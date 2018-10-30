Fantasy targets and touches: Week 9

Hopefully by now you've read one of these columns in the past and understand our new approach. If not, head back to this article and read the intro. In the interest of saving us all some time, I'll be cutting out the long explanation moving forward.

Part of the beauty of the NFL season is its unpredictability. Each week is a new twist down on the wild ride to the postseason. Week 8 lived up to that billing. We had a mid-game quarterback swap, a possible power-shift in the balance of a few backfields, and more coaching casualties. I try to decipher all of this and more through the lens of targets and touches below:

KEY

percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received

percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received

BYE WEEKS: Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans

Dolphins

Backfield

Kenyan Drake, RB - 14 touches (Wk 7: 10, Wk 6: 17, Wk 5: 13), 57 percent snap share

Frank Gore, RB - 13 touches (Wk 7: 11, Wk 6: 16, Wk 5: 12), 43 percent snap share

Drake found the end zone twice, once on a trick play reception from Danny Amendola, and once on the ground. The workload split was as consistent as ever, indicating Adam Gase has no plans to deviate from this well-established committee.

Passing game

DeVante Parker, WR - 24 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Mike Gesicki - 13 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Jakeem Grant, WR - 21 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Danny Amendola, WR - 16 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Albert Wilson (hip) and Kenny Stills (groin) being out forced Parker back into the fold, and he responded with a solid performance, catching six of nine targets for 134 yards. This offense couldn't get much going against the Texans, resorting to trickery (the aforementioned Amendola touchdown pass) to provide a spark.

Texans

Backfield

Lamar Miller, RB â 18 touches (Wk 7: 23, Wk 6: 17, Wk 5: n/a), 56 percent snap share

Alfred Blue, RB â 15 touches (Wk 7: 8, Wk 6: 9, Wk 5: 28), 45 percent snap share

Blue is still working into the mix, but Miller had himself a day against the Dolphins, taking his 18 carries for 133 yards and a score. Miller looks great since returning from injury. He's scored twice and is averaging over five yards per carry since missing Week 5.

Passing game

DeAndre Hopkins, WR - 35 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Will Fuller V, WR - 30 percent TS, 45 percent AY

Jordan Thomas, TE - 20 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Deshaun Watson pulled off the rare feat of throwing more touchdown passes (five) than incompletions (four). This victory didn't come without a cost, though, as Fuller suffered a torn ACL and will be done for the season. Thomas played over 90 percent of the snaps, but this was the first time he saw more than one target in a game since Week 3.

Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars

Eagles

Backfield

Wendell Smallwood, RB - 10 touches (Wk 7: 11, Wk 6: 19, Wk 5: 6), 51 percent snap share

Corey Clement, RB - 5 touches (Wk 7: 10, Wk 6: 14, Wk 5: n/a), 13 percent snap share

Josh Adams, RB - 10 touches (Wk 7: 4, Wk 6: 0, Wk 5: 1), 13 percent snap share

Clement's playing time and touch totals seem to be diminishing. Smallwood found the end zone on a 36-yard reception, but otherwise struggled to get anything going. Rookie Josh Adams provided a bit of a spark and could be worth a speculative add off waivers as the Eagles search for answers in the running game.

Passing game

Zach Ertz, TE - 20 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Alshon Jeffery, WR - 17 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Nelson Agholor, WR - 20 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Jordan Matthews, WR - 17 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Matthews popped up for a big game, but don't put too much stock into this performance. He only played 56 percent of the offensive snaps, far behind Agholor (93) and Jeffery (89).

Jaguars

Backfield

T.J. Yeldon, RB - 9 touches (Wk 7: 17, Wk 6: 11, Wk 5: 18), 57 percent snap share

Carlos Hyde, RB - 6 touches (Wk 7: n/a, Wk 6: 14, Wk 5: 19), 44 percent snap share

Yeldon's two carries in this game were the fewest he's had all season, which is troubling for his fantasy floor now that Hyde is playing with the starters. Yeldon remained heavily involved in the passing game, though -- catching seven passes for 83 yards. He could still be a flex option in PPR formats, as he averages over five catches per game in his last six.

Passing game

Dede Westbrook, WR - 12 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Donte Moncrief, WR - 18 percent TS, 37 percent AY

D.J. Chark, WR - 12 percent TS, 12 percent AY

T.J. Yeldon, RB - 22 percent TS, 0 percent AY

The Jaguars wide receivers are yo-yo up and down the target share leaderboard each week, making them impossible to trust. Yeldon is the only piece of this passing attack worth rostering.

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Broncos

Backfield

Devontae Booker, RB - 13 touches (Wk 7: 1, Wk 6: 4, Wk 5: 5), 44 percent snap share

Philip Lindsay, RB - 21 touches (Wk 7: 15, Wk 6: 10, Wk 5: 15), 56 percent snap share

Lindsay had an opportunity to deliver big numbers with Royce Freeman sidelined, and the rookie did just that. He went for 95 yards and a touchdown on the ground, adding in three catches for 17 yards as well. Booker saw a bump in carries with Freeman out as well.

Passing game

Demaryius Thomas, WR - 21 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Emmanuel Sanders, WR - 12 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Jeff Heuerman, TE - 15 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Denver's pass offense is in for a big change. Demaryius Thomas is now a Texan, elevating Courtland Sutton to a full-time role. Sutton must be added in all leagues.

Chiefs

Backfield

Kareem Hunt, RB - 21 touches (Wk 7: 20, Wk 6: 15, Wk 5: 23, Wk 4: 22), 83 percent snap share

Hunt fell back down to earth a bit yardage-wise, but five catches and a touchdown will erase any concerns that minor dip may have caused. His usage in the passing game has been fantastic lately.

Passing game

Travis Kelce, TE - 28 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Tyreek Hill, WR - 12 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Kareem Hunt, RB - 19 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Sammy Watkins, WR - 28 percent TS, 35 percent AY

What a nightmare it must be to defend this offense. You manage to keep Hill and Kelce in check (relatively speaking), and then Watkins drops 8-107-2 on you. Good luck, defensive coordinators.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Browns

Backfield

Duke Johnson Jr., RB - 4 touches (Wk 7: 5, Wk 6: 6, Wk 5: 6), 48 percent snap share

Nick Chubb, RB - 20 touches (Wk 7: 18, Wk 6: 3, Wk 5: 3), 35 percent snap share

Chubb's usage is mirroring what Hyde received earlier in the season, which is good news. Johnson owners may want to hang on in case Freddie Kitchens, the newly appointed offensive coordinator, decides to use the talented dual-threat more heavily.

Passing game

Jarvis Landry, WR - 34 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Antonio Callaway, WR - 14 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Damion Ratley, WR - 11 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Despite great peripheral numbers, Landry posted a mediocre stat line (eight catches, 39 yards), reminiscent of his Dolphins days. Fingers crossed good changes come in this section of the offense as well.

Steelers

Backfield

James Conner, RB - 29 touches (Wk 7: BYE, Wk 6: 23, Wk 5: 25), 78 percent snap share

James Conner is good at football. Need proof? He went for over 200 total yards and scored twice.

Passing game

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR - 17 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Antonio Brown, WR - 22 percent TS, 40 percent AY

James Conner, RB - 17 percent TS, 0 percent AY

With Conner crushing it on the ground and Brown doing damage through the air, there were few scraps left for Smith-Schuster, who finished with just four catches for 33 yards. There's no reason to panic though, as his target share and air yards profiles remained strong.

Washington Redskins at New York Giants

Redskins

Backfield

Adrian Peterson, RB - 27 touches (Wk 7: 25 Wk 6: 17, Wk 5: 6), 59 percent snap share

Chris Thompson, RB - 5 touches (Wk 7: n/a, Wk 6: n/a, Wk 5: 14), 40 percent snap share

Thompson returned to the field but saw the ball sparingly. This was the Adrian Peterson show, as it has been for a few weeks now. Peterson showed some long-end speed on his game-icing 64-yard touchdown run. He's been an amazing draft value.

Passing game

Jordan Reed, TE - 38 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Josh Doctson, WR - 16 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Paul Richardson, WR - 16 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Old school Alex Smith is back, as he's failed to cross 180 passing yards in three straight weeks and has yet to cross 300 in any game this season. So, yeah, not much to talk about here. But hey, Reed caught seven passes ... for 38 yards.

Giants

Backfield

Saquon Barkley, RB - 22 touches (Wk 7: 23, Wk 6: 22, Wk 5: 19), 97 percent snap share

It's a good thing Barkley is such an asset in the passing game, because a 13-38-0 line on the ground would be a fantasy disaster if he didn't add on 9-73-0 through the air.

Passing game

Odell Beckham Jr., WR - 23 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Sterling Shepard., WR - 17 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Evan Engram, TE - 19 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Saquon Barkley, RB - 21 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Beckham has 130-plus receiving yards in back-to-back games. It was nice seeing Engram get more involved after seeing just four targets last week in his return from injury. You could do worse at starting tight end if he's for some reason still on waivers.

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

Seahawks

Backfield

Chris Carson, RB - 27 touches (Wk 7: BYE, Wk 6: 14, Wk 5: 20), 67 percent snap share

Mike Davis, RB - 11 touches (Wk 7: BYE, Wk 6: 7, Wk 5: 14), 32 percent snap share

Carson looked refreshed coming out of the bye, plowing through defenders en route to a 105-yard, one-touchdown performance. He looks to have a solid edge over Davis in this timeshare (for now). Rashaad Penny didn't play a single snap.

Passing game

Tyler Lockett, WR - 12 percent TS, 16 percent AY

David Moore, WR - 25 percent TS, 45 percent AY

Doug Baldwin, WR - 19 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Russell Wilson is playing at an unbelievable and likely unsustainable level of efficiency right now. He has nine touchdown passes in his last 61 attempts, good for an absurd 15 percent touchdown rate (league average is around five percent). His upcoming slate of games (vs. Chargers, at Rams, vs. Packers) could set up nicely as high-scoring affairs, so ride with him while you can.

Lions

Backfield

Kerryon Johnson, RB - 14 touches (Wk 7: 19, Wk 6: BYE, Wk 5: 14), 82 percent snap share

LeGarrette Blount, RB - 3 touches (Wk 7: XX, Wk 6: BYE, Wk 5: 12), 11 percent snap share

The Lions fell behind early and ran the ball just 13 times. Fortunately, Matthew Stafford threw the ball to Johnson plenty (12 targets, six catches), helping save what would have otherwise been a dismal fantasy outing.

Passing game

Golden Tate, WR - 30 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Marvin Jones, WR - 25 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Kerryon Johnson, RB - 18 percent TS, 26 percent AY

The Lions had issues with the Seattle pass rush at times, forcing Matthew Stafford to check down a lot. Jones had a big game, scoring twice and going for over 100 yards. Meanwhile, second-year phenom Kenny Golladay was the odd man out, getting just one target on the afternoon. Golden Tate's departure (to Philadelphia) obviously opens up volume for both Golladay and Jones. Over the full year, Tate has seen 27 percent of team targets.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals

Buccaneers

Backfield

Peyton Barber, RB - 19 touches (Wk 7: 11, Wk 6: 17, Wk 5: BYE), 48 percent snap share

Well, it looks like Barber healed up enough to resume feature back duties. He had a minor injury scare last week but dominated touches (70 percent) among the Buccaneers backs.

Passing game

DeSean Jackson, WR - 16 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Mike Evans, WR - 26 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Adam Humphries, WR - 20 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Chris Godwin, WR - 14 percent TS, 14 percent AY

It took four interceptions for Jameis Winston to get benched for Ryan Fitzpatrick, who quickly rediscovered his Fitzmagic and led a bunch of scoring drives for the Buccaneers. This offense was flying high with Fitz under center to start the year and may pick up where they left off if the veteran holds onto the starting job.

Bengals

Backfield

Joe Mixon, RB - 24 touches (Wk 7: 16, Wk 6: 15, Wk 5: 25), 83 percent snap share

Last week, Mixon struggled with the Bengals in catch-up mode all game. This week, with the team leading for much of the game, Mixon ground out 123 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.

Passing game

Tyler Boyd, WR - 30 percent TS, 28 percent AY

A.J. Green, WR - 18 percent TS, 42 percent AY

Joe Mixon, RB - 12 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Boyd bounced back in a big way after the Bengals' Sunday Night debacle last week against the Chiefs. The youngster hauled in nine of 10 targets for 138 yards and a touchdown. Green dominated the air yards share but turned that into just 65 yards and a score.

New York Jets at Chicago Bears

Jets

Backfield

Isaiah Crowell, RB - 12 touches (Wk 7: 12, Wk 6: 15, Wk 5: 16), 46 percent snap share

Trenton Cannon, RB - 6 touches (Wk 7: 6, Wk 6: n/a, Wk 5: n/a), 54 percent snap share

The combination of a sputtering attack and constantly playing from behind has doomed this backfield in recent weeks. Cannon receiving four targets is nice, though, but Elijah McGuire could return soon and muddle this whole group.

Passing game

Jermaine Kearse, WR - 36 percent TS, 44 percent AY

Trenton Cannon, RB - 14 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Deontay Burnett, WR - 14 percent TS, 25 percent AY

The Jets passing attack has been absolutely decimated by injuries. On the positive side, if you need a streaming tight end, Christopher Herndon has scored in three straight games now.

Bears

Backfield

Jordan Howard, RB - 22 touches (Wk 7: 13, Wk 6: 13, Wk 5: BYE), 59 percent snap share

Tarik Cohen, RB - 6 touches (Wk 7: 14, Wk 6: 12, Wk 5: BYE), 590 percent snap share

Last week I bemoaned Howard's shrinking workload in this space, and he responded with a solid performance and his first game of 15-plus touches since Week 2. Cohen saw only six touches but took one of them 70 yards to the house.

Passing game

Taylor Gabriel, WR - 21 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Trey Burton, TE - 14 percent TS, 1 percent AY

Tarik Cohen, RB - 10 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Anthony Miller, WR - 24 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Aside from the big play to Cohen, the Bears passing offense looked a bit lost on Sunday. Perhaps it'll rebound when Allen Robinson (groin) returns. Burton came crashing down after last week's explosion. His upside makes him worth a weekly start, though, given the frighteningly thin pool of tight ends.

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers

Ravens

Backfield

Alex Collins, RB - 13 touches (Wk 7: 14, Wk 6: 19, Wk 5: 13), 50 percent snap share

Javorius Allen, RB - 3 touches (Wk 7: 6, Wk 6: 4, Wk 5: 14), 31 percent snap share

Buck Allen didn't get much work in this one, but he found the end zone on a receiving score at least. Collins' fumbling issues (he's lost three already this year) could put is starting job in check if Kenneth Dixon (knee) returns from the IR boomerang in a few weeks. He's eligible to return in Week 11.

Passing game

Michael Crabtree, WR - 11 percent TS, 24 percent AY

John Brown, WR - 16 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Willie Snead IV, WR - 25 percent TS, 22 percent AY

The Ravens offense was held supremely in check by the Panthers defense. Snead led this team with five catches for 54 yards.

Panthers

Backfield

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 18 touches (Wk 7: 13, Wk 6: 15, Wk 5: 22), 98 percent snap share

The yardage wasn't there for McCaffrey in this one (just 56 total) but he found the end zone twice. He remains one of the safer RB plays every week as the focal point of the Panthers offense.

Passing game

Devin Funchess, WR - 10 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Greg Olsen, TE - 13 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 20 percent TS, 4 percent AY

D.J. Moore, WR - 20 percent TS, 32 percent AY

With Torrey Smith injured and Funchess locked up with Baltimore's top corners, Moore found plenty of space to make plays. The Panthers offense doesn't really pass enough to support two weekly fantasy wideouts, but Moore could be worth adding anyway just in case.

Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders

Colts

Backfield

Marlon Mack, RB - 27 touches (Wk 7: 21, Wk 6: 13, Wk 5: n/a), 65 percent snap share

Nyheim Hines, RB - 13 touches (Wk 7: 6, Wk 6: 5, Wk 5: 22), 33 percent snap share

Mack is on fire in the Colts offense and seems to have been a missing piece for this group. He fell one yard short of going over 150 total in back to back weeks.

Passing game

Dontrelle Inman, WR - 23 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Jack Doyle, TE - 23 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Marlon Mack, RB - 13 percent TS, 1 percent AY

T.Y. Hilton, WR - 17 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Andrew Luck wasted no time feeding Doyle in his first game back from injury. Doyle went 6-70-1 on seven looks, but Luck didn't forget about Eric Ebron either, who found the end zone on one of his three targets. Once Hilton fully heals up this team will be cooking with gas.

Raiders

Backfield

Doug Martin, RB - 15 touches (Wk 7: BYE, Wk 6: 1, Wk 5: 2), 55 percent snap share

Jalen Richard, RB - 10 touches (Wk 7: BYE, Wk 6: 9, Wk 5: 7), 45 percent snap share

With Beast Mode out of the picture, Martin picked up the slack on the ground and ran well, going for 72 yards on 13 carries. Richard caught eight passes and looks to be on that James White PPR diet, so if you nabbed him earlier this season, you'll be in good shape moving forward.

Passing game

Jordy Nelson, WR - 15 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Jared Cook, TE - 19 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Brandon LaFell, WR - 15 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Jalen Richard, RB - 26 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Somehow, Derek Carr turned in one of his best games this season with LaFell and Seth Roberts receiving a combined 30 percent of the targets. Nelson managed just one catch, and Cook led the team with 74 yards and a score.

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

49ers

Backfield

Matt Breida, RB - 16 touches (Wk 7: 5, Wk 6: 14, Wk 5: 9), 9 percent snap share

Raheem Mostert, RB - 2 touches (Wk 7: 11, Wk 6: 12, Wk 5: 6), 38 percent snap share

Alfred Morris, RB - 6 touches (Wk 7: 9, Wk 6: 0, Wk 5: 21), 35 percent snap share

Breida was questionable for this game (as he seemingly always is), but gutted out 16 carries. The 49ers couldn't get much going on offense.

Passing game

George Kittle, TE - 29 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Marquise Goodwin, WR - 14 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Kendrick Bourne, WR - 36 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Bourne randomly popped up for seven catches and 71 yards on 10 targets. I have no idea what to make of this. Kittle was consistent with 5-57-0 at least. .

Cardinals

Backfield

David Johnson, RB - 20 touches (Wk 7: 17, Wk 6: 20, Wk 5: 20), 73 percent snap share

Early returns on the Byron Leftwich era for Johnson are ... promising. While DJ still struggled on the ground (16 carries, 59 yards), he was targeted four times, catching all four for 41 yards.

Passing game

Christian Kirk, WR - 18 percent TS, 37 percent AY

David Johnson, RB - 11 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Larry Fitzgerald, WR - 29 percent TS, 49 percent AY

I'll need to dig into this more, but Fitzgerald has new-found life under Leftwich. The 109 air yards he saw were his most all season. If this keeps up, those who kept the faith in Fitzgerald should be richly rewarded.

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams

Packers

Backfield

Jamaal Williams, RB - 4 touches (Wk 7: BYE, Wk 6: 7, Wk 5: 8), 25 percent snap share

Ty Montgomery, RB - 3 touches (Wk 7: BYE, Wk 6: 6, Wk 5: 5), 12 percent snap share

Aaron Jones, RB - 14 touches (Wk 7: BYE, Wk 6: 8, Wk 5: 9), 62 percent snap share

Perhaps (PERHAPS!) Mike McCarthy is finally seeing the light. Jones was, as usual, electric out of the backfield, ripping off chunk runs with regularity. This was his largest snap share all season. Montgomery's fumble on the Packers' final kick return might land him in the doghouse as well. Regardless, Jones' stock is rising quickly.

Passing game

Davante Adams, WR - 23 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Randall Cobb, WR - 17 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Marquez Valdez-Scantling, WR - 27 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Jimmy Graham, TE - 16 percent TS, 21 percent AY

It's possible the Packers wanted to work Cobb and Geronimo Allison back slowly after their injuries. It's also possible Valdez-Scantling played himself into a larger role. He trailed only Adams in snap share this past week. Speaking of Adams, he went over 130 yards for the third straight week.

Rams

Backfield

Todd Gurley, RB - 31 touches (Wk 7: 19, Wk 6: 30, Wk 5: 26), 90 percent snap share

The Packers defense flustered Jared Goff early, so the Rams turned to their MVP, who responded with 195 total yards and a touchdown.

Passing game

Robert Woods, WR - 19 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Brandin Cooks, WR - 22 percent TS, 48 percent AY

Todd Gurley, RB - 19 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Josh Reynolds, WR - 14 percent TS, 11 percent AY

No one went berserk in the stat sheets, but all four of these players contributed in big ways. Woods converted tough first downs, Cooks stretched the field, and Reynolds found the end zone twice.

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings

Saints

Backfield

Alvin Kamara, RB - 20 touches (Wk 7: 19, Wk 6: BYE, Wk 5: 9), 72 percent snap share

Mark Ingram, RB - 16 touches (Wk 7: 14, Wk 6: BYE, Wk 5: 18), 43 percent snap share

Kamara had touchdown luck on his side in this one, scoring twice. Ingram still looked good and racked up nearly 100 total yards, though.

Passing game

Michael Thomas, WR - 26 percent TS, 78 percent AY

Alvin Kamara, RB - 35 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Tre'Quan SMith., WR - 17 percent TS, 18 percent AY

The Saints' defense came up big in this game, helping take the air out of the passing attack. This isn't likely to happen every game, but at least Thomas posted a solid PPR stat line (5-81-0).

Vikings

Backfield

Latavius Murray, RB - 18 touches (Wk 7: 19, Wk 6: 25, Wk 5: 13), 85 percent snap share

Murray went for nearly 100 total yards and scored a touchdown. You really couldn't ask for anything more from a waiver-wire pickup. Dalvin Cook (hamstring) remains without a timeline for return.

Passing game

Adam Thielen, WR - 17 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Stefon Diggs, WR - 28 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Kyle Rudolph, TE - 18 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Diggs and Thielen both crossed 100 yards and found the end zone. Each week, they're really just adding to their resume as the league's best wide receiver duo.

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Patriots

Backfield

Kenjon Barner, RB - 2 touches (Wk 7: 10, Wk 6: 3, Wk 5: 3), 8 percent snap share

James White, RB - 18 touches (Wk 7: 19, Wk 6: 11, Wk 5: 12), 80 percent snap share

If you, like me, thought that Barner might see a nice bump in carries with Sony Michel out, well, you were wrong. The Patriots didn't pull away from the Bills until the fourth quarter, meaning Barner hardly saw the field. Also, Cordarrelle Patterson led the team in carries with 10. *shrug emoji*.

Passing game

Rob Gronkowski, TE - 18 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Julian Edelman, WR - 22 percent TS, 23 percent AY

James White, WR - 29 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Josh Gordon, WR - 13 percent TS, 25 percent AY

The Patriots tried to get Gronk going, and he made a few nice plays, but ultimately disappointed with a 3-43-0 line. The deep passing game wasn't really there for the Pats against the Bills sneaky good defense, leading to White and Edelman combining for 19 receptions.

Bills

Backfield

Chris Ivory, RB - 7 touches (Wk 7: 19, Wk 6: 7, Wk 5: 14), 30 percent snap share

LeSean McCoy, RB - 18 touches (Wk 7: 2, Wk 6: 19, Wk 5: 26), 71 percent snap share

McCoy didn't miss a game after leaving last week's contest with a head injury. While he managed just 13 yards on the ground against the Patriots, he caught six passes for 82 yards, salvaging his fantasy day.

Passing game

LeSean McCoy, RB - 20 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Charles Clay, TE - 15 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Kelvin Benjamin, WR - 18 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Zay Jones, WR - 20 percent TS, 20 percent AY

If you made it this far in the article just to read about the Bills passing attack for fantasy, you may need to reassess your life. Anyway, McCoy led the team in receiving yards and tied Jones for receptions. If you're trusting any of these receivers on your fantasy squad your season is likely lost. My condolences.