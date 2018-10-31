Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Brandin Cooks vs. New Orleans Saints Cooks has had a bit of a cold streak in recent weeks, scoring fewer than 12 PPR points in two of his last three games. I'd stick with the speedster from Oregon State, however, as he faces a Saints defense that's allowed eight touchdowns, an average of 172.4 yards and the most PPR points to wide receivers who are lined out wide in 2018. vs. Julian Edelman vs. Green Bay Packers Listed as a start 'em last week, Edelman posted his best stat line of the season with 20.7 PPR points. I'd keep him active in what should be a high-scoring game against a Packers defense that's allowed an average of more than seven catches and nearly 100 yards per game to slot receivers. Josh Gordon is also a nice starter this week. vs. Devin Funchess vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Funchess, listed as a sit 'em last week, posted one of his worst stat lines of the season in a win over the Ravens. Still, I'd get him back into your starting lineup ahead of a plus matchup against the Buccaneers. Their defense has allowed an average of more than 53 PPR points per game to wide receivers on the road this season. vs. John Brown vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Brown put up a bit of a stinker for fantasy owners last week, but I'd roll with the speedster when he faces the Steelers at home. Their defense has surrendered an average of more than 43 PPR points per game to opposing wide receivers on the road, and Brown beat them for 116 yards, one touchdown and 20.9 PPR points back in Week 4. vs. Sammy Watkins vs. Cleveland Browns Watkins has been up and down all season long, but he's coming off a monster game and has a nice matchup next up on the schedule in Cleveland. The Browns have had a ton of drama this week, including the firing of Hue Jackson, and their defense has surrendered the fourth-most yards and eight touchdowns to receivers who are lined out wide. Start 'Em: Cooper Kupp at New Orleans Saints, Marvin Jones at Minnesota Vikings

Sleepers: Danny Amendola vs. New York Jets, D.J. Moore vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Doug Baldwin vs. Los Angeles Chargers Baldwin has been a massive disappointment for fantasy fans this season, scoring double-digit PPR points once in four games. I'd beware this week's matchup against the Chargers, who have surrendered just two touchdowns, 80.1 yards and the sixth-fewest PPR points to opposing slot receivers. That's where Baldwin has run most of his routes. vs. Allen Robinson vs. Buffalo Bills Robinson missed last week's game against the Jets, so keep tabs on his status ahead of a matchup against the Bills. Even if he's able to return, I'd keep the veteran on the sidelines against a Buffalo defense that's given up the sixth-fewest yards, three touchdowns and the third-fewest PPR points to receivers who are lined out wide. vs. Amari Cooper vs. Tennessee Titans I'd love to see Cooper come in and make a big impact for the Cowboys and fantasy owners alike, but can I trust a player in a new offense who has been less than reliable for the last year and a half? The Titans have also allowed the seventh-fewest PPR points to opposing wideouts on the road this season, so I would fade Cooper this weekend. vs. Mohamed Sanu vs. Washington Redskins Sanu has quietly had a nice PPR season, scoring at least 12.6 fantasy points in four of his last five games. Still, I'd fade him when the Falcons head north to face the Redskins. Their defense has been tough on slot men, allowing the third-fewest yards, two touchdowns and an average of just 14.5 PPR points to the position in 2018. vs. Corey Davis vs. Dallas Cowboys Davis has been a fantasy dud since his 31.1-point performance against the Eagles in Week 4, scoring a combined 16.3 PPR points in his last three games. I'd continue to keep him on the fantasy sidelines against the Cowboys, who have allowed three touchdowns and the seventh-fewest PPR points to opposing receivers who have lined out wide. Sit 'Em: Cole Beasley vs. Tennessee Titans, Tyrell Williams at Seattle Seahawks

Busts: Randall Cobb at New England Patriots, Marquise Goodwin vs. Oakland Raiders (Thur.)

