Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system.

Byes: Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs The Cardinals defense went into the bye week hot, scoring a combined 46 fantasy points in its last four games. Unfortunately, this unit will be hard pressed to score many fantasy points this week in a brutal road matchup against the Chiefs. Enemy defenses have averaged a mere 1.25 fantasy points when facing Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium. vs. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts Jacksonville's defense has struggled this season, scoring five or fewer fantasy points in three of its last four games. I'd beware this once feared unit this week against the Colts, who have averaged 31.3 points and over 411 yards of total offense on their home field this season. Indy has also allowed just six sacks at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2018. vs. Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams Listed as a sit 'em last week, Seattle's defense scored just three fantasy points in a loss to the Chargers. This unit has another tough matchup ahead as well, as a road game against the Rams awaits. Los Angeles has averaged a mere 0.8 turnovers per game, and enemy defenses are averaging just 1.25 fantasy points against them in Hollywood in 2018. vs. Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons Once considered a potential No. 1 fantasy defense, the Browns have failed to score more than four fantasy points in three of their last four games. Things won't get much easier this week, as Matt Ryan and the Falcons come to town. Opposing home defenses have averaged fewer than a full fantasy point against them, so I'd sit the Browns once again. Sit 'Em: Lions D/ST at Chicago Bears, Bengals D/ST vs. New Orleans Saints

Busts: Cowboys D/ST at Philadelphia Eagles Panthers D/ST at Pittsburgh Steelers (Thur.)

