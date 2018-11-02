Week 9 fantasy football matchups preview

Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Bears

Mitchell Trubisky: Beware

Jordan Howard: Sleeper

Tarik Cohen: Flex

Taylor Gabriel: Flex

Anthony Miller: Deep sleeper

Trey Burton: Stream

Bears DST: Start

The Bills defense is a group to be wary of and could be the unit that cools off a currently-hot Trubisky. With six teams on a bye, you might need to start the Bears quarterback but you should temper your expectations. The best case scenario is that the game script gives Jordan Howard a chance to rack up second-half carries. Otherwise, things could once again belong to Cohen in the backfield. Allen Robinson's status is uncertain, which could put extra pressure on Taylor Gabriel in the form of corner Tre'Davious White. Keep an eye on rookie Anthony Miller, who is earning more targets and could get work this week. Trey Burton has been just good enough to get fantasy starts every week but it's hard to get excited about him. It's easy to get excited about the Bears defense this week against the Bills inept offense.

Bills

Nathan Peterman: Sit

LeSean McCoy: Beware

Kelvin Benjamin: Sit

Zay Jones: Sit

Charles Clay: Sit

Bills DST: Stream

There haven't been many chances this season to advocate starting any Bills players. The trend will remain strong this week. The only Buffalo player that will get any lineup consideration against one of the NFL's top defenses is LeSean McCoy but even Shady could end up as a non-factor if the Bears get a sizable lead early in the game. If you're in a pinch, you could think about starting the Bills defense but that's a tough play.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Buccaneers

Ryan Fitzpatrick: Stream

Peyton Barber: Sit

Mike Evans: Start

DeSean Jackson: Sleeper

Chris Godwin: Sleeper

O.J. Howard: Start

Cameron Brate: Deep sleeper

Buccaneers DST: Sit

FitzMagic is back! That doesn't mean you automatically have to start him this week against the Panthers. But it is good news for Tampa's pass-catchers -- notably DeSean Jackson, who is more productive player with Fitzpatrick in the lineup. Mike Evans could be operating at less than 100 percent, which is something to note. That could mean more chances for Chris Godwin. O.J. Howard appears to be the preferred tight end for Fitzpatrick but Cameron Brate could see some end zone targets. You need not concern yourself with the Bucs defense.

Panthers

Cam Newton: Start

Christian McCaffrey: Start

Devin Funchess: Start

D.J. Moore: Flex

Greg Olsen: Start

Panthers DST: Stream

The Panthers offense has quietly been one of the most efficient offenses in the league this year. Mix that efficiency with a Bucs defense still struggling to stop opposing offenses and you have a slew of Panthers you can put in your lineup this week. Keep a particular eye out for D.J. Moore, who could work one of Tampa's particular defensive weak spots as a slot receiver. The Carolina defense is worth a spin against a turnover-prone offense.

Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes: Start

Kareem Hunt: Start

Tyreek Hill: Start

Sammy Watkins: Flex

Travis Kelce: Start

Chiefs DST: Start

Saying to start all of your Chiefs is nothing new. You've probably been doing that for weeks now. The twist in this story is that the Chiefs defense has become a startable option. This is an excellent opportunity to give KC's defense a spin against Baker Mayfield and a Browns offense trying to find its way with a new offensive coordinator.

Browns

Baker Mayfield: Sit

Nick Chubb: Flex

Duke Johnson: Sit

Jarvis Landry: Start

Rashard Higgins: Beware

Antonio Callway: Deep sleeper

David Njoku: Start

Browns DST: Sit

It's very much unknown what exactly the Browns defense will look like now that Todd Haley is gone and Freddie Kitchens has taken over as the offensive coordinator. What you can count on is that Jarvis Landry and David Njoku will still see plenty of targets and that Nick Chubb should get plenty of touches. That last part could be important early versus a Chiefs defense still giving up yards on the ground. The fear is that if the Browns can't stay close, Chubb will be phased out of the game. The Browns defense hasn't been awful this season but a date with the Chiefs isn't one you want to play around with.

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Jets

Sam Darnold: Sit

Isaiah Crowell: Start

Elijah McGuire: Deep sleeper

Quincy Enunwa: Beware

Robby Anderson: Beware

Jermaine Kearse: Sleeper

Chris Herndon: Sleeper

Jets DST: Start

The Jets offense is a M.A.S.H. unit with the number of injured players working their way back. Keep an eye on Enunwa and Anderson to see if their injuries will allow them to play. If not, Jermaine Kearse and Chris Herndon should get additional looks in the passing game. The Dolphins run defense has been porous all year, which bodes well for Isaiah Crowell. Elijah McGuire is expected to return after beginning the season on injured reserve. You likely have far better options, but he could be worth a stash if you have the roster space. The Jets defense should be able to get at least a takeaway or two from Brock Osweiler.

Dolphins

Brock Osweiler: Sleeper

Kenyan Drake: Flex

Frank Gore: Sleeper

DeVante Parker: Sleeper

Danny Amendola: Sleeper

Dolphins DST: Stream

The Dolphins offense hasn't always been easy to figure but there's a chance the Fish could find a little magic this weekend. The Jets secondary has been banged up and vulnerable over the past couple of weeks. That's a plus for DeVante Parker, who had a big receiving game last week. Similarly, Danny Amendola could build off a nice stat line from a couple of weeks ago. Kenyan Drake is worth starting with so many teams on a bye, even if the matchup is a mediocre one. Sam Darnold turns the ball over a lot, which makes the Dolphins defense an interesting play.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger: Beware

James Conner: Start

Antonio Brown: Start

JuJu Smith-Schuster: Beware

Vance McDonald: Stream

Steelers DST: Sit

Forget the home/road narrative with Ben this week. The reason you'd consider avoiding him is that the Ravens defense offers no quarter to the opposition. That doesn't mean you're automatically sitting Big Ben, Antonio Brown or any of the rest of your ultra-productive Steelers. It just means that you might want to see where else on your roster the points will come from since it might not be in this game. The Steelers tight end situation has been hard to figure but McDonald has been the top option here and has a favorable matchup this week against the Ravens defense. Speaking of defenses, Pittsburgh's has been too up-and-down to consider in a road contest against a division rival.

Ravens

Joe Flacco: Start

Alex Collins: Sit

Javorius Allen: Sit

John Brown: Start

Michael Crabtree: Flex

Willie Snead: Sleeper

Ravens TEs: ???

Ravens DST: Beware

There are good Joe Flacco weeks and not so good Joe Flacco weeks. This feels like the former. Being at home against an underwhelming Steelers pass defense should be as good a reason as any to start Flacco and his cadre of pass-catchers. The downside is in the running game where Pittsburgh has been stout. That makes it hard to trust any of Baltimore's running backs -- including the newly-acquired Ty Montgomery. As always, you're free to start a Ravens tight end ... if you can figure out which one. Baltimore's defense has been a quality start most of the year but this one could be a tough start if the Steelers find an offensive rhythm.

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Lions

Matthew Stafford: Sit

Kerryon Johnson: Flex

LeGarrette Blount: Sit

Theo Riddick: Sleeper

Marvin Jones: Beware

Kenny Golladay: Flex

Lions DST: Sit

The Lions passing game has not been the fantasy bonanza it has been in past years. With Golden Tate now gone, however, it should mean more chances for Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay. The problem is that one of them is likely to line up against Xavier Rhodes this week. Tate's departure could also mean an expanded role for Theo Riddick as a pas-catcher out of hte backfield.

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Redskins, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Falcons

Matt Ryan: Start

Tevin Coleman: Beware

Ito Smith: Sleeper

Julio Jones: Start

Mohamed Sanu: Flex

Calvin Ridley: Flex

Austin Hooper: Stream

Falcons DST: Sit

Coming off a bye, the Falcons face a secondary that has given up points to quarterbacks over the past few weeks. Even on the road, this could be a week where Matt Ryan and the Dirty Birds spread their wings and fly. Except for Tevin Coleman. Washington's run defense has been strong all year, which could bode poorly for the Falcons running backs. Atlanta's defense has been a liability all season and shouldn't be trusted here.

Redskins

Alex Smith: Sleeper

Adrian Peterson: Start

Kapri Bibbs: Deep sleeper

Paul Richardson: Sleeper

Josh Doctson: Deep sleeper

Jordan Reed: Start

Redskins DST: Start

Apart from Adrian Peterson, the Washington offense hasn't been much to speak of. This could be a week that this group offers some extended value. Alex Smith and his pass-catchers have a chance to flash against a porous Atlanta defense. It would be great if that included the heretofore disappointment Jordan Reed. Washington's defense hasn't gotten its props for a recent run of solid fantasy production -- although one of those games came against the ghastly Giants offense.

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Texans

Deshaun Watson: Start

Lamar Miller: Start

DeAndre Hopkins: Start

Keke Coutee: Beware

Demaryius Thomas: Sleeper

Jordan Thomas: Sit

Texans DST: Start

Look for Watson to take his shots downfield against the Broncos defense. Don't be surprised if Demaryius Thomas gets a few extra targets in a revenge game against his old team. That doesn't mean Nuk Hopkins still won't get his. Look for Lamar Miller to have another big day against another defense that can't stop a ground game. Houston's defense should be able to hound Case Keenum into a pick or two.

Broncos

Case Keenum: Sit

Phillip Lindsay: Start

Royce Freeman: Beware

Devontae Booker: Sit

Emmanuel Sanders: Start

Courtland Sutton: Sleeper

Jeff Heuerman: Deep sleeper

Broncos DST: Stream

Case Keenum has been far too unreliable to start outside of the best matchup and this certainly isn't the best matchup. That doesn't mean you should fear starting Emmanuel Sanders. Courtland Sutton has sleeper appeal in an expected larger role sans Demaryius Thomas. Phillip Lindsay has become a nearly weekly flex play, though it's key to see whether Royce Freeman (ankle) plays this week. The Broncos defense has been middle-of-the-road this season but could net a few sacks versus the Texans offensive line.

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Chargers

Philip Rivers: Start

Melvin Gordon: Beware

Austin Ekeler: Beware

Keenan Allen: Start

Tyrell Williams: Sleeper

Mike Williams: Sleeper

Chargers DST: Sit

This will be a test for Philip Rivers and company but the Chargers quarterback has been at his near-best this season. He might not have Melvin Gordon (hamstring) again this week. That would open things up for Austin Ekeler to get more work. It could also mean more throws to L.A.'s trio of wide receivers. The Chargers defense hasn't lived up to expectations this season and should remain on the fantasy sidelines.

Seahawks

Russell Wilson: Start

Chris Carson: Beware

Mike Davis: Sleeper

Doug Baldwin: Flex

Tyler Lockett: Flex

David Moore: Sleeper

Ed Dickson: Deep sleeper

Seahawks DST: Start

Russell Wilson is starting to wake up and play efficient football. That's been good news, considering Wilson hasn't provided his customary rushing yards. Those rushing yards might have to come from Mike Davis if Chris Carson (hip) can't play this week. Wilson's recent surge could have good consequences for the receivers but with such a low pass volume, they'll need to be equally efficient with their touches in order to post big fantasy totals.

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Rams

Jared Goff: Start

Todd Gurley: Start

Robert Woods: Start

Brandin Cooks: Start

Cooper Kupp: Start

Rams DST: Sit

The Rams offense has been a fount of fantasy production all season. That shouldn't change this week against an improved, but still vulnerable Saints defense. Cooper Kupp is expected to return this week, which means he can go back into your lineups. The only real option to remain on your bench is the Rams defense, which could have a tough time slowing down the Saints in the dome.

Saints

Drew Brees: Start

Alvin Kamara: Start

Mark Ingram: Start

Michael Thomas: Start

Tre'Quan Smith: Sleeper

Benjamin Watson: Stream

Saints DST: Sit

The Saints offense is usually at its best on the fast track inside the Superdome. That should apply again this week versus the Rams defense. Beware this game turning into too much of a track meet as it could mean heavier use of Alvin Kamara at the expense of Mark Ingram. Ideally, this game could feature a return to Michael Thomas' high-point ways ... something we haven't seen in a few weeks. Tre'Quan Smith is a risk-reward option against the Rams secondary. New Orleans' defense has played better recently but this isn't a week to test that.

Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Packers

Aaron Rodgers: Start

Aaron Jones: Flex

Jamaal Williams: Sleeper

Davante Adams: Start

Randall Cobb: Flex

Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Sleeper

Jimmy Graham: Start

Packers DST: Sit

The Patriots defense has been pliable at times this season ... and you weren't really gonna sit Aaron Rodgers anyway, right? We'll see if the #FreeAaronJones campaign had any impact in the wake of the Ty Montgomery trade or whether we'll see extra Jamaal Williams. Jones has a good matchup and it would be nice to see Mike McCarthy emphasize him. Davante Adams is a legitimate playmaker who sees a large target volume every week. Randall Cobb should find room to work from the slot while Valdes-Scantling could be a beneficiary if Geronimo Allison doesn't play.

Patriots

Tom Brady: Start

James White: Start

Sony Michel Start

Josh Gordon: Flex

Julian Edelman: Start

Chris Hogan: Deep sleeper

Rob Gronkowski: Start

Patriots DST: Sit

The Patriots offense had been relentless until struggling for most last week's game against Buffalo. The Packers don't appear to be able to offer that level of resistance. Sony Michel's hopeful return adds another dimension to the offense. The trade of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix could open things for Josh Gordon to make plays downfield. Gronk has been slowed by injuries but his target share and big play potential makes it hard to keep him out of your lineup.

Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Titans

Marcus Mariota: Sit

Dion Lewis: Flex

Derrick Henry: Sit

Corey Davis: Sit

Taywan Taylor: Sit

Titans DST: Stream

The Titans offense has been an uninspiring, unpredictable mess. Dion Lewis has been the only skill player with any real week-to-week starting value and even that is limited. Apart from one game, Corey Davis has given nothing -- but is still the best receiving option on the roster by a wide margin. The Titans defense has done a good job slowing opposing offenses but hasn't done much to score fantasy points.

Cowboys

Dak Prescott: Sit

Ezekiel Elliott: Start

Amari Cooper: Sleeper

Cole Beasley: Sleeper

Michael Gallup: Deep sleeper

Geoff Swaim: Beware

Cowboys DST: Start

The Dallas offense has unsurprisingly run through Ezekiel Elliott. That could be a tall order against one of the better defenses in the league. Newly acquired Amari Cooper could see a large number of targets but it will come against a tough secondary. None of Dallas' other pass-catchers have been enough of a threat this year to seriously consider. The Cowboys defense is a quality option against Tennessee's uneven offense.

