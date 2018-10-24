Week 8 TNF fantasy preview

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX, NFLN, Amazon

Dolphins

Brock Osweiler: Sit

Kenyan Drake: Beware

Frank Gore: Sit

Danny Amendola: Sleeper

DeVanter Parker: Sleeper

Jakeem Grant: Deep sleeper

Dolphins DST: Stream

A Thursday night road game is already a nerve-wracking fantasy experience. When you add Brock Osweiler as the starting quarterback, it becomes even more harrowing. With Osweiler at the helm and a depleted group of receivers at his disposal, Miami's passing game is best avoided this week. The Texans have been a middle-of-the-road defense against running backs. With four teams on a bye again in Week 8, Kenyan Drake could end up in a few lineups as a flex option. However, it's best not to expect a huge number from him. The Texans offense is giving up sacks at an alarming rate, which could bode well for the Dolphins defense as a streaming option.

Texans

Deshaun Watson: Beware

Lamar Miller: Flex

DeAndre Hopkins: Start

Will Fuller: Sleeper

Ryan Griffin: Sit

Texans DST: Stream

Watson is in the midst of a major slump as he deals with chest injuries and hasn't been the same kind of rushing threat as he was last season. However, Lamar Miller could be a big rushing threat against one of the NFL's worst run defenses. DeAndre Hopkins has been Houston's only true reliable fantasy receiver though Will Fuller could be in for an upgrade with Keke Coutee out of the lineup with a hamstring injury. If you're truly hurting for a tight end, Ryan Griffin hasn't been a consistent enough target to really help. The Houston defense should be able to force turnovers against Osweiler and should find its way into a lot of lineups this week.

