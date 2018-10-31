Week 9 TNF fantasy preview

Oakland Raiders at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX, NFLN, Amazon

Raiders

Derek Carr: Stream

Doug Martin: Flex

Jalen Richard: Flex

Jordy Nelson: Sleeper

Martavis Bryant: Beware

Seth Roberts: Deep sleeper

Jared Cook: Start

Raiders DST: Sit

The Raiders offense woke up last week ... kinda. Derek Carr had arguably his best game of the season against the Colts and gets an even more favorable matchup this week versus the 49ers. With six quarterbacks on a bye, Carr is worth a look as a streamer in lineups. The same goes for the running back duo of Doug Martin and Jalen Richard, who both produced solid totals last week. Things are a little stickier with the wide receivers. Last week, it was Seth Roberts and Brandon LaFell doing most of the work while Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant were silent. The good news is that Jared Cook appears to be back on the radar again. As always, you can avoid the Raiders defense.

49ers

C.J. Beathard: Beware

Nick Mullens: Sit

Matt Breida: Flex

Raheem Mostert: Deep sleeper

Marquise Goodwin: Flex

Pierre Garcon: Sit

George Kittle: Start

49ers DST: Sit

The Niners offense has maintained a couple of startable options with George Kittle and Marquise Goodwin still producing even with C.J. Beathard under center. The bad news is that Beathard (wrist) might not be available this week, turning things over instead to Nick Mullens. That could put a damper on everyone else in this offense. It appears that The Indestructible Matt Breida will once again play, which could once again keep Raheem Mostert down. Beyond that, it's hard to make a case for any other 49ers to be in your lineup this week.

