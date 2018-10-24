Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Wil Lutz vs. Minnesota Vikings Lutz was listed as a sit 'em last week, and he scored just six fantasy points in a win over the Ravens. I'd get him back in your lineup this week, however, as a matchup against the Vikings is a favorable one. Their defense has surrendered an average of more than nine fantasy points per game to kickers, and this game could be high scoring. vs. Harrison Butker vs. Denver Broncos Butker has been on quite a hot streak, scoring at least nine fantasy points in each of his last four games. I like him to hit that mark (at least) again, as a matchup against the Broncos awaits. Their defense has allowed an average of nine fantasy points per game to kickers on the road, and Butker beat them for nine fantasy points in Week 4. vs. Jake Elliott vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Elliott has failed to score more than seven fantasy points in two of his last three games, but I'd keep the faith in the talented kicker in a London matchup against the Jaguars. Their defense has allowed the second-fewest field goal attempts and the third-most fantasy points (10.3 PPG) to opposing kickers after seven weekends. vs. Dustin Hopkins vs. New York Giants Hopkins has quietly scored eight or more fantasy points in three straight games, and I like his floor this week when the Redskins visit the Giants. New York has allowed more fantasy points to kickers than any team in the league, including 15 to Giorgio Tavecchio on Monday night. Hopkins is a free agent in many fantasy leagues. Start 'Em: Robbie Gould at Arizona Cardinals, Chris Boswell vs. Cleveland Browns

Sleepers: Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. Miami Dolphins (Thur.), Chandler Catanzaro at Cincinnati Bengals

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Jason Myers vs. Chicago Bears Myers is the highest-scoring kicker in fantasy football (yes, it's true), but I would fade him when the Jets face the Bears in Chicago. Their defense has surrendered just seven field goal conversions this season, which is tied for the second-fewest in the league, and kickers are averaging just 6.7 fantasy points against them this season. vs. Graham Gano vs. Baltimore Ravens Gano has scored a combined four fantasy points in two games since his 17-point explosion against the Giants. I'd keep the veteran on the sidelines when the Panthers host the Ravens this week, as Baltimore's defense has allowed just eight field-goal conversions and the second-fewest fantasy points (4.7 PPG) to opposing kickers. vs. Brandon McManus vs. Kansas City Chiefs The last time McManus played against the Chiefs, he scored an impressive 11 fantasy points in a 27-23 loss. I would still fade him this week, however, as Kansas City's defense has surrendered three field goal conversions and an average of just 4.3 fantasy points per game to enemy kickers at Arrowhead Stadium so far this season. vs. Randy Bullock vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bullock had a hot start to the season with 20 points in his first two games, but he's now failed to score more than seven fantasy points in four of his last five games. He's a sit 'em for me this week against the Buccaneers, who have surrendered 23 extra points but only six field goal conversions to opposing kickers after seven this season. Sit 'Em: Sebastian Janikowski at Detroit Lions, Aldrick Rosas vs. Washington Redskins

Busts: Mason Crosby at Los Angeles Rams, Cody Parkey vs. New York Jets

