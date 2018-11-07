Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Byes: Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Tevin Coleman vs. Cleveland Browns
Coleman overcame a bad matchup to produce a career-best 32.6 PPR points in last week's win over the Redskins, and I'd keep him active for a matchup in Cleveland. Over the last four weeks, the Browns have allowed an average of 5.4 yards per rush and the most PPR points to opposing running backs. Consider Coleman a borderline No. 1 runner.
Nick Chubb vs. Atlanta Falcons
Listed as a start 'em last week, Chubb led the Browns backfield in snaps and touches while scoring a touchdown and 16 PPR points in a loss to the Chiefs. I'd keep him in your starting lineup against the Falcons, who have allowed five rushing touchdowns and an average of more than 28 PPR points per game to enemy running backs this season.
Jordan Howard vs. Detroit Lions
Howard is coming off one of his best stat lines of the season, scoring a pair of touchdowns and 16.7 PPR points in a win over the Bills. He's in line to post another nice total this week, as the Lions have surrendered 6.3 yards per rush and an average of more than 31 PPR points per game to enemy running backs. Tarik Cohen is also a nice option.
Kenyan Drake vs. Green Bay Packers
Drake was out-snapped and out-touched by Frank Gore last week, which led to his worst stat line since Week 6. Still, I'd stick with him as a No. 2 back against the Packers. While game script could be an issue for the talented runner, Green Bay has allowed 4.7 yards per rush and the fourth-most PPR points to running backs since Week 6.
Aaron Jones vs. Miami Dolphins
Jones has taken the lead in the Green Bay backfield over the last two weeks, seeing 60 percent of the snaps and 17 more touches than Jamaal Williams overall. I consider him a viable flex option against the Dolphins, who have given up the sixth-most scrimmage yards (162.8) and the sixth-most PPR points (30.5) to opposing runners on the road.
Start 'Em: David Johnson at Kansas City Chiefs, Mark Ingram at Cincinnati Bengals
Sleepers: Austin Ekeler at Oakland Raiders, Ito Smith at Cleveland Browns
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Kerryon Johnson vs. Chicago Bears
Johnson's streak of fantasy success hit a brick wall called the Vikings defense, as he scored just 7.4 PPR points. He also saw a major decline in snap percentage compared to last week, which was due in large part to the return of Theo Riddick. Couple those facts with a terrible matchup in Chicago, and Johnson should be left to the sidelines.
LeSean McCoy vs. New York Jets
McCoy's fantasy season from hell continued last week, as he touched the football 14 times and finished with a mere 6.9 PPR points in a loss to the Bears. This week's matchup against the Jets isn't as difficult, but opposing defenses are almost certain to sell out to stop the run with Nathan Peterman under center. McCoy is a low-floor No. 2 back.
Doug Martin vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Martin has taken over as the top runner in Oakland, leading the backfield in both snaps and touches since Week 8. Unfortunately, his increased workload hasn't made him a more reliable fantasy back with 16.7 combined PPR points. He's a game-script sit against the Chargers, who should force the Raiders to abandon the run in the second half.
Carlos Hyde vs. Indianapolis Colts
Hyde has gone from a solid No. 2 fantasy runner in Cleveland to bench fodder with the Jaguars. In his first game with his new team, he was second in snaps (44 percent) and touches (six) behind T.J. Yeldon. Hyde will find himself buried even further down the depth chart when Leonard Fournette returns, but he's still a sit 'em until that happens.
Corey Clement vs. Dallas Cowboys
Clement was a hot waiver-wire add a few weeks back, but he's seen just 32 percent of the snaps and has averaged fewer touches per game than Wendell Smallwood since Week 6. With Josh Adams also seeing more touches and a tough matchup against the Cowboys next on the schedule, Clement is a hard sell as even a flex starter this weekend.
Sit 'Em: Chris Carson at Los Angeles Rams, Peyton Barber vs. Washington Redskins,
Busts: Adrian Peterson at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Derrick Henry vs. New England Patriots
