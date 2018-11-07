Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Robbie Gould vs. New York Giants Gould hasn't been gold in recent weeks, scoring seven or fewer fantasy points in three of his last four games. Still, a Monday night matchup against the Giants makes him a solid streamer. New York has surrendered an average of 13 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers on the road, and no team has allowed more field-goal attempts overall. vs. Mason Crosby vs. Miami Dolphins Crosby is coming off a five-point stinker in a loss to the Patriots, but I'd keep him active ahead of another AFC East matchup with the Dolphins. Their defense has surrendered 15 field-goal conversions, the third-most extra points and an average of nine fantasy points per game to opposing kickers this season. Start Crosby with confidence. vs. Adam Vinatieri vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Vinatieri has been very reliable this season, scoring eight or more fantasy points in all but two of his first eight games. I think he'll continue that level of success against the Jaguars, who have allowed more fantasy points (13.7 PPG) to home kickers than any other team in the league. Vinatieri is a free agent in a lot of leagues. vs. Josh Lambo vs. Indianapolis Colts Lambo is a sneaky streamer this week with a matchup against the Colts next on the schedule. Over the last four weeks, their defense has surrendered an average of more than 10 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. For the season, Indianapolis has allowed 22 field-goal attempts as well. That ranks tied for the third-most in the league. Start 'Em: Harrison Butker vs. Arizona Cardinals, Jason Myers vs. Buffalo Bills

Sleepers: Giorgio Tavecchio at Cleveland Browns, Mike Badgley at Oakland Raiders

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Matt Prater vs. Chicago Bears Prater finished last week with a solid nine fantasy points, and he's now scored a combined 27 points over his last three games. Still, he's in a bad spot this week when the Lions face the Bears at Soldier Field. Enemy kickers have scored an average of just 5.7 fantasy points against Chicago on their home field, so I would fade Prater this week. vs. Jake Elliott vs. Dallas Cowboys Elliott has failed to score more than seven fantasy points in three of his last four games, and an NFC East game against the Cowboys makes him a bit of a risk this week. Dallas has been tough on opposing kickers, allowing just 11 field-goal conversions and an average of 6.1 fantasy points per game to the position. I'd seek an alternative. vs. Dustin Hopkins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Hopkins, listed as a sit 'em last week, put up just two fantasy points in a loss to the Falcons. I'd keep him on the sidelines once again, as this week's matchup in Tampa Bay isn't as good as it seems. Believe it or not, but the Buccaneers are tied with the Ravens for the fewest fantasy points allowed to enemy kickers among home defenses. vs. Randy Bullock vs. New Orleans Saints Bullock can be a useful option when the matchup is right, but this isn't one of those weeks. The Saints have given up just 10 field-goal conversions this season, which ranks tied for the seventh-fewest in the league, and opposing home kickers are averaging just 3.5 fantasy points per game against them. That makes Bullock a simple sit 'em. Sit 'Em: Chandler Catanzaro vs. Washington Redskins, Graham Gano at Pittsburgh Steelers (Thur.)

Busts: Sebastian Janikowski at Los Angeles Rams, Chris Boswell vs. Carolina Panthers (Thur.)

