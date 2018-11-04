Week 9 Fantasy Live Blog: New adventures of old Norv

Welcome to game day.

Sunday kicks off the second half of the 2018 season for a handful of teams. That includes the Cleveland Browns, who will take the field for the first time without former head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley. More than a few fantasy players will have an eye on Cleveland to see how the Browns' bevy of offensive talents will perform under new management.

As always, keep your internet machines tuned here throughout Sunday for the latest fantasy news and developments. For a running list of inactives, make sure to stop by NFL.com/inactives and visit our rankings page to find your replacement options.

Note: All times listed in eastern.



2:05 p.m. - Welcome back, Dalvin Cook

Few players have had more disappointing seasons than Dalvin Cook, the second-year running back that entered the year ready to take over the Vikings backfield. Instead, hamstring trouble has kept him out most of the season, leaving Cook and fantasy players understandably frustrated. However, Cook came back in a big way this afternoon:



1:55 p.m. - Curtis Samuel scores on double reverse

The new adventures of old Norv Turnre continued Sunday with the Panthers running a double reverse for a 33-yard touchdown. Carolina's offense looks unstoppable against the undermanned Tampa Bay defense.



1:44 p.m. - Charles Clay (hamstring) quesitonable to return

Sunday hasn't gone well for the Bills thus far. Not only do they trail the Bears 7-0, but tight end Charles Clay left the game with a hamstring injury. If he cannot return, the underwhelming Nathan Peterman will have to work without arguably his best middle-of-the-field target.



1:39 p.m. - Matt Ryans throws first interception since Week 2

The Falcons' struggles have kept Matt Ryan from gaining recognition for his bounceback season. The former MVP quarterback entered Sunday having not thrown an interception since a Sept. 16 victory over the Panthers. However, that streak came to an end when a Ryan pass ended up in the arms of Washington defensive back Quinton Dunbar.



1:33 p.m. - Run CMC hurdles defender, goes 32 yards

Christian McCaffrey's sophomore season has gone far better than his first. The do-everything running back put his leaping ability on display as he hurdled a defender on his way to a big 32-yard gain. McCaffrey would score the Panthers' second touchdown of the game a few plays later.



1:15 p.m. - Tevin Coleman scores on long catch and run

The Falcons have played without their full backfield for several weeks, but they still have plenty of running-back talent at their disposal. Tevin Coleman went 39 yards -- freed by a perfect block by wideout Mohamad Sanu -- to pay dirt for Atlanta's first points of the day.