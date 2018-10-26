Week 8 fantasy football matchups preview

Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 9:30 a.m. ET, FOX

Eagles

Carson Wentz: Start

Wendell Smallwood: Sleeper

Corey Clement: Sleeper

Alshon Jeffery: Start

Nelson Agholor: Beware

Zach Ertz: Start

Eagles DST: Start

The Eagles offense has found its stride in the past few weeks, mostly thanks to the right arm of Carson Wentz. The Wentz Wagon has been rolling to the tune of nine touchdown passes and no interceptions in the past four games. Most of that work has gone to Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz, both of whom could have success again this week with the Jaguars missing several of their top corners with injuries. The running game has been tougher to figure with Smallwood and Clement splitting touches with neither doing much with their opportunities. With Blake Bortles struggling to protect the football, the Eagles defense is an easy starting choice this week.

Jaguars

Blake Bortles: Sit

T.J. Yeldon: Flex

Carlos Hyde: Beware

Donte Moncrief: Sleeper

Keelan Cole: Deep sleeper Dede Westbrook: Deep sleeper

Jaguars DST: Stream

The narrative is that the Jaguars play better when they're in London. The reality is that the offense has become a stagnant mess rife with turnovers. It begins with Bortles at quarterback and spreads outward to the rest of the skill position players. Donte Moncrief has been the Jaguars receiver of choice and could make hay on the outside against the Eagles secondary. Every other Jacksonville pass-catcher is a sleeper at best. T.J. Yeldon has been a nice play for fantasy managers recently but Carlos Hyde's addition could take a chunk out of his potential touches going forward. It's hard to quit on Jacksonville's defense but their offense's awful performances have made them a group to beware of.

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Broncos

Case Keenum: Sit

Phillip Lindsay: Start

Royce Freeman: Sleeper

Devontae Booker: Deep sleeper

Emmanuel Sanders: Start

Demaryius Thomas: Flex

Jeff Heuerman: Sit

Broncos DST: Beware

Case Keenum is sitll the Broncos starting quarterback ... for now. His uneven work this season makes him hard to start against a Chiefs defense that has begun making plays recently in the passing game. That same defense, however, is still lax against the run. That's good news for Phillip Lindsay. It would also be good news for Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker if they could get a requisite number of touches. Emmanuel Sanders continues to be the only Broncos receiver you can unquestionably start every week. Demaryius Thomas always offers hope but there is still the risk that he doesn't give you much. The Broncos defense is normally a pretty good start but few defenses have been good starts against the Chiefs offense this season.

Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes: Start

Kareem Hunt: Start

Tyreek Hill: Start

Sammy Watkins: Flex

Travis Kelce: Start

Chiefs DST: Stream

It's become old hat by now ... start your Chiefs. This offense has been too potent to worry about which defense is lined up on the other side. If you need more proof, Sammy Watkins is the WR43 in most leagues -- ahead of other players like Marvin Jones, Allen Robinson, and Larry Fitzgerald. The biggest new development with Kansas City has been a defense that hasn't been such the pushover in recent weeks. The Chiefs have been a top three fantasy defense over the past month and could take advantage of the erratic Keenum.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Browns

Baker Mayfield: Stream

Nick Chubb: Sleeper

Duke Johnson: Sit

Jarvis Landry: Start

Antonio Callaway: Sleeper

Damion Ratley: Deep sleeper

David Njoku: Start

Browns DST: Sit

The Steelers defense hasn't been great but that doesn't make the Browns must-starts, either. Baker Mayfield has shown that he still has a learning curve that makes him an nervous start for fantasy managers. Carlos Hyde's departure opens things up for Nick Chubb to see more work, though it doesn't seem to have done much for Duke Johnson. There have been opportunities for the Browns secondary receivers to make plays, they just need to hold on to the football when it's thrown to them. Jarvis Landry and David Njoku have been the best options in the passing game and should see plenty of work this weekend. The Browns defense is certainly improved but a road game in Pittsburgh doesn't seem like the place to start them.

Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger: Stream

James Conner: Start

Antonio Brown: Start

JuJu Smith-Schuster: Start

Vance McDonald: Stream

Steelers DST: Stream

The Steelers are back home after a bye, which usually signals good things for them. Keep in mind, however, that Ben Roethlisberger has been hit-or-miss against the Browns, regardless of the venue. You should have no such qualms with James Conner, Antonio Brown or JuJu Smith-Schuster. All three have been productive in nearly every circumstance. Vance McDonald has been a little harder to figure but this week's matchup is a favorable one. The Steelers defense hasn't been great but they could be worth a start against a rookie playing a road game.

Washington Redskins at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Redskins

Alex Smith: Sit

Adrian Peterson: Flex

Chris Thompson: Flex

Josh Doctson: Sit

Paul Richardson: Beware

Jordan Reed: Deep sleeper

Redskins DST: Sit

Alex Smith has looked nothing like the quarterback that wowed us last season. Likewise, a lot of the pass-catchers that we thought could be sleepers this season have yet to wake up. The Giants defense hasn't been great but it might not need to be in order to slow this passing game. Meanwhile, Washington's run game has been surprisingly lively -- most notably Adrian Peterson, who has exceeded most expectations. He could have his touches cut into by Chris Thompson, who is expected back after missing the past couple of games with an injury. We've been waiting for the Jordan Reed breakout game. It could come this week, but it's getting awfully hard to wait. After a strong start to the season, the Washington defense has been burned in recent weeks. There are better starting options out there.

Giants

Eli Manning: Deep sleeper

Saquon Barkley: Start

Odell Beckham, Jr.: Start

Sterling Shepard: Beware

Evan Engram: Sleeper

Giants DST: Stream

Eli Manning gave fantasy managers a sneaky good performance last week and could do it again versus a reeling Washington defense. That would boost the values of Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram, who have been hit-or-miss this season. It would also take Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham to an even higher plateau (if that's even possible). The Giants defense is a mid-level play against an offense that doesn't frighten anyone right now.

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Seahawks

Russell Wilson: Stream

Chris Carson: Start

Mike Davis: Sleeper

Doug Baldwin: Flex

Tyler Lockett: Sleeper

Nick Vannett: Sit

Seahawks DST: Stream

Russell Wilson hasn't been great this year ... but he hasn't exactly been terrible, either. Seattle's Week 6 contest showed flashes of what many expected of them this season. Wilson and Doug Baldwin were on point and the running game found its edge. Against a poor Lions rushing defense, Chris Carson should continue his success. Big numbers aren't quite so assured for the receivers versus a secondary that's been tough all season. But a healthy Doug Baldwin is reason for encouragement. The Seattle defense has been just an average unit this season but then again, the Lions offense has been pretty average as well.

Lions

Matthew Stafford: Sit

Kerryon Johnson: Flex

LeGarrette Blount: Sit

Golden Tate: Flex

Kenny Golladay: Flex

Marvin Jones: Beware

Michael Roberts: Sit

Lions DST: Sit

Let's get this out in the open: Matthew Stafford has underperformed this year. Normally a fringe QB1, he's barely been a QB2 at times in 2018. Through it all, he's found a pair of reliable receivers in Golden Tate and Kenny Golladay, although both will have tough matchups this week against a rejuvenated Seahawks secondary. Marvin Jones, on the other hand, is fading away in the offense. In case you were tempted to chase the points with Michael Roberts ... don't. He was barely an option before last week's explosion and it's hard to see it happening again. The running game has been a mess but hopefully last week's breakout means more work is coming for Kerryon Johnson.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Buccaneers

Jameis Winston: Start

Ronald Jones: Deep sleeper

Peyton Barber: Beware

Mike Evans: Start

DeSean Jackson: Flex

Chris Godwin: Sleeper

O.J. Howard: Start

Cameron Brate: Stream

Buccaneers DST: Sit

The Bengals haven't gotten enough attention as a defense to be exploited in fantasy this season. Let's take care of that right now. Cincy's secondary has been friendly to opposing passing games. That gives fantasy managers plenty of runway to start Jameis Winston and his cadre of pass-catchers. Beware of Cameron Brate, however, as O.J. Howard's emergence has pushed Brate to the brink of irrelevance. The interesting options are in the Tampa backfield. With Peyton Barber nursing an injury, Ronald Jones could see a bigger workload. So far, he's been well off the fantasy radar but this could be a week that he returns to our consciousness.

Bengals

Andy Dalton: Start

Joe Mixon: Start

A.J. Green: Start

Tyler Boyd: Start

C.J. Uzomah: Stream

Bengals DST: Sit

Andy Dalton didn't do anyone any favors with a lackluster performance last week against Kansas City. This week, however, he's at home and not playing in primetime. That bodes well against a Bucs defense that still isn't great. You didn't need any extra reason to start A.J. Green or Tyler Boyd, but that certainly won't hurt your thought process. C.J. Uzomah continues to do just enough to get weekly lineup consideration.

New York Jets at Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Jets

Sam Darnold: Sit

Isaiah Crowell: Beware

Jermaine Kearse: Sleeper

Chris Herndon: Sleeper

Jets DST: Stream

The Jets offense has been ravaged by injury in recent weeks. Bilal Powell is on injured reserve. Quincy Enunwa is injured and Robby Anderson is doubtful for this week. That leaves Sam Darnold to challenge the Bears defense with Jermaine Kearse, former USC teammate Deontay Burnett and recent fantasy curiosity Chris Herndon. Not exactly exciting. That also doesn't look great for Isaiah Crowell, who is likely to see loaded fronts from the Bears. The Jets defense has been a pretty solid unit but might be on the field far too long this week to be truly effective.

Bears

Mitchell Trubisky: Stream

Jordan Howard: Sleeper

Tarik Cohen: Sleeper

Allen Robinson: Flex

Taylor Gabriel: Flex

Trey Burton: Start

Bears DST: Start

Mitchell Trubisky is everyone's new favorite fantasy quarterback after a string of solid outings. This week's contest against the Jets could still be productive ... just not as much as some of this other starts. If the Bears can get a lead, we might see the offense lean on Jordan Howard to close things out. Either way, Tarik Cohen should again be a big part of the game plan. We're still waiting for the Allen Robinson breakout game, though it doesn't seem exceedingly likely this week. Nonetheless, he's worth at least a flex start. Same goes for Taylor Gabriel, who has become Trubisky's weapon of choice. Trey Burton did a thing last week and maybe could repeat said thing this week. The Bears defense is a solid option against a turnover-prone quarterback.

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Ravens

Joe Flacco: Beware

Alex Collins: Sit

Javorius Allen: Sit

John Brown: Flex

Michael Crabtree: Sleeper

Willie Snead: Deep sleeper

Ravens TEs: Sit

Ravens DST: Start

The Panthers aren't making life easy for the opposition this season and there's reason to be confident in either of Baltimore's running backs. Joe Flacco might not have a great day but that doesn't mean his receivers can't produce. John Brown is in position to take advantage of Carolina's corners with Michael Crabtree and Willie Snead having the option to have nice games if Carolina spends too much energy on Smokey. This is a great matchup for the Ravens tight ends if only we could figure out which one is the play. So far, that's been a near impossibility. The Ravens defense might be the league's most consistent this season and should definitely be in your lineup.

Panthers

Cam Newton: Start

Christian McCaffrey: Beware

Devin Funchess: Flex

D.J. Moore: Deep sleeper

Greg Olsen: Beware

Panthers DST: Stream

The Ravens have clamped down on opposing offenses but Cam Newton's abilities as a runner should keep him in good stead this week. There is reason to be concerned about Christian McCaffrey, who hasn't produced much statistically and still has just one touchdown this season. That's not encouraging against one of the league's top defenses. Devin Funchess has played well lately but could be locked up by the Baltimore secondary. Greg Olsen still hasn't shown that he's all the way back from his foot injury and should probably stay on the bench. Carolina's defense has been good enough to trust against the Ravens attack this week.

Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Colts

Andrew Luck: Start

Marlon Mack: Start

Nyheim Hines: Sleeper

T.Y. Hilton: Start

Chester Rogers: Sleeper

Eric Ebron: Start

Jack Doyle: Stream

Colts DSTs: Stream

The Raiders defense hasn't offered much resistance all season and should once again be sieve-like versus the Colts offense. Andrew Luck is throwing the ball more than anyone else in the league and will spread the ball around to all of his pass-catchers, including Jack Doyle who returns from an extended injury absence this week. Marlon Mack has been hot and probably won't be slowed down by the Raiders run defense. The Colts defense is a streaming option against a shaky Raiders offense.

Raiders

Derek Carr: Sit

Doug Martin: Sleeper

Jalen Richard: Sleeper

Jordy Nelson: Sleeper

Martavis Bryant: Deep sleeper

Seth Roberts: Deep sleeper

Jared Cook: Stream

Raiders DST: Sit

The Raiders are close to being a new offense now that Marshawn Lynch is on injured reserve and Amari Cooper is in Dallas. Doug Martin and Jalen Richard will have their roles elevated while Martavis Bryant should see more targets. Considering no Raider has given us consistent fantasy production, this feels like a week to wait-and-see how this unit will operate before making any major pronouncements about their fantasy value.

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

49ers

C.J. Beathard: Sit

Matt Breida: Beware

Raheem Mostert: Flex

Alfred Morris: Sleeper

Pierre Garcon: Sit

Marquise Goodwin: Flex

George Kittle: Start

49ers DST: Stream

The Niners offense has some startable pieces this week, notably Mostert, who gets to square off with the worst run defense in the league. Keep an eye on Matt Breida, who is making a bid go shake off yet another injury and get back on the field. San Francisco's receivers have been too inconsistent to really consider against Patrick Peterson and the Cardinals secondary. George Kittle has become a must-start tight end because of his consistent usage in the offense. The Niners defense is a nice streaming play against an offense that hasn't had its get-right moment yet.

Cardinals

Josh Rosen: Sit

David Johnson: Start

Larry Fitzgerald: Beware

Christian Kirk: Flex

Ricky Seals-Jones: Beware

Cardinals DST: Stream

There's a new play-caller in Arizona. Byron Leftwich takes over for the departed Mike McCoy and hope springs that this can inject some life into the Cardinals offense. It feels like particularly good news for David Johnson, who has been the source of lots of fantasy frustration this season. We've already seen a connection between Josh Rosen and Christian Kirk. Hopefully Leftwich can enhance that duo and maybe even resurrect Larry Fitzgerald. Starting the Cardinals defense is a solid pick against an offense with more giveaways than touchdowns this season.

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Packers

Aaron Rodgers: Start

Aaron Jones: Sleeper

Jamaal Williams: Deep sleeper

Davante Adams: Start

Geronimo Allison: Flex

Randall Cobb: Deep sleeper

Jimmy Graham: Start

Packers DST: Sit

Aaron Rodgers hasn't had a lot of huge fantasy weeks this season but he's been consistently good regardless of the matchup. His outlook is even better now that Geronimo Allison and Randall Cobb are expected back to join Davante Adams in the lineup. This also should be a big week for Jimmy Graham against a defense that has been friendly to tight ends. We really want Aaron Jones to be a thing but Mike McCarthy can't quit Jamaal Williams. As a result, neither is a confident start in any week. Forget starting any defense against the Rams offense.

Rams

Jared Goff: Start

Todd Gurley: Start

Robert Woods: Start

Brandin Cooks: Start

Josh Reynolds: Deep sleeper

Rams DST: Beware

The Rams offense has been a juggernaut this year, although Jared Goff has had a couple of lackluster games. That's mostly been about L.A. not needing their quarterback to put up huge numbers in order to win. This week, however, could be a high-scoring affair that should get Goff more production. Either way, the Rams top receivers have been must-starts all year. Josh Reynolds underwhelmed last week and is best left on the bench in most leagues. I shouldn't have to tell you to start Todd Gurley. But I'll still do it anyway. Start Todd Gurley. Beware of the Rams defense this week against Green Bay's passing attack.

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Saints

Drew Brees: Start

Alvin Kamara: Start

Mark Ingram: Start

Michael Thomas: Start

Tre'Quan Smith: Sleeper

Benjamin Watson: Stream

Saints DST: Sit

The Saints offense continues to move the ball consistently, making all of their top skill players weekly starts. Where once we feared going against the Vikings defense, this year the purple people haven't been quite as fierce. With Ted Ginn out of action, Tre'Quan Smith moves into a more prominent role which gives him sleeper cred this week against a Minnesota secondary that could be missing Xavier Rhodes. Benjamin Watson is a good streaming option with Anthony Barr already ruled out.

Vikings

Kirk Cousins: Start

Latavius Murray: Sit

Adam Thielen: Start

Stefon Diggs: Flex

Kyle Rudolph: Start

Vikings DST: Sit

The Vikings haven't had much of a run game and they'll probably have even less of one this week against one of the top run defenses in the league. This will put a greater onus on Kirk Cousins and his pass-catchers to make plays against a Saints secondary that has had issues this season. New Orleans just added Eli Apple from the Giants but he might not be a difference maker right away. Avoid starting the suspect Vikings defense against Brees and the Saints.

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET (Mon.), ESPN

Patriots

Tom Brady: Start

James White: Start

Kenjon Barner: Sleeper

Julian Edelman: Start

Josh Gordon: Flex

Chris Hogan: Deep sleeper

Rob Gronkowski: Start

Patriots DST: Stream

The Patriots offense has been on fire for the past few weeks and isn't likely to be slowed by this Bills defense. If you have Sony Michel on your roster, it would be a good idea to grab Kenjon Barner as an insurance policy. Chris Hogan might have revenge on his mind this week against his former team ... but will the targets be there? With Derek Anderson set to start again this week for the Bills, the Patriots defense will be a popular play.

Bills

Derek Anderson: Sit

LeSean McCoy: Beware

Chris Ivory: Deep sleeper

Kelvin Benjamin: Sit

Zay Jones: Sit

Charles Clay: Sit

Bills DST: Sit

There hasn't been much to get excited about with this Bills offense all season. That's not going to change this week. If you're starting any Buffalo players, your lineup is probably in a lot of trouble this week. Good luck!

