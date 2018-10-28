Week 8 Fantasy Live Blog: DeSean Jackson makes history

Welcome to game day.

Just like a week ago, the NFL action began early in the a.m. this side of the pond, with the Philadelphia Eagles holding off the Jacksonville Jaguars at London's Wembley Stadium. For the Jaguars, the loss drops them further behind the streaking Houston Texans for the AFC South lead. Philadelphia, meanwhile, avoids dropping their fourth game in five weeks.

2:31 p.m. - A.J. Green makes the catch of the day

Though Sunday has already produced some remarkable catches, A.J. Green put the rest to shame with this seemingly impossible contested touchdown haul:



2:13 p.m. - DeSean Jackson makes history

DeSean Jackson might want out of Tampa, but he continues to make huge plays for the Buccaneers. Late in the second quarter, the veteran wideout caught a 60-yard touchdown to give Tampa Bay its first score of the game. In doing so, Jackson set a new NFL record for most touchdowns of 60 or more yards.



2:06 p.m. - Christian McCaffrey leaps for an unexpected score

Already with a score earlier in the game, Christian McCaffrey secured another in the most unexpected fashion. Cam Newton threw the ball towards Devin Funchess only to see a Ravens defender knock the pass into the air. McCaffrey proceeded to leap over a linebacker to haul it in for the score.



1:24 p.m. - Tarek Cohen scores on perfect screen play

Sometimes, the perfect offensive play meets the worst-possible defensive call. Such a confluence occurred early in the first quarter when the Bears pulled out a Tarek Cohen screen against a Jets blitz. Cohen didn't even need the blocks from his offensive linemen on his way to a 70-yard touchdown.

1:20 p.m. - Matthew Stafford shows off his mobility

Matthew Stafford became a household name due to his big arm, but the veteran quarterback can also keep plays alive with his legs when necessary. Stafford narrowly avoided multiple pass rushers, turning a difficult third-and-10 situation into a long touchdown for Marvin Jones Jr.