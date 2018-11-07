Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Tevin Coleman vs. Cleveland Browns Coleman overcame a bad matchup to produce a career-best 32.6 PPR points in last week's win over the Redskins, and I'd keep him active for a matchup in Cleveland. Over the last four weeks, the Browns have allowed an average of 5.4 yards per rush and the most PPR points to opposing running backs. Consider Coleman a borderline No. 1 runner. vs. Nick Chubb vs. Atlanta Falcons Listed as a start 'em last week, Chubb led the Browns backfield in snaps and touches while scoring a touchdown and 16 PPR points in a loss to the Chiefs. I'd keep him in your starting lineup against the Falcons, who have allowed five rushing touchdowns and an average of more than 28 PPR points per game to enemy running backs this season. vs. Jordan Howard vs. Detroit Lions Howard is coming off one of his best stat lines of the season, scoring a pair of touchdowns and 16.7 PPR points in a win over the Bills. He's in line to post another nice total this week, as the Lions have surrendered 6.3 yards per rush and an average of more than 31 PPR points per game to enemy running backs. Tarik Cohen is also a nice option. vs. Kenyan Drake vs. Green Bay Packers Drake was out-snapped and out-touched by Frank Gore last week, which led to his worst stat line since Week 6. Still, I'd stick with him as a No. 2 back against the Packers. While game script could be an issue for the talented runner, Green Bay has allowed 4.7 yards per rush and the fourth-most PPR points to running backs since Week 6. vs. Aaron Jones vs. Miami Dolphins Jones has taken the lead in the Green Bay backfield over the last two weeks, seeing 60 percent of the snaps and 17 more touches than Jamaal Williams overall. I consider him a viable flex option against the Dolphins, who have given up the sixth-most scrimmage yards (162.8) and the sixth-most PPR points (30.5) to opposing runners on the road. Start 'Em: David Johnson at Kansas City Chiefs, Mark Ingram at Cincinnati Bengals

Sleepers: Austin Ekeler at Oakland Raiders, Ito Smith at Cleveland Browns

