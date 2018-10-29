NFL Fantasy LIVE: Week 8 recap; stock in trade

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in studio on a Monday to recap everything fantasy football from Week 8. The group starts off with the biggest news headlines like the Cleveland Browns firing head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers benching Jameis Winston for Ryan Fitzpatrick (2:40). Next, the guys tell you their top targets to trade away and the players you should trade for (14:00). Then, Fabs wanted to give some of his Week 8 stinkers including an angry rant on Matt Breida's play (42:50). Finally, the guys tell you players to grab on the Week 9 waiver wire (54:23).

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: