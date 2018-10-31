Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Dan Bailey vs. Minnesota Vikings Prater scored a mere two fantasy points in last week's loss to the Seahawks, but better things are to come when he visits the Vikings. Their defense has allowed 10 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers on their home field, and only three teams have surrendered more field-goal attempts (20) to opposing kickers this season. vs. Mason Crosby vs. New England Patriots Crosby has been on fire in recent weeks, scoring 11 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games. He's in line for another solid performance this week in what could be a high-scoring affair against the Patriots. Their defense has allowed an average of almost nine fantasy points per game to opposing kickers so far this season. vs. Dan Bailey vs. Detroit Lions Bailey put up a stinker in last week's loss to the Saints, scoring just two fantasy points. He had averaged over 10 fantasy points in his previous four games, however, and I like him to rebound in what is a plus matchup against the Lions. Their defense has surrendered an average of almost 10 fantasy points per game to kickers at home. vs. Jason Myers vs. Miami Dolphins Myers has had a couple of down weeks in the stat sheets, but I still see him as a streamable option when the Jets travel to South Beach to face the Dolphins. Their defense has surrendered an average of 10 fantasy points per game to kicker at home, and the position has converted on 13 field goals and 24 extra points for the season. Start 'Em: Harrison Butker at Cleveland Browns, Robbie Gould vs. Oakland Raiders (Thur.)

Sleepers: Cody Parkey at Buffalo Bills, Ka'imi Fairbairn at Denver Broncos

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Chris Boswell vs. Baltimore Ravens Boswell has been a disappointment for fantasy fans this season, scoring fewer than nine fantasy points in every game. I don't see him breaking out this week either, as a tough matchup against the Ravens awaits. Their defense has allowed just 3.7 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers on their home field, so I would fade Boswell. vs. Dustin Hopkins vs. Atlanta Falcons Listed as a start 'em last week, Hopkins posted 10 fantasy points in a win over the Giants. I'd put him back on the wire this week, however, as a tougher matchup against the Falcons is next on the slate. Their defense has given up just 6.8 fantasy points per game to kickers, including a mere 4.5 points per game against them on the road. vs. Brett Maher vs. Tennessee Titans Maher has been one of the top kickers in fantasy football in 2018, but an upcoming matchup against the Titans makes him a sit this week. Kickers have attempted just 13 field goals against them, and the position has averaged a mere seven fantasy points per game. In what could be a low-scoring game, I'd keep Maher on the fantasy sidelines. vs. Chandler Catanzaro vs. Carolina Panthers Catanzaro has been on a nice statistical streak, scoring a combined 18 fantasy points over his last two games. Unfortunately, a bad matchup against the Panthers makes him a fade for me. Carolina has allowed just eight field goals on the season, and opposing kickers have averaged a mere 4.7 fantasy points per game on their home turf. Sit 'Em: Sebastian Janikowski vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Steven Hauschka vs. Chicago Bears

Busts: Matt Bryant at Washington Redskins, Justin Tucker vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

