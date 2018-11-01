Fantasy Live Podcast: The Fallout Boys

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are in studio to preview everything fantasy football related for Week 9! The guys start off with the biggest breaking news of the week so far such as Ryan Tannehill being out again for the Dolphins and Bill Belichick calling the running back position 'a concern' (3:16). Next, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala called into the show to discuss the ongoing Le'Veon Bell saga (12:42). Then Marcas and Fabs give their Week 9 fantasy football preview for each game of the week (25:45). Lastly, Eddie Spaghetti gives his 'Delirious Pick' and reads some Mailbag Tweets to Marcas and Fabs (59:20).

Listen to the podcast below: