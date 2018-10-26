Surprising Stats for Week 8

We're at the halfway point. Hopefully, you kept your head on a swivel because every day there are major changes in the NFL. Therefore, when we look at the stats, we also need to take news into consideration.

Here are the stats you need to know as we head into the latter half of your fantasy season:

Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars

Four wide receivers scored four touchdowns from Weeks 4 to 7: Antonio Brown, Adam Thielen, Tyreek Hill, and Alshon Jeffery. Since coming back in Week 4, Jeffery is the fourth highest scoring wideout in non-PPR formats and seventh in full-point PPR.

Through Week 4, Carlos Hyde led the league in carries (83), with 14 or more attempts in every game played with the Browns. T.J. Yeldon has received over 14 carries once all year.

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Emmanuel Sanders comes into Week 8 as the third highest scoring PPR wide receiver in the league. He is one of seven players in NFL history to put up 100-plus receiving yards, score a receiving touchdown, and throw a touchdown in a single game. Interestingly, he was the second player to do that this year. The other was Odell Beckham Jr.

Kareem Hunt has scored more fantasy points in full-point PPR formats than Patrick Mahomes in three games this year, despite Mahomes never dipping below 20 fantasy points in standard scoring (no bonuses). The first time Hunt surpassed Mahomes was in Week 4, the last time they played the Broncos.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

David Njoku has six or more targets in all but one game this season. The only other tight ends who can say the same are Zach Ertz, Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Jimmy Graham.

In Week 6 before the bye, both Vance McDonald and Jesse James were on the field for 70 percent of the team's snaps. In Week 1, McDonald didn't play. In Week 2 and 3, James played snaps. In Weeks 4 and 5, McDonald played more snaps. They both have exactly 274 receiving yards and one touchdown on the season.

Washington Redskins at New York Giants

Adrian Peterson is on pace for 1,168 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. He's also on pace for 21 receptions for 384 receiving yards. That would be the second most receiving yards in his career.

Odell Beckham Jr. is on pace for 1,483 receiving yards, which would be the most in his career. He posted 100-plus receiving yards four times so far this year. Only Adam Thielen has more 100-plus yard games this season (seven).

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

Russell Wilson threw three touchdowns in each of his last two games. Only Patrick Mahomes, Andrew Luck, and Tom Brady have more 3-plus touchdown games this season.

Despite only getting three games with more than ten carries, Kerryon Johnson's 444 rushing yards are the second most among rookies and tenth among all RBs. Of running backs who have played in at least 25 percent of their team's offensive snaps, Johnson's 6.4 yards per carry averaged is the third best in the league. Only Nick Chubb (7.4) and Matt Breida (6.5) have a better average.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals

Only one running back could run in a touchdown for the Buccaneers all year. That running back is Ronald Jones II, who was a healthy scratch for the first three games of the season. He's only seen 17 carries all year.

Since Week 5, C.J. Uzomah has played on 92-plus percent of the team's offensive snaps. Last week he caught both of his targets for 13 yards and a touchdown. The week before that, he caught six of his seven targets for 54 yards. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers allow the most fantasy points to tight ends.

New York Jets at Chicago Bears

Over the last two weeks, rookie Chris Herndon is tied with O.J. Howard and George Kittle for the fifth most fantasy points among tight ends.

Before the bye week, the Bears logged four or more sacks in every game. After the bye, they've logged one sack in two games.

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers

Javorius Allen has four carries for four yards in his last two games. Total. He only has three more receptions than Alex Collins in this span.

Over the last two games, Devin Funchess has 19 targets, 11 catches, 136 yards, and two touchdowns. Regardless of format, he's WR10 or better. He's seen seven or more targets in all but one game this year. That was in Week 1.

Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders

Erik Swoope is out in Week 8 due to a knee injury. Jack Doyle is still listed as questionable with the hip injury that held him out since Week 3, but he's expected to play. The Colts are the only team in the NFL with two tight ends with three or more touchdowns on the season.

Doug Martin hasn't averaged over 2.9 yards per carry since 2015. He's caught the ball an average of 21.7 times per season over the course of his career. Jalen Richard has 31 receptions in six games this year.

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

Raheem Mostert has yet to carry the ball more than 12 times in a game this year, but his 6.3 yards per carry is only behind Nick Chubb (7.4), fellow teammate Matt Breida (6.5), and Kerryon Johnson (6.4). The Cardinals allow the absolute most fantasy points to enemy running backs. Matt Breida is questionable and did not practice on Thursday.

Byron Leftwich is a former NFL quarterback and is now taking over as offensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals. He went on record saying he wants to get both David Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald more involved. That's not a stat but it's probably the only thing fantasy players want to hear, so I added it. Ha!

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams

Since 2013, Jimmy Graham leads all tight ends with 45 touchdown catches. But so far this year, he only has one. And, it was in Week 4 against the Bills.

The Rams are 7-0 for the first time since 1985. Todd Gurley has 25-plus fantasy points in every game this season. He's only the third player in NFL history with 14 scrimmage touchdowns in his team's first seven outings. There isn't much that will surprise you statistically with this team.

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings

In 2017, Benjamin Watson had the highest catch percentage (79) among tight ends with at least 30 receptions. Over the last two weeks, he's caught all 10 of his targets for 73 yards and a touchdown. The Vikings have allowed the fourth most yards to opposing tight ends this season.

Latavius Murray is on pace for 930 yards from scrimmage despite seeing double-digit touches in just four games this year.

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

In his seven career games against the Bills, Rob Gronkowski averages 104.3 yards per game and he has scored seven total touchdowns.

The Bills have lost their last three games against the Patriots, but LeSean McCoy will aim to have his sixth game in a row against New England with 100-plus yards from scrimmage. McCoy is questionable for Week 8, though (concussion).