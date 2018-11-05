Fantasy Live Podcast: Nine Times 9

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are in studio to recap everything fantasy football for Week 9! The group starts off with the biggest news headlines like A.J. Green missing a few weeks due to his toe and Le'Veon Bell cryptically tweeting out his return (3:30). Next, the guys go through 9 questions after Week 9, such as should we worry about Mark Ingram and is O.J. Howard an elite tight end? (13:10). Then, they tell you players to grab on the Week 9 waiver wire (38:54). Finally, Eddie Spaghetti reads some #MondayMoanin Tweets (45:15).

Listen to the podcast below: