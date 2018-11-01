Fix My Flex: Let Latavius Murray be great

You've figured out most of your starting lineup. Quarterback? Check. Running backs? Check. Receivers, tight ends, kicker and defense? Check, check, check and check. But there's still that pesky flex spot. Do you go with that mid-round running back you drafted for this exact purpose? What about that wide receiver that has a favorable matchup this week? Then there are you masochists who play in superflex leagues. Godspeed to all of you.

If you're looking for help, you've come to the right place. Every week in this space I'll do my best to help you #FixMyFlex. Well, actually I'll try to fix YOUR flex. But that's not how the hashtag goes. I guess it just wasn't quite as catchy. Anyway, you've got problems, I've got answers. Here we go.

On paper, both of these guys have fantastic matchups. Latavius Murray and the Vikings go against an awful Lions run defense. Similarly, Nick Chubb and the Browns take on a Chiefs defense that has been equally pliable versus opposing ground games. The difference could end up being the game script. The Vikings are likely to stay close and likely lead Detroit in the second half of this week's game.

This is Latavius all the way for me. While it was a little frustrating to see Mike Boone and Roc Thomas getting snaps and touches on Sunday night, Murray was still the Vikings' lead back. That shouldn't change this week as long as Dalvin Cook remains out of action. The upside is that Murray will get to run against the Lions defense, which is one of the NFL's worst run-stopping units. The Vikings defense hasn't been what we thought it would be but it's still been far better than Detroit. Add to it that LeGarrette Blount still has a notable offensive role in netural or positive game scripts, which can make Johnson a little harder to forecast.

Both of these guys could run into game script issues ... in totally different ways. Chubb could get game-scripted out if the Chiefs run out to a big lead and the Browns are forced to abandon the running game. Cohen could find himself out of the game plan if the Bears defense swarms and dominates the Bills offense and Chicago decides to lean on Jordan Howard and the running game. The upside for Cohen -- and the reason I'd favor him -- is that Buffalo's defense is good enough to keep this game relatively close most of the day.

Need a RB2 this week. I have C. Thompson, D.Henry, and Duke Johnson to choose from. #FixMyFlex â tOSU State of Mind (@bucks3317) November 1, 2018

Even with the departure of Carlos Hyde, there doesn't appear to be much of a role for Duke Johnson in the Cleveland offense. If the game script goes negative, Johnson won't be used as a runner but he also hasn't ben effective enough as a receiver to merit inlcusion in your lineup. Derrick Henry has been a non-factor all yea and should probably be on the waiver wire. That leaves Thompson by default. But the good news is that he has a very favorable matchup against a Falcons defense that hasn't had many answers for running backs. Hopefully this is the Thompson bounce back game we've been waiting for.

It's been nice watching Kenyan Drake do things for the past few weeks. That might be on hold in Week 9 against the Jets, who've done a good job against the run. Meanwhile, Chris Carson is the lead back in a run-heavy offense facing a mediocre Chargers run defense. This feels like an easy call for me.

Neither guy has a great matchup this week with the Ravens facing a good Steelers run defense and Jones likely facing Xavier Rhodes and the Vikings secondary. The upside lands with Jones, however. Now that Golden Tate is out of Detroit, Jones (and Kenny Golladay) figure to see plenty more targets in upcoming weeks. Even against a once-fearsome Vikings defense, that bodes well for the Lions receiver.

I want to see the lineup that can't find a way to fit all three of these guys in ... with six teams on a bye. But since you're asking me to pick one, I'm going with Cohen for the reasons I mentioned earlier in this piece. I am excited for Cooper Kupp's return this week and also like John Brown's potential against the Steelers secondary. But it's a little easier for the Bears to get the ball into Cohen's hands which gives him a better shot at increased touches this week.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com and a man who could use a massage and a good night's sleep. Send him your relaxation desires via Twitter @MarcasG. If you read all of that, congrats. Follow him on Facebook and Instagram.

