it was Harris, who turned his 12 targets into 10 catches for 124 yards. Also, Doctson scored a touchdown (but only had two catches for seven yards), so that was nice.

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos

Texans

Backfield

Lamar Miller, RB â 14 touches (Wk 8: 18. Wk 7: 23, Wk 6: 17), 64 percent snap share

Alfred Blue, RB â 15 touches (Wk 8: 15, Wk 7: 8, Wk 6: 9), 36 percent snap share

After back-to-back 100-yard outings Miller averaged 1.8 yards per carry in this contest. It's worrisome that Blue remains in the mix, even out-touching MIller here. With D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) nearing a return to action, it might be a good idea to shop Miller if you have depth at running back.

Passing game

DeAndre Hopkins, WR - 50 percent TS, 52 percent AY

Demaryius Thomas, WR - 12 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Jordan Akins, TE - 12 percent TS, 12 percent AY

The Texans tried to get Thomas involved early, but when push came to shove, Deshaun Watson went to his old pal Nuk. Thomas should have a bigger role once he gets more reps in the offense and with Watson.

Broncos

Backfield

Devontae Booker, RB - 5 touches (Wk 8: 13, Wk 7: 1, Wk 6: 4), 41 percent snap share

Philip Lindsay, RB - 19 touches (Wk 8: 21, Wk 7: 15, Wk 6: 10), 56 percent snap share

Booker received just five touches but one landed him in the end zone. Lindsay provided a nice floor as usual, though.

Passing game

Courtland Sutton, WR - 12 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Emmanuel Sanders, WR - 18 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Jeff Heuerman, TE - 28 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Just as we all expected, the next man up with Thomas in Houston was . . . Jeff Heuerman. Joking aside, Denver's tight end has been trending in the right direction as a streaming option for weeks, and increased opportunities will only help his odds of putting up a solid stat line.

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks

Chargers

Backfield

Melvin Gordon, RB - 17 touches (Wk 8: BYE, Wk 7: n/a, Wk 6: 20), 88 percent snap share

Austin Ekeler, RB - 4 touches (Wk 8: BYE, Wk 7: 17, Wk 6: 7), 18 percent snap share

The Chargers gave Gordon two weeks of rest (one game off and the bye) to heal up his hamstring and, well, he looks to be OK after averaging 7.1 yards per carry in this contest. Back at full health, Gordon is once again a set-it-and-forget-it lock each and every week.

Passing game

Keenan Allen, WR - 38 percent TS, 49 percent AY

Mike Williams, WR - 12 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Melvin Gordon, RB - 15 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Tyrell Williams, WR - 12 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Allen didn't find his way into the end zone, but he went for over 100 yards for the first time since Week 1. He's Philip Rivers' favorite target. Touchdowns will come (we hope).

Seahawks

Backfield

Chris Carson, RB - 8 touches (Wk 8: 27, Wk 7: BYE, Wk 6: 14, Wk 5: 20), 13 percent snap share

Mike Davis, RB - 22 touches (Wk 8: 11, Wk 7: BYE, Wk 6: 7, Wk 5: 14), 69 percent snap share

One week after I said Carson looked refreshed and energized in this space, the bruising back suffers a thigh/hip injury. Sigh. If Carson misses time, Davis is the back to start, though his ceiling figures to be lower as he isn't as powerful or dynamic of a runner as Carson. Rashaad Penny remains a distant third to Carson and Davis.

Passing game

Nick Vannett, TE - 24 percent TS, 24 percent AY

David Moore, WR - 22 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Mike Davis, RB - 22 percent TS, 39 percent AY

The Seahawks offense struggled and Russell Wilson put them in a hole early with some costly mistakes, but he nearly brought them back and forced overtime. The Seahawks face the Rams next, which could set up nicely as a bounce-back game for Wilson and his wide receivers if it turns into a shootout (as most Rams games do).

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

Rams

Backfield

Todd Gurley, RB - 19 touches (Wk 8: 31, Wk 7: 19, Wk 6: 30), 90 percent snap share

This was Gurley's second-lowest yardage output of the season (79 yards from scrimmage), but he found the end zone once again so there was remains no reason to fret.

Passing game

Robert Woods, WR - 23 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Brandin Cooks, WR - 21 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Todd Gurley, RB - 18 percent TS, 1 percent AY

Cooper Kupp, WR - 15 percent TS, 14 percent AY

With Cooper Kupp (knee) returning to the field after a multi-week absence, the Rams got right back to what worked so well earlier in the season: Funneling almost every pass attempt through these four studs. All three wideouts posted respectable fantasy outings..

Saints

Backfield

Alvin Kamara, RB - 23 touches (Wk 8: 20, Wk 7: 19, Wk 6: BYE, Wk 5: 9), 59 percent snap share

Mark Ingram, RB - 10 touches (Wk 8: 16, Wk 7: 14, Wk 6: BYE, Wk 5: 18), 47 percent snap share

Perhaps it was because this game was closer for longer, but Kamara far out-touched Ingram here and found the end zone three times to Ingram's zero. We collectively assumed Kamara would lead this backfield even after Ingram returned, but this discrepancy in workload was a bit surprising -- especially since their playing time split was pretty close.

Passing game

Michael Thomas, WR - 38 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Alvin Kamara, RB - 15 percent TS,11 percent AY

Benjamin Watson., TE - 12 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Thomas set the single-game Saints receiving record (212 yards) and paid homage to Joe Horn with his touchdown celebration. If you're confused, just Google it. The Saints are working out extra receivers, but that shouldn't concern those with Thomas on their rosters.

Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots

Packers

Backfield

Jamaal Williams, RB - 9 touches (Wk 8: 4, Wk 7: BYE, Wk 6: 7), 42 percent snap share

Aaron Jones, RB - 16 touches (Wk 8: 14, Wk 7: BYE, Wk 6: 8), 58 percent snap share

Everything was going according to plan. Jones got the start and looked great for the Packers. He was seeing targets in the passing game. Then, he fumbled. Jones was relegated to the bench the following series but returned later. Hopefully, he can escape Mike McCarthy's doghouse and pick up where he started next week against Miami.

Passing game

Davante Adams, WR - 21 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Randall Cobb, WR - 14 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Marquez Valdez-Scantling, WR - 14 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Jimmy Graham, TE - 14 percent TS, 16 percent AY

If you haven't added Valdez-Scantling yet, it's time to do so. Over the last four games, he's caught 15 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns. Geronimo Allison (groin) might need surgery and MVS has out-snapped Cobb in consecutive weeks now.

Patriots

Backfield

Cordarrelle Patterson, WR - 12 touches (Wk 7: 10, Wk 6: 3), 19 percent snap share

James White, RB - 18 touches (Wk 8: 18, Wk 7: 19, Wk 6: 11, Wk 5: 12), 80 percent snap share

Leave it to Bill Belichick to maximize Patterson's abilities on the football field ... as a running back. White left this game for a bit with an ankle injury, but returned late to help put the game on ice. Patterson could be a dangerous flex option for those in deeper leagues, though Sony Michel (knee) looks likely to return next week.

Passing game

Julian Edelman, WR - 28 percent TS, 23 percent AY

James White, WR - 19 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Josh Gordon, WR - 28 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Last week the Patriots made an effort to get Rob Gronkowski going. This week? Gronk (back) was a late scratch. In his absence, Edelman and Gordon shouldered the load for the Pats passing attack that was flummoxed at times by Green Bay's defense. However, as is usually the case, Tom Brady and Co. made adjustments and came out on top. Brady's trust in Gordon seems to be growing, and the talented wideout might be closing in on weekly starter status.

Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys

Titans

Backfield

Dion Lewis, RB - 22 touches (Wk 8: BYE, Wk 7: 19, Wk 6: 7), 84 percent snap share

Derrick Henry, RB â 8 touches (Wk 8: BYE, Wk 7: 14, Wk 6: 8), 23 percent snap share

Henry scored an early touchdown, but when the Titans needed to move the chains and, you know, run an offense, they turned to Lewis. He's more elusive and a better threat out of the backfield, as evidenced by his four catches for 60 yards and a touchdown here. He'll have flex appeal moving forward after averaging 20 touches over the last two games. The tides could be turning in the Titans backfield.

Passing game

Corey Davis, WR - 34 percent TS, 47 percent AY

Cameron Batson, WR - 10 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Dion Lewis, RB - 14 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Once again, all of the peripherals were there for Davis in terms of a high target share and air yards share. However, it only turned into a 6-56-0 line. Marcus Mariota showed signs of life this game but was also uneven for much of the contest. If offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur can get Mariota going, Davis could explode down the stretch. Now might be the time to buy low.

Cowboys

Backfield

Ezekiel Elliott, RB - 21 touches (Wk 8: BYE, Wk 7: 17, Wk 6: 25, Wk 5: 27, Wk 4: 29), 89 percent snap share

Touches and playing time aren't an issue for Zeke. He's suffering from an offense that can't threaten teams through the air, struggles to score, and has him "running" routes like this. At least his volume will give him a safe weekly floor.

Passing game

Amari Cooper, WR - 25 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Cole Beasley, WR - 12 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Michael Gallup, WR - 16 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Ezekiel Elliott, RB - 19 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Well, it's nice to see the Cowboys treat Cooper like a No. 1 receiver for whom they traded away a first-round pick. Unfortunately, this offense as a whole looks broken. The play-calling and design are suspect, and Dak Prescott continues to struggle.

-- Alex Gelhar is a freelance writer for the NFL and a full-time law student. Follow him on Twitter @AlexGelhar.