Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Tight ends

Byes: Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - O.J. Howard vs. Washington Redskins Howard continues to produce great numbers on a regular basis, as he's now recorded 16-plus PPR points in three of his last four games. The Redskins haven't faced a lot of fantasy-relevant tight ends this season, but Eric Ebron and Evan Engram have both produced good totals against them. I'd keep Howard in lineups during this hot streak. vs. David Njoku vs. Kansas City Chiefs Njoku's numbers have dropped a bit in recent weeks, as he's averaged fewer than five PPR points in his last two games after scoring at least 10.2 points in his previous four games. I'd keep the faith in Njoku, however, as he has a great matchup against a Chiefs defense that has allowed the seventh-most PPR points to enemy tight ends in 2018. vs. Jordan Reed vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Reed has been a disappointment in the stat sheets this season, as he's failed to produce more than 55 yards in all but one of his first eight games. Still, he's worth a roll of the dice with a matchup against the Buccaneers next on the schedule. Their defense has allowed five touchdowns and the second-most PPR points (17.9 PPG) to tight ends. vs. C.J. Uzomah vs. New Orleans Saints Uzomah is coming off a bye week, so he's likely on the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues. So for those who need a streaming tight end, he's worth a look against the Saints. Uzomah, who has been on the field for 94 percent of the Bengals offensive snaps since Week 5, should see more targets in the pass attack in the absence of A.J. Green. Start 'Em: Greg Olsen at Pittsburgh Steelers (Thur.), Austin Hooper at Cleveland Browns

Sleepers: Benjamin Watson at Cincinnati Bengals, Vance McDonald vs. Carolina Panthers (Thur.)

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Eric Ebron vs. Jacksonville Jaguars It's difficult to sit a tight end like Ebron, and chances are he'll be active in a lot of leagues at what is a thin position. Just keep in mind that his snaps and targets were cut in half with Jack Doyle back from an injured hip. The Jaguars have also allowed three scores and an average of fewer than 10 PPR points per game to tight ends. vs. Chris Herndon vs. Buffalo Bills Herndon has been on a nice hot streak in recent weeks, scoring a touchdown in three of his last four games while averaging double-digit PPR points in that time. So while he's still a viable streamer, keep in mind that the Bills have allowed just 3.7 catches per game and the ninth-fewest PPR points (10.5 PPG) to tight ends this season. vs. Logan Thomas vs. New York Jets Thomas, a former quarterback at Virginia Tech, was targeted eight times and caught seven passes in last week's loss to the Bears. Despite the nice numbers, he's still just a one-week wonder to me. I'd keep him on the fantasy waiver wire against the Jets, who have allowed just 34.2 yards and the third-fewest PPR points to tight ends. vs. Nick Vannett vs. Los Angeles Rams Vannett is coming off his best game of the season, scoring 17.2 PPR points in a loss to the Chargers. I wouldn't chase the fantasy points, however, as he'll next face a Rams defense that's allowed just two touchdowns to tight ends this season. Also, Vannett has played in around 50 percent of the snaps and run just 34 routes since Week 8. Sit 'Em: Gerald Everett vs. Seattle Seahawks, Geoff Swaim at Philadelphia Eagles

Busts: Jared Cook vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Cameron Brate vs. Washington Redskins

