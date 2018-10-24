Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills The Patriots defense is going to be the most popular option at the position this week, and it has everything to do with a matchup against Derek Anderson and the Bills. Defenses have averaged almost 14 fantasy points per game against Buffalo, which has already surrendered 26 sacks and is averaging 2.3 turnovers per game. vs. Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets The Bears defense has busted the past two weeks, scoring a combined eight fantasy points in losses to the Dolphins and Patriots. Still, I'd keep rolling with this unit against rookie quarterback Sam Darnold and a Jets offense that has turned the football over 2.3 times per game. Look for Chicago to roar in a potential blowout. vs. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Philadelphia's defense has been inconsistent in the stat sheets for fantasy owners, but I'd roll the dice on them in a positive overseas matchup against Blake Bortles and the Jaguars. Enemy defenses have averaged over 10 fantasy points per game against them, and the Jags have averaged 2.4 turnovers per game. Start these Birds. vs. Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Arizona's defense has produced a combined 38 fantasy points over its last three games, and I like its chances of producing an attractive line again against the 49ers. Opposing defenses have averaged almost 12 fantasy points per game versus San Francisco, which has turned the football over a league-high 18 times so far this season. Start 'Em: Texans D/ST vs. Miami Dolphins (Thur.), Redskins D/ST at New York Giants

Sleepers: 49ers D/ST at Arizona Cardinals, Colts D/ST at Oakland Raiders

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs The Broncos defense went off a week ago, scoring a ridiculous 32 fantasy points in a blowout win over the Cardinals. Unfortunately, this unit is a virtual must-sit against Patrick Mahomes and a Chiefs offense that's been almost impossible to score fantasy points against this season. Put Denver's defense back on the waiver wire. vs. Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers Los Angeles put up a monster stat line against the 49ers last week, scoring 21 fantasy points in an NFC West showdown. But much like the Broncos, the Rams now have a matchup that you'll want to avoid when Aaron Rodgers and the Packers come to Hollywood. In what should be a barn-burner, the Rams defense should be on benches. vs. Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints The Vikings defense has scored at least 12 fantasy points in each of the last three weeks, but their stretch of high point totals is about to come to an end. That's due to a brutal matchup against Drew Brees and the Saints, who have allowed just nine sacks and have committed an average of just one turnover per game thus far this season. vs. Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Cleveland's defense can be a viable fantasy option when the matchup is right, but a road contest against the Steelers is anything but favorable. Opposing defenses have averaged less than one full fantasy point (0.33) per game when facing Ben Roethlisberger and his crew at Heinz Field, so the Browns should be left to the wire. Sit 'Em: Jaguars D/ST vs. Philadelphia Eagles (London), Giants D/ST vs. Washington Redskins,

Busts: Jets D/ST at Chicago Bears, Packers D/ST at Los Angeles Rams

