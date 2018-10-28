Things I Learned in Fantasy Football: Week 8

Don't let Christian McCaffrey's 2 TDs distract you from the fact that he had 56 total yards on 18 touches. â Marcas Grant (@MarcasG) October 28, 2018

Takeaways from Week 8 as told through @MarcasG 's tweets.

The final fantasy numbers looked good for McCaffrey but if we're being honest, this isn't the player we thought we were getting when we spent a second-round pick on him. Over three games now, those numbers are 46 touches for 202 yards. That's a pretty pedestrian 4.4 yards per touch. What's even more worrisome is that his usage rates have come down notably from earlier in the year. During CMC's biggest weeks, he was getting 20-30 touches per game. In the past three weeks, that number has dropped to 13-18 while Cam Newton has gotten other players involved. What should put your mind at ease is the upcoming schedule. Carolina's next three games are against the Buccaneers, Steelers, and Lions. Even if the volume doesn't return, hopefully the matchups make up for it.

There isn't a lot of volume in the Seahawks' passing offense but it seems to have found a new level of efficiency lately. In the past three games, Russell Wilson hasn't thrown the ball more than 23 times -- he had just 17 attempts on Sunday -- but he's completed 72.1 percent of this throws with a 9:1 TD-to-INT ratio. Just as big a piece of this recent turnaround has been an offensive line that is giving Wilson more time to throw. That extra time has allowed the 'Hawks to get David Moore involved. In the past three games, Moore has four total touchdowns and this week set a career high with 97 yards. The second-year receiver will be a popular waiver add this week but will only have value in deep leagues.

Ben Roethlisberger is trying to kill this Home/Road narrative that's followed him around. Maybe not in the way we'd hoped. But props to him for trying to break stereotypes. â Marcas Grant (@MarcasG) October 28, 2018

Ben's been hard to figure at times this year. Week 3 at Tampa, he was great. The next week at home against the Ravens, he struggled. Week 6 at Cincinnati wasn't too bad but Week 8 at home wasn't too good. In theory, Pittsburgh's Week 9 matchup on the road against the Ravens is one in which you'd fade Ben. But with the way things are going this year, who really knows? But seriously ... you should probably fade Ben next week.

Kansas City's offense is the perfect one for Sammy Watkins. Doesn't have to be The Man while operating with favorable matchups. â Marcas Grant (@MarcasG) October 28, 2018

Through eight weeks, Watkins is on pace for more than 900 receiving yards -- his best season since 2015. It's a testament to a Chiefs offense chock full of threats. But it also speaks to how Andy Reid has found a way to use a talented player who could just never find a fit anywhere else. Lest we forget, even Sean McVay and the Rams couldn't unlock Watkins' potential last season. Watkins has the making of a flex option that could help a lot of people in their playoffs.

Are we done believing that Jameis Winston will ever be anything more than he currently is? â Marcas Grant (@MarcasG) October 28, 2018

Today was supposed to be a day that Jameis Winston was a quality start against a bad Bengals defense. Instead, he threw four interceptions and was eventually benched for Ryan Fitzpatrick. In 13 quarters this season, Winston has accounted for seven touchdowns and 11 turnovers. There's no other way to say it ... that's ungood. But it also follows a pattern for Winston. There might be touchdowns but there will also be plenty of giveaways. Now he's likely in a battle for his job with a middling schedule the rest of the way. This was supposed to be the week and it didn't happen. It's hard to believe he'll ever make the leap.

Jordan Howard doing just enough to keep fantasy managers from totally giving up on him. â Marcas Grant (@MarcasG) October 28, 2018

Jordan Howard hasn't come close to 100 rushing yards in any game this season and is continuing to lose work to Tarik Cohen week after week. But just when you're totally about to give up on Howard, he finds a way to score a touchdown to keep himself in fantasy managers' good graces. As frustrating as Howard has been, his schedule down the stretch is loaded with defenses that struggle against the run. If the Bears really do turn to Howard later in the season when the weather is cold, your patience could pay off in a big way.

Chris Herndon TD. It ain't much. But from a TE, it's all you need. â Marcas Grant (@MarcasG) October 28, 2018

The Jets aren't a great offense but they can move the ball a little bit. And they have a quarterback who loves throwing those inside routes. We thought it might be Jermaine Kearse but he's ghosted us the past two weeks. Don't get it twisted, Herndon isn't exactly lighting it up but he's scoring touchdows. Sometimes, that's enough.

One day, Matt Breida's going to actually be seriously hurt and no one will believe it. â Marcas Grant (@MarcasG) October 28, 2018

At this point, it's become a running joke. One week, Matt Breida suffers an injury and leaves the game. The following week we hear about Breida being limited in practice and start making plans to grab the next man up in San Francisco. This week, we had the added factor of Breida saying he considered taking time off. But by the time we get to Sunday, Breida is ruled healthy and gets back on the field, ruining our plans -- even if he doesn't actually play well himself. By now, you might as well just start Breida every week ... including the bye. He'll probably get 10 carries that week, too.

Wait...what?

* Blake Bortles ran for 43 yards. The rest of the Jaguars ran for 27.

* Sammy Watkins led all Chiefs receivers in snaps played with 51.

* Saquon Barkley was held to 38 rushing yards -- his fifth game with fewer than 50 yards on the ground.

* Tarik Cohen's 70-yard catch-and-run accounted for more yards than any Jet gained on Sunday.

* Jarvis Landry had 39 receiving yards ... on eight catches.

* In his last three games, Marlon Mack has 347 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.

And one for the road...

If James Conner keeps running like this, Le'Veon Bell is going to send a robot back from the future to eliminate him. pic.twitter.com/zzQk63bKZY â Marcas Grant (@MarcasG) October 28, 2018

