Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Byes: Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills
Let's see ... which defense is facing Nathan Peterman and the Bills this week? That would be the Jets, who will be a solid streamer in all leagues. Since Week 6, enemy defenses have averaged a ridiculous 21.2 fantasy points per game when facing Buffalo's turnover-prone offense. Gang Green is a free agent in a lot of leagues, so plug and play.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals
The Chiefs defense didn't fare well last week in Cleveland, but I'd still roll with them at home versus Josh Rosen and the Cardinals. Over the last four weeks, defenses have averaged 17 fantasy points per game when facing Arizona. The Cardinals have also allowed 13 sacks and committed an average of three turnovers per game during that time.
New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans
Listed as a sit 'em last week, the Patriots scored just four fantasy points in a win over the Packers. I would get them back into your starting lineup this week, however, as a positive matchup against the Titans awaits. Over the last four weeks, fantasy defenses have averaged 11 points per game against Marcus Mariota and his offensive attack.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Oakland Raiders
Los Angeles has scored 10 or more fantasy points in three of its last four games, and I like them to finish with another solid line in Oakland. Their offensive line has allowed 14 sacks over their last three games, and defenses have averaged 11 fantasy points against them since Week 6. The Chargers also had 11 points against them in Week 5.
Start 'Em: Eagles D/ST vs. Dallas Cowboys, Colts D/ST vs. Jacksonville Jaguars,
Sleepers: Bills D/ST at New York Jets, 49ers D/ST vs. New York Giants (Mon.)
Sit' Em
Sit of the Week - Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs
The Cardinals defense went into the bye week hot, scoring a combined 46 fantasy points in its last four games. Unfortunately, this unit will be hard pressed to score many fantasy points this week in a brutal road matchup against the Chiefs. Enemy defenses have averaged a mere 1.25 fantasy points when facing Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville's defense has struggled this season, scoring five or fewer fantasy points in three of its last four games. I'd beware this once feared unit this week against the Colts, who have averaged 31.3 points and over 411 yards of total offense on their home field this season. Indy has also allowed just six sacks at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2018.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams
Listed as a sit 'em last week, Seattle's defense scored just three fantasy points in a loss to the Chargers. This unit has another tough matchup ahead as well, as a road game against the Rams awaits. Los Angeles has averaged a mere 0.8 turnovers per game, and enemy defenses are averaging just 1.25 fantasy points against them in Hollywood in 2018.
Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons
Once considered a potential No. 1 fantasy defense, the Browns have failed to score more than four fantasy points in three of their last four games. Things won't get much easier this week, as Matt Ryan and the Falcons come to town. Opposing home defenses have averaged fewer than a full fantasy point against them, so I'd sit the Browns once again.
Sit 'Em: Lions D/ST at Chicago Bears, Bengals D/ST vs. New Orleans Saints
Busts:
