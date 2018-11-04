Week 9 Fantasy Live Blog: Kareem Hunt scores 3rd TD

Welcome to game day.

Sunday kicks off the second half of the 2018 season for a handful of teams. That includes the Cleveland Browns, who will take the field for the first time without former head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley. More than a few fantasy players will have an eye on Cleveland to see how the Browns' bevy of offensive talents will perform under new management.

As always, keep your internet machines tuned here throughout Sunday for the latest fantasy news and developments. For a running list of inactives, make sure to stop by NFL.com/inactives and visit our rankings page to find your replacement options.

Note: All times listed in eastern.



3:39 p.m. - Calvin Ridley (head) questionable to return

While the Falcons have mostly had their way today, their star rookie wideout might have ended his day early. The team announced that Calvin Ridley suffered a head injury and is questionable to return. If Ridley remains out, Mohamad Sanu and Atlanta's pass-catching tailbacks could see an upstick in targets.



3:25 p.m. - Baker returns, throws touchdown

After medical staff checked out Baker Mayfield, the rookie quarterback returned to action and promptly threw a touchdown to Duke Johnson. The duo combined for a score earlier today.



3:20 p.m. - Baker Mayfield enters medical tent

Already down double digits on the scoreboard, the Browns now have to attempt a comeback with Baker Mayfield on the sidelines. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft entered the medical tent after taking a sack near the goal line. Tyrod Taylor has taken over at quarterback for now.



3:12 p.m. - Kareem Hunt casually scores third touchdown of afternoon

Perhaps mere mortals feel content with two touchdowns, but Kareem Hunt holds himself to a higher standard. The Pro Bowl running back scored his third touchdown of Sunday's game against the Browns with nearly an entire half left to play. Whatever chance Cleveland had to pull the upset has all but evaporated.



3:01 p.m. - Travis Kelce joins the two-touchdown club

Patrick Mahomes delivered a perfect pass through a tight window to Travis Kelce for the tight end's second score of the day. The Chiefs haven't put the Browns away just yet, but plays like that one leave Cleveland with little room for error.



2:49 p.m. - Tevin Coleman scores his second TD of the day

The Falcons haven't found a way to get Julio Jones in the end zone all season, but doesn't matter much when Tevin Coleman goes off. The running back caught his second touchdown pass of the day, putting Atlanta up 28-7 in what has become a one-sided affair.



2:27 p.m. - The Browns remembered that Duke Johnson exists

It shouldn't take a coaching-staff reshuffling for a team to start using one of its best players, but the Browns don't make things easy on themselves. After Baker Mayfield connected with running back Duke Johnson earlier in the day, he went back to the versatile running back for a 19-yard touchdown.

Cleveland successfully converted a two-point conversion moments after to cut the Chiefs' lead to six.



2:05 p.m. - Welcome back, Dalvin Cook

Few players have had more disappointing seasons than Dalvin Cook, the second-year running back that entered the year ready to take over the Vikings backfield. Instead, hamstring trouble has kept him out most of the season, leaving Cook and fantasy players understandably frustrated. However, Cook came back in a big way this afternoon:



1:55 p.m. - Curtis Samuel scores on double reverse

The new adventures of old Norv Turner continued Sunday with the Panthers running a double reverse for a 33-yard touchdown. Carolina's offense looks unstoppable against the undermanned Tampa Bay defense.



1:44 p.m. - Charles Clay (hamstring) quesitonable to return

Sunday hasn't gone well for the Bills thus far. Not only do they trail the Bears 7-0, but tight end Charles Clay left the game with a hamstring injury. If he cannot return, the underwhelming Nathan Peterman will have to work without arguably his best middle-of-the-field target.



1:39 p.m. - Matt Ryans throws first interception since Week 2

The Falcons' struggles have kept Matt Ryan from gaining recognition for his bounceback season. The former MVP quarterback entered Sunday having not thrown an interception since a Sept. 16 victory over the Panthers. However, that streak came to an end when a Ryan pass ended up in the arms of Washington defensive back Quinton Dunbar.



1:33 p.m. - Run CMC hurdles defender, goes 32 yards

Christian McCaffrey's sophomore season has gone far better than his first. The do-everything running back put his leaping ability on display as he hurdled a defender on his way to a big 32-yard gain. McCaffrey would score the Panthers' second touchdown of the game a few plays later.



1:15 p.m. - Tevin Coleman scores on long catch and run

The Falcons have played without their full backfield for several weeks, but they still have plenty of running-back talent at their disposal. Tevin Coleman went 39 yards -- freed by a perfect block by wideout Mohamad Sanu -- to pay dirt for Atlanta's first points of the day.