Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Wide receivers

Byes: Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Tyler Boyd vs. New Orleans Saints The Bengals will be without A.J. Green this week, leaving Boyd as the top option in the pass attack for Andy Dalton. That's good news for the talented Pitt product, who'll face a Saints defense that's surrendered eight touchdowns to slot receivers and the most PPR points (55.2 PPG) to opposing wideouts on the road this season. vs. Josh Gordon vs. Tennessee Titans Gordon, listed as a start 'em last week, produced his best fantasy stat line since 2013! He's played on 86 percent of the snaps since Week 7, and he's scored 13-plus PPR points in three of his last five games. I'd keep him active against the Titans, who have surrendered nine touchdowns and almost 30 PPR points a game to receivers lined out wide. vs. Calvin Ridley vs. Cleveland Browns Ridley had a solid rebound game last week, scoring 19.7 PPR points after being held under 10 in his previous three contests. I'm expecting another nice outing this week in what could be a high-scoring game against the Browns. Their defense has allowed the third-most yards (1,247) and 10 touchdowns to enemy receivers who are lined out wide in 2018. vs. Amari Cooper vs. Philadelphia Eagles Maybe a change of scenery will do Cooper well? It did last week, as he produced one of his best stat lines of the season in a loss to the Titans. While the Eagles defense is tough at home, keep in mind that Eagles DBs Jalen Mills and Sidney Jones are both banged up and could ease the matchup somewhat. Consider Cooper a solid flex starter. vs. DeSean Jackson vs. Washington Redskins Revenge! Jackson's level of production has been uneven at times, but he has scored at least 11.3 PPR points in four of his last five games. He's facing his former team, the Redskins, who have allowed nine touchdowns and 30.5 PPR points to receivers lined out wide. That's where Jackson has run 170 of his 206 routes (82 percent) so far this season. Start 'Em: Jarvis Landry vs. Atlanta Falcons, Larry Fitzgerald at Kansas City Chiefs

Sleepers: Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. Miami Dolphins, Maurice Harris at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Kenny Golladay vs. Chicago Bears Golladay is a tough wideout to sit during the bye weeks, but I would consider the move against a tough Bears defense. Since Week 1, when their defense allowed two top-14 PPR wideouts against the Packers, Chicago has had just one receiver finish better than 21st at the position against them. Don't be surprised if Babytron disappoints. vs. Golden Tate vs. Dallas Cowboys Tate's first game as a member of the Eagles could be a disappointment for fantasy owners, as a difficult matchup against the Cowboys is next on the schedule. Their defense has surrendered just three touchdowns, an average of 44.1 yards and 9.7 PPR points per game to opposing slot receivers this season. I'd consider Tate a risk-reward option. vs. Sammy Watkins vs. Arizona Cardinals Watkins hasn't been putting up monster numbers on a regular basis, but he has scored 11-plus PPR points in four of his last five contests. I'm not a fan of his matchup this week, however, as the Cardinals have surrendered just five touchdowns to wideouts this season. What's more, only four receivers have finished in the top 15 against them. vs. Jordy Nelson vs. Los Angeles Chargers Nelson has been a massive disappointment in the stat sheets this season, scoring fewer than six PPR points in all but three of his first eight games. While he did produce a touchdown and 14.3 points in a game earlier this season against the Chargers, their defense has still been tough on opposing receivers who are split out wide overall. vs. Adam Humphries vs. Washington Redskins Humphries went off in the stat sheets last week, scoring a season-high 28.9 PPR points in a loss to the Panthers. I wouldn't chase the fantasy points, however, as the Redskins have allowed just one touchdown and an average of 10.7 PPR points per game to opposing slot receivers. That's where Humphries lines up on 83.3 percent of his routes. Sit 'Em: Randall Cobb vs. Miami Dolphins, Mohamed Sanu at Cleveland Browns

Busts: T.Y. Hilton vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Allen Robinson vs. Detroit Lions

