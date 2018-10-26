Week 8 fantasy football matchups preview

Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 9:30 a.m. ET, FOX
Eagles
Carson Wentz: Start
Wendell Smallwood: Sleeper
Corey Clement: Sleeper
Alshon Jeffery: Start
Nelson Agholor: Beware
Zach Ertz: Start
Eagles DST: Start
The Eagles offense has found its stride in the past few weeks, mostly thanks to the right arm of Carson Wentz. The Wentz Wagon has been rolling to the tune of nine touchdown passes and no interceptions in the past four games. Most of that work has gone to Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz, both of whom could have success again this week with the Jaguars missing several of their top corners with injuries. The running game has been tougher to figure with Smallwood and Clement splitting touches with neither doing much with their opportunities. With Blake Bortles struggling to protect the football, the Eagles defense is an easy starting choice this week.
Jaguars
Blake Bortles: Sit
T.J. Yeldon: Flex
Carlos Hyde: Beware
Donte Moncrief: Sleeper
Keelan Cole: Deep sleeper Dede Westbrook: Deep sleeper
Jaguars DST: Stream
The narrative is that the Jaguars play better when they're in London. The reality is that the offense has become a stagnant mess rife with turnovers. It begins with Bortles at quarterback and spreads outward to the rest of the skill position players. Donte Moncrief has been the Jaguars receiver of choice and could make hay on the outside against the Eagles secondary. Every other Jacksonville pass-catcher is a sleeper at best. T.J. Yeldon has been a nice play for fantasy managers recently but Carlos Hyde's addition could take a chunk out of his potential touches going forward. It's hard to quit on Jacksonville's defense but their offense's awful performances have made them a group to beware of.
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Broncos
Case Keenum: Sit
Phillip Lindsay: Start
Royce Freeman: Sleeper
Devontae Booker: Deep sleeper
Emmanuel Sanders: Start
Demaryius Thomas: Flex
Jeff Heuerman: Sit
Broncos DST: Beware
Case Keenum is sitll the Broncos starting quarterback ... for now. His uneven work this season makes him hard to start against a Chiefs defense that has begun making plays recently in the passing game. That same defense, however, is still lax against the run. That's good news for Phillip Lindsay. It would also be good news for Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker if they could get a requisite number of touches. Emmanuel Sanders continues to be the only Broncos receiver you can unquestionably start every week. Demaryius Thomas always offers hope but there is still the risk that he doesn't give you much. The Broncos defense is normally a pretty good start but few defenses have been good starts against the Chiefs offense this season.
Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes: Start
Kareem Hunt: Start
Tyreek Hill: Start
Sammy Watkins: Flex
Travis Kelce: Start
Chiefs DST: Stream
It's become old hat by now ... start your Chiefs. This offense has been too potent to worry about which defense is lined up on the other side. If you need more proof, Sammy Watkins is the WR43 in most leagues -- ahead of other players like Marvin Jones, Allen Robinson, and Larry Fitzgerald. The biggest new development with Kansas City has been a defense that hasn't been such the pushover in recent weeks. The Chiefs have been a top three fantasy defense over the past month and could take advantage of the erratic Keenum.
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Browns
Baker Mayfield: Stream
Nick Chubb: Sleeper
Duke Johnson: Sit
Jarvis Landry: Start
Antonio Callaway: Sleeper
Damion Ratley: Deep sleeper
David Njoku: Start
Browns DST: Sit
The Steelers defense hasn't been great but that doesn't make the Browns must-starts, either. Baker Mayfield has shown that he still has a learning curve that makes him an nervous start for fantasy managers. Carlos Hyde's departure opens things up for Nick Chubb to see more work, though it doesn't seem to have done much for Duke Johnson. There have been opportunities for the Browns secondary receivers to make plays, they just need to hold on to the football when it's thrown to them. Jarvis Landry and David Njoku have been the best options in the passing game and should see plenty of work this weekend. The Browns defense is certainly improved but a road game in Pittsburgh doesn't seem like the place to start them.
Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger: Stream
James Conner: Start
Antonio Brown: Start
JuJu Smith-Schuster: Start
Vance McDonald: Stream
Steelers DST: Stream
The Steelers are back home after a bye, which usually signals good things for them. Keep in mind, however, that Ben Roethlisberger has been hit-or-miss against the Browns, regardless of the venue. You should have no such qualms with James Conner, Antonio Brown or JuJu Smith-Schuster. All three have been productive in nearly every circumstance. Vance McDonald has been a little harder to figure but this week's matchup is a favorable one. The Steelers defense hasn't been great but they could be worth a start against a rookie playing a road game.
Washington Redskins at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX
Redskins
Alex Smith: Sit
Adrian Peterson: Flex
Chris Thompson: Flex
Josh Doctson: Sit
Paul Richardson: Beware
Jordan Reed: Deep sleeper
Redskins DST: Sit
Alex Smith has looked nothing like the quarterback that wowed us last season. Likewise, a lot of the pass-catchers that we thought could be sleepers this season have yet to wake up. The Giants defense hasn't been great but it might not need to be in order to slow this passing game. Meanwhile, Washington's run game has been surprisingly lively -- most notably Adrian Peterson, who has exceeded most expectations. He could have his touches cut into by Chris Thompson, who is expected back after missing the past couple of games with an injury. We've been waiting for the Jordan Reed breakout game. It could come this week, but it's getting awfully hard to wait. After a strong start to the season, the Washington defense has been burned in recent weeks. There are better starting options out there.
Giants
Eli Manning: Deep sleeper
Saquon Barkley: Start
Odell Beckham, Jr.: Start
Sterling Shepard: Beware
Evan Engram: Sleeper
Giants DST: Stream
Eli Manning gave fantasy managers a sneaky good performance last week and could do it again versus a reeling Washington defense. That would boost the values of Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram, who have been hit-or-miss this season. It would also take Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham to an even higher plateau (if that's even possible). The Giants defense is a mid-level play against an offense that doesn't frighten anyone right now.
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX
Seahawks
Russell Wilson: Stream
Chris Carson: Start
Mike Davis: Sleeper
Doug Baldwin: Flex
Tyler Lockett: Sleeper
Nick Vannett: Sit
Seahawks DST: Stream
Russell Wilson hasn't been great this year ... but he hasn't exactly been terrible, either. Seattle's Week 6 contest showed flashes of what many expected of them this season. Wilson and Doug Baldwin were on point and the running game found its edge. Against a poor Lions rushing defense, Chris Carson should continue his success. Big numbers aren't quite so assured for the receivers versus a secondary that's been tough all season. But a healthy Doug Baldwin is reason for encouragement. The Seattle defense has been just an average unit this season but then again, the Lions offense has been pretty average as well.
Lions
Matthew Stafford: Sit
Kerryon Johnson: Flex
LeGarrette Blount: Sit
Golden Tate: Flex
Kenny Golladay: Flex
Marvin Jones: Beware
Michael Roberts: Sit
Lions DST: Sit
Let's get this out in the open: Matthew Stafford has underperformed this year. Normally a fringe QB1, he's barely been a QB2 at times in 2018. Through it all, he's found a pair of reliable receivers in Golden Tate and Kenny Golladay, although both will have tough matchups this week against a rejuvenated Seahawks secondary. Marvin Jones, on the other hand, is fading away in the offense. In case you were tempted to chase the points with Michael Roberts ... don't. He was barely an option before last week's explosion and it's hard to see it happening again. The running game has been a mess but hopefully last week's breakout means more work is coming for Kerryon Johnson.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX
Buccaneers
Jameis Winston: Start
Ronald Jones: Deep sleeper
Peyton Barber: Beware
Mike Evans: Start
DeSean Jackson: Flex
Chris Godwin: Sleeper
O.J. Howard: Start
Cameron Brate: Stream
Buccaneers DST: Sit
The Bengals haven't gotten enough attention as a defense to be exploited in fantasy this season. Let's take care of that right now. Cincy's secondary has been friendly to opposing passing games. That gives fantasy managers plenty of runway to start Jameis Winston and his cadre of pass-catchers. Beware of Cameron Brate, however, as O.J. Howard's emergence has pushed Brate to the brink of irrelevance. The interesting options are in the Tampa backfield. With Peyton Barber nursing an injury, Ronald Jones could see a bigger workload. So far, he's been well off the fantasy radar but this could be a week that he returns to our consciousness.
Bengals
Andy Dalton: Start
Joe Mixon: Start
A.J. Green: Start
Tyler Boyd: Start
C.J. Uzomah: Stream
Bengals DST: Sit
Andy Dalton didn't do anyone any favors with a lackluster performance last week against Kansas City. This week, however, he's at home and not playing in primetime. That bodes well against a Bucs defense that still isn't great. You didn't need any extra reason to start A.J. Green or Tyler Boyd, but that certainly won't hurt your thought process. C.J. Uzomah continues to do just enough to get weekly lineup consideration.
New York Jets at Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Jets
Sam Darnold: Sit
Isaiah Crowell: Beware
Jermaine Kearse: Sleeper
Chris Herndon: Sleeper
Jets DST: Stream
The Jets offense has been ravaged by injury in recent weeks. Bilal Powell is on injured reserve. Quincy Enunwa is injured and Robby Anderson is doubtful for this week. That leaves Sam Darnold to challenge the Bears defense with Jermaine Kearse, former USC teammate Deontay Burnett and recent fantasy curiosity Chris Herndon. Not exactly exciting. That also doesn't look great for Isaiah Crowell, who is likely to see loaded fronts from the Bears. The Jets defense has been a pretty solid unit but might be on the field far too long this week to be truly effective.
Bears
Mitchell Trubisky: Stream
Jordan Howard: Sleeper
Tarik Cohen: Sleeper
Allen Robinson: Flex
Taylor Gabriel: Flex
Trey Burton: Start
Bears DST: Start
Mitchell Trubisky is everyone's new favorite fantasy quarterback after a string of solid outings. This week's contest against the Jets could still be productive ... just not as much as some of this other starts. If the Bears can get a lead, we might see the offense lean on Jordan Howard to close things out. Either way, Tarik Cohen should again be a big part of the game plan. We're still waiting for the Allen Robinson breakout game, though it doesn't seem exceedingly likely this week. Nonetheless, he's worth at least a flex start. Same goes for Taylor Gabriel, who has become Trubisky's weapon of choice. Trey Burton did a thing last week and maybe could repeat said thing this week. The Bears defense is a solid option against a turnover-prone quarterback.
Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Ravens
Joe Flacco: Beware
Alex Collins: Sit
Javorius Allen: Sit
John Brown: Flex
Michael Crabtree: Sleeper
Willie Snead: Deep sleeper
Ravens TEs: Sit
Ravens DST: Start
The Panthers aren't making life easy for the opposition this season and there's reason to be confident in either of Baltimore's running backs. Joe Flacco might not have a great day but that doesn't mean his receivers can't produce. John Brown is in position to take advantage of Carolina's corners with Michael Crabtree and Willie Snead having the option to have nice games if Carolina spends too much energy on Smokey. This is a great matchup for the Ravens tight ends if only we could figure out which one is the play. So far, that's been a near impossibility. The Ravens defense might be the league's most consistent this season and should definitely be in your lineup.
Panthers
Cam Newton: Start
Christian McCaffrey: Beware
Devin Funchess: Flex
D.J. Moore: Deep sleeper
Greg Olsen: Beware
Panthers DST: Stream
The Ravens have clamped down on opposing offenses but Cam Newton's abilities as a runner should keep him in good stead this week. There is reason to be concerned about Christian McCaffrey, who hasn't produced much statistically and still has just one touchdown this season. That's not encouraging against one of the league's top defenses. Devin Funchess has played well lately but could be locked up by the Baltimore secondary. Greg Olsen still hasn't shown that he's all the way back from his foot injury and should probably stay on the bench. Carolina's defense has been good enough to trust against the Ravens attack this week.
Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
Colts
Andrew Luck: Start
Marlon Mack: Start
Nyheim Hines: Sleeper
T.Y. Hilton: Start
Chester Rogers: Sleeper
Eric Ebron: Start
Jack Doyle: Stream
Colts DSTs: Stream
The Raiders defense hasn't offered much resistance all season and should once again be sieve-like versus the Colts offense. Andrew Luck is throwing the ball more than anyone else in the league and will spread the ball around to all of his pass-catchers, including Jack Doyle who returns from an extended injury absence this week. Marlon Mack has been hot and probably won't be slowed down by the Raiders run defense. The Colts defense is a streaming option against a shaky Raiders offense.
Raiders
Derek Carr: Sit
Doug Martin: Sleeper
Jalen Richard: Sleeper
Jordy Nelson: Sleeper
Martavis Bryant: Deep sleeper
Seth Roberts: Deep sleeper
Jared Cook: Stream
Raiders DST: Sit
The Raiders are close to being a new offense now that Marshawn Lynch is on injured reserve and Amari Cooper is in Dallas. Doug Martin and Jalen Richard will have their roles elevated while Martavis Bryant should see more targets. Considering no Raider has given us consistent fantasy production, this feels like a week to wait-and-see how this unit will operate before making any major pronouncements about their fantasy value.
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
49ers
C.J. Beathard: Sit
Matt Breida: Beware
Raheem Mostert: Flex
Alfred Morris: Sleeper
Pierre Garcon: Sit
Marquise Goodwin: Flex
George Kittle: Start
49ers DST: Stream
The Niners offense has some startable pieces this week, notably Mostert, who gets to square off with the worst run defense in the league. Keep an eye on Matt Breida, who is making a bid go shake off yet another injury and get back on the field. San Francisco's receivers have been too inconsistent to really consider against Patrick Peterson and the Cardinals secondary. George Kittle has become a must-start tight end because of his consistent usage in the offense. The Niners defense is a nice streaming play against an offense that hasn't had its get-right moment yet.
Cardinals
Josh Rosen: Sit
David Johnson: Start
Larry Fitzgerald: Beware
Christian Kirk: Flex
Ricky Seals-Jones: Beware
Cardinals DST: Stream
There's a new play-caller in Arizona. Byron Leftwich takes over for the departed Mike McCoy and hope springs that this can inject some life into the Cardinals offense. It feels like particularly good news for David Johnson, who has been the source of lots of fantasy frustration this season. We've already seen a connection between Josh Rosen and Christian Kirk. Hopefully Leftwich can enhance that duo and maybe even resurrect Larry Fitzgerald. Starting the Cardinals defense is a solid pick against an offense with more giveaways than touchdowns this season.
Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Packers
Aaron Rodgers: Start
Aaron Jones: Sleeper
Jamaal Williams: Deep sleeper
Davante Adams: Start
Geronimo Allison: Flex
Randall Cobb: Deep sleeper
Jimmy Graham: Start
Packers DST: Sit
Aaron Rodgers hasn't had a lot of huge fantasy weeks this season but he's been consistently good regardless of the matchup. His outlook is even better now that Geronimo Allison and Randall Cobb are expected back to join Davante Adams in the lineup. This also should be a big week for Jimmy Graham against a defense that has been friendly to tight ends. We really want Aaron Jones to be a thing but Mike McCarthy can't quit Jamaal Williams. As a result, neither is a confident start in any week. Forget starting any defense against the Rams offense.
Rams
Jared Goff: Start
Todd Gurley: Start
Robert Woods: Start
Brandin Cooks: Start
Josh Reynolds: Deep sleeper
Rams DST: Beware
The Rams offense has been a juggernaut this year, although Jared Goff has had a couple of lackluster games. That's mostly been about L.A. not needing their quarterback to put up huge numbers in order to win. This week, however, could be a high-scoring affair that should get Goff more production. Either way, the Rams top receivers have been must-starts all year. Josh Reynolds underwhelmed last week and is best left on the bench in most leagues. I shouldn't have to tell you to start Todd Gurley. But I'll still do it anyway. Start Todd Gurley. Beware of the Rams defense this week against Green Bay's passing attack.
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Saints
Drew Brees: Start
Alvin Kamara: Start
Mark Ingram: Start
Michael Thomas: Start
Tre'Quan Smith: Sleeper
Benjamin Watson: Stream
Saints DST: Sit
The Saints offense continues to move the ball consistently, making all of their top skill players weekly starts. Where once we feared going against the Vikings defense, this year the purple people haven't been quite as fierce. With Ted Ginn out of action, Tre'Quan Smith moves into a more prominent role which gives him sleeper cred this week against a Minnesota secondary that could be missing Xavier Rhodes. Benjamin Watson is a good streaming option with Anthony Barr already ruled out.
Vikings
Kirk Cousins: Start
Latavius Murray: Sit
Adam Thielen: Start
Stefon Diggs: Flex
Kyle Rudolph: Start
Vikings DST: Sit
The Vikings haven't had much of a run game and they'll probably have even less of one this week against one of the top run defenses in the league. This will put a greater onus on Kirk Cousins and his pass-catchers to make plays against a Saints secondary that has had issues this season. New Orleans just added Eli Apple from the Giants but he might not be a difference maker right away. Avoid starting the suspect Vikings defense against Brees and the Saints.
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET (Mon.), ESPN
Patriots
Tom Brady: Start
James White: Start
Kenjon Barner: Sleeper
Julian Edelman: Start
Josh Gordon: Flex
Chris Hogan: Deep sleeper
Rob Gronkowski: Start
Patriots DST: Stream
The Patriots offense has been on fire for the past few weeks and isn't likely to be slowed by this Bills defense. If you have Sony Michel on your roster, it would be a good idea to grab Kenjon Barner as an insurance policy. Chris Hogan might have revenge on his mind this week against his former team ... but will the targets be there? With Derek Anderson set to start again this week for the Bills, the Patriots defense will be a popular play.
Bills
Derek Anderson: Sit
LeSean McCoy: Beware
Chris Ivory: Deep sleeper
Kelvin Benjamin: Sit
Zay Jones: Sit
Charles Clay: Sit
Bills DST: Sit
There hasn't been much to get excited about with this Bills offense all season. That's not going to change this week. If you're starting any Buffalo players, your lineup is probably in a lot of trouble this week. Good luck!
