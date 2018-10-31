Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Byes: Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Ben Roethlisberger vs. Baltimore Ravens Some might suggest the home-road narrative is over for Big Ben, but is it? His best roadie came against the Bucs terrible defense, and now he has a brutal matchup against a Ravens defense that's surrendered the fewest fantasy points (8.86) to quarterbacks on their home field. He's also been terrible against them in his career in Baltimore. vs. Matthew Stafford vs. Minnesota Vikings Listed as a sit 'em last week, Stafford scored a modest 17 fantasy points in a loss to the Seahawks. He has now scored fewer than 18 points in all but two of his seven games, and this weekend's matchup in Minnesota isn't a favorable one. Their defense just held Drew Brees to fewer than seven fantasy points in last weekend's loss. vs. Dak Prescott vs. Tennessee Titans Prescott has scored 20-plus fantasy points in each of his last two games, and the addition of Amari Cooper has his value on the rise. However, I'd still fade the Cowboys quarterback against a Titans defense that has allowed just 10 total touchdowns and the ninth-fewest fantasy points to the position after eight weeks this season. vs. Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Carolina Panthers Fitzpatrick is back in the saddle, but should you start him against the Panthers? Well, their defense has allowed just one quarterback to finish better than 13th in fantasy points, and the position has averaged just 14.9 fantasy points per game with a passer rating of 74.3 when playing in Carolina. Fitz could be a trick this week. vs. Marcus Mariota vs. Dallas Cowboys Mariota is a tough sell for me this week against the Cowboys, even with six teams on a bye. That's due to his lack of production (fewer than 16 fantasy points in all but one game) and the fact that the Dallas defense has surrendered an average of fewer than 15 points per game to opposing signal-callers playing at the Jerry Dome. Sit 'Em: Case Keenum vs. Houston Texans, Brock Osweiler vs. New York Jets

Busts: Matt Ryan at Washington Redskins, Philip Rivers at Seattle Seahawks

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!