Week 10 Waiver Wire Deep Dive: Move on from Stafford

The Week 10 waiver wire column is live and filled with nine players to consider adding ahead of the fantasy playoff push. If you are in need of a deeper waiver wire dive, let's go find some long-shot players:

Players to add:

Tre'Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints (99 percent available)

Without Ted Ginn in the lineup over the last month, Smith has played on 71 percent of the Saints' snaps and he's easily second behind Michael Thomas (118) in routes run in this span (97). Granted, Smith has only turned in two useful fantasy days in Weeks 5-9 -- because he's only seen 4.0 targets per game -- but his next three matchups (Bengals, Eagles, Falcons) are promising for the rookie deep-threat. Cincinnati has allowed the fifth-most passing gains of 20 or more yards over the last month, Philadelphia is allowing the second-most yards per game to enemy boundary receivers, while Atlanta has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per target to enemy wideouts.

Mike Davis, RB, Seattle Seahawks (99 percent available)

Chris Carson is struggling through a hip injury and left Week 9 early, allowing Mike Davis to tally 22 touches and 107 yards from scrimmage on a season-high 73 percent of snaps. First-round pick Rashaad Penny only earned 15 percent of the 'Hawks' snaps in Carson's absence last week. Davis will be on the FLEX radar in Week 10 against the Rams if Carson misses.

Josh Malone, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (99 percent available)

A.J. Green (toe) is expected to miss extended time, opening up 26 percent of Bengals targets, 40 percent of their air yards, and 50 percent of the offense's end zone targets. All of those figures lead the team. With Green on the shelf, Josh Malone and John Ross will likely stick on the boundary while Tyler Boyd continues to run out of the slot. Boyd has aligned out of the slot on 73 percent of his snaps this season and remained an interior-only receiver in 2016 when Green missed six games (87 percent of snaps in the slot, per PFF). Malone has just seven career catches since he was drafted out of Tennessee in 2017, but any receiver that runs a 4.4-forty at 6-3, 205 lbs should draw intrigue. Malone will battle Alex Erickson for No. 3 duties behind Boyd and Ross. Without Green, Tyler Eifert, and Gio Bernard -- the Bengals' pass-catching corps is quickly looking thin.

Players to drop:

Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions (On 83 percent of NFL.com rosters)

Stafford has not finished any higher than QB14 since Week 3 and now has two dates with Chicago on the docket in Week 10 and Week 12. On the full year, Chicago has allowed the third-fewest points and fifth-fewest yards per drive. When will you feel comfortable starting Stafford next? Look for more upside elsewhere.

Carlos Hyde, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (On 75 percent of NFL.com rosters)

With Leonard Fournette (hamstring) tentatively due back for Week 10 and T.J. Yeldon locked into pass-catching duties regardless of Fournette's health, it's hard to find a role in the Jags' backfield for Carlos Hyde. Obviously, Fournette could suffer another setback -- but even then, Hyde would be on the losing end of a timeshare with Yeldon for fantasy purposes. There's just not enough upside in Jacksonville's offensive attack that ranks 30th in points scored per drive to consider holding on to hope for Hyde.

Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST (On 80 percent of NFL.com rosters)

The Jags' D/ST is Case No. 1,149 for why you should never take defenses early in fantasy football. Jacksonville is presently 22nd in fantasy points per game on NFL.com, thanks in large part to negative game-script caused by their inept offense. Over their last four games, the Jags' defense has been on the field for the sixth-most snaps per game while they've faced the eighth-worst average starting field position in this span. Jacksonville gets Buffalo in Week 12, but they face Indianapolis (twice) and Pittsburgh in three of their next four games. While the upcoming matchup with the Bills is obviously attractive, it is never a prudent idea to hold two D/STs for an extended amount of time in fantasy unless your league has incredibly deep benches.

Other players to drop:

LeSean McCoy - His last three rushing game logs are as follows: two carries, 1 yard; 12 carries, 13 yards; and 10 carries, 10 yards. Granted, McCoy left Week 7 early (concussion) but he's just been a black hole for fantasy all year long -- not just the last three weeks. McCoy's weekly finishes (PPR) is just a list of sadness: RB66, RB26, RB36, RB26, RB20, RB77 (left early), RB19, and RB34.

Corey Clement - In Weeks 7-8, Wendell Smallwood (66 snaps) has led the way while Clement (38 snaps) and Josh Adams (26) are No. 2 and No. 3. Over the full year, Clement has been the Eagles' least effective runner. He's behind Adams, Smallwood, and Ajayi in yards after contact, missed tackles forced (PFF), and yards gained after a defender closes (Next Gen Stats).

Royce Freeman - Before getting injured (ankle) and missing Week 8, Freeman was out-snapped by Lindsay in each game for a month straight while the shiftier Lindsay has nine red-zone touches to Freeman's five in this span. The only tangible value Freeman possesses in fantasy is attached to touchdowns.

-- Graham Barfield is the managing editor of fantasy football content at NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @GrahamBarfield.