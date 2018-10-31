Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Byes: Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Jared Goff vs. New Orleans Saints
Goff, listed as a start 'em last week, threw for 295 yards with three touchdowns and scored 26.5 fantasy points in a win over the Packers. I'd keep him in your starting lineup against the Saints, who have allowed 23.7 fantasy points and a 107.7 passer rating per game to opposing quarterbacks on their home field so far this season.
Kirk Cousins vs. Detroit Lions
Cousins is coming off his best fantasy performance since Week 4, and a matchup against the Lions makes him a solid option once again. Home quarterbacks have combined to record a 117.2 passer rating when facing Detroit's shaky defense, and the position has averaged over 18 fantasy points per game against them overall in 2018.
Mitchell Trubisky vs. Buffalo Bills
Trubisky has become almost matchup proof, due to the fact that he's rushed for 47 or more yards in each of his last four games. That's the reason I like him in a roadie against the Bills, who have surrendered solid fantasy stat lines to opposing quarterbacks the likes of Joe Flacco, Philip Rivers, and Andrew Luck so far this season.
Russell Wilson vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Wilson isn't throwing the football much and his rushing totals are down, but he's still scored more than 19 fantasy points in each of his last three games. I'd keep him active against the Chargers, who have given up a pair of top-six performances to the two fantasy-relevant quarterbacks (Patrick Mahomes, Goff) they've faced in 2018.
Joe Flacco vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Fantasy owners looking for a quarterback streamer should check to see if Flacco is on the waiver wire. He has averaged almost 19 fantasy points per game on his home field this season, and the Steelers have surrendered an average of 279 passing yards and more than 21 fantasy points per game to opposing signal-caller on the road.
Start 'Em: Cam Newton vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Derek Carr at San Francisco 49ers (Thur.)
Sleepers: Alex Smith vs. Atlanta Falcons, Baker Mayfield vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Ben Roethlisberger vs. Baltimore Ravens
Some might suggest the home-road narrative is over for Big Ben, but is it? His best roadie came against the Bucs terrible defense, and now he has a brutal matchup against a Ravens defense that's surrendered the fewest fantasy points (8.86) to quarterbacks on their home field. He's also been terrible against them in his career in Baltimore.
Matthew Stafford vs. Minnesota Vikings
Listed as a sit 'em last week, Stafford scored a modest 17 fantasy points in a loss to the Seahawks. He has now scored fewer than 18 points in all but two of his seven games, and this weekend's matchup in Minnesota isn't a favorable one. Their defense just held Drew Brees to fewer than seven fantasy points in last weekend's loss.
Dak Prescott vs. Tennessee Titans
Prescott has scored 20-plus fantasy points in each of his last two games, and the addition of Amari Cooper has his value on the rise. However, I'd still fade the Cowboys quarterback against a Titans defense that has allowed just 10 total touchdowns and the ninth-fewest fantasy points to the position after eight weeks this season.
Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Carolina Panthers
Fitzpatrick is back in the saddle, but should you start him against the Panthers? Well, their defense has allowed just one quarterback to finish better than 13th in fantasy points, and the position has averaged just 14.9 fantasy points per game with a passer rating of 74.3 when playing in Carolina. Fitz could be a trick this week.
Marcus Mariota vs. Dallas Cowboys
Mariota is a tough sell for me this week against the Cowboys, even with six teams on a bye. That's due to his lack of production (fewer than 16 fantasy points in all but one game) and the fact that the Dallas defense has surrendered an average of fewer than 15 points per game to opposing signal-callers playing at the Jerry Dome.
Sit 'Em: Case Keenum vs. Houston Texans, Brock Osweiler vs. New York Jets
Busts: Matt Ryan at Washington Redskins, Philip Rivers at Seattle Seahawks
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!