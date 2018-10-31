Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Byes: Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills The Bears defense has been mediocre at best over the last three weeks, scoring just 13 fantasy points despite good matchups against the Dolphins and Jets. I'm going to keep the faith though, as these Monsters of the Midway should feast against a Buffalo offense that's allowed 29 sacks and is turning the ball more than twice per game. vs. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns Kansas City's defense has become fantasy relevant in recent weeks, scoring a combined 23 points in their last two games and at least nine points in three of their last four games. I'd start them against rookie Baker Mayfield and the Browns, as enemy defenses have averaged a solid nine fantasy points against them in the last four weeks. vs. Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans The Cowboys defense has been solid overall, but it's been even better at home producing both of its two best stat lines at the Jerry Dome. I'd stream the Boys from Big D against the Titans, who have allowed 3.1 sacks per game and have seen enemy defenses average more than nine fantasy points per game against them this season. vs. Washington Redskins vs. Atlanta Falcons Here's a wild stat ... the Falcons offense has averaged 32.2 points per game at home but just 14.5 on the road. What's more, home defenses have averaged 12.5 fantasy points when hosting Matt Ryan and his offense. That makes me like the Redskins defense, which has scored 15 fantasy points in two straight games, as a streamer this weekend. Start 'Em: Panthers D/ST vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dolphins D/ST vs. New York Jets

Sleepers: Jets D/ST at Miami Dolphins, Raiders D/ST at San Francisco 49ers (Thur.)

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs Cleveland's defense has scored nine or more fantasy points four times this season, but it won't make it five in a brutal matchup against the Chiefs. Home defenses have averaged minus-0.25 fantasy points against Patrick Mahomes and his explosive offense, which has also averaged a mere 0.9 turnovers per game. Don't believe in Cleveland. vs. Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints Los Angeles has one of the top fantasy defenses in the league, but starting them against Drew Brees and the Saints is not recommended. Enemy defenses have averaged just 4.7 fantasy points when facing New Orleans on their home field, and only one defense has finished better than 16th in fantasy points against them overall this year. vs. New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers The Patriots defense has been hot in recent weeks from a fantasy perspective, but this is not the week to start them with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in town. While Green Bay has allowed 3.4 sacks per game, their offense has also averaged just 1.3 turnovers a game. Defenses have also averaged a modest seven fantasy points against them. vs. New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams The Saints defense went wild against the Vikings last week, scoring 15 fantasy points in a 30-20 win. I would not chase the points, though, as a frightening matchup against the Rams awaits. Enemy defenses have averaged just 1.63 fantasy points per game against Jared Goff and his offensive mates, so don't march in with these Saints. Sit 'Em: Steelers D/ST at Baltimore Ravens, Lions D/ST at Minnesota Vikings

Busts: Packers D/ST at New England Patriots, Seahawks D/ST vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!