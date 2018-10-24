Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - David Njoku vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Njoku was my top tight end start last week, and he produced 15.2 PPR points in a loss to the Buccaneers. The talented youngster has now scored at least 10.2 PPR points in four straight games, and I like his chances to add to that streak against a Steelers defense that has surrendered the third-most PPR points to tight ends at home. vs. C.J. Uzomah vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Uzomah was also listed as a start 'em last week, and he too produced a nice stat line for fantasy owners. He's been on the field for well over 90 percent of the offensive snaps since Tyler Eifert was lost for the season, and a game against the Buccaneers makes Uzomah a solid start. Tampa Bay has allowed the most PPR points to tight ends. vs. O.J. Howard vs. Cincinnati Bengals Howard has produced 11-plus PPR points in each of his last three full games, and a fourth such performance is in the cards against the Bengals. Their defense has struggled to stop tight ends, allowing an average of more than 18 PPR points per game to the position on the road. Look for Howard to produce in a very high-scoring game. vs. Jared Cook vs. Indianapolis Colts Cook has been a nightmare to predict this season, but he's definitely a top-10 option this week against the Colts. Their defense has allowed the third-most PPR points to tight ends on the road, and the Raiders will have more open targets with Amari Cooper no longer on the roster. Hopefully, we get "good Jared Cook" this weekend. Start 'Em: George Kittle at Arizona Cardinals, Trey Burton vs. New York Jets

Sleepers: Vance McDonald vs. Cleveland Browns, Benjamin Watson at Minnesota Vikings

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Evan Engram vs. Washington Redskins Engram came back from a multi-week absence last week, and his return was anything but impressive (4.6 PPR points). While it's hard to sit a player of his caliber, just keep in mind that he's scored more than five PPR points once and the Redskins have been tough on opposing tights end and slot receivers so far this season. Beware Engram. vs. Jordan Reed vs. New York Giants We've all been waiting for Reed's breakout performance this season, but it hasn't happened. In fact, he's failed to score more than 8.6 PPR points in each of his last three games. He'll be in a tough spot this week against the Giants, who haven't allowed a touchdown to a slot receiver and have been formidable against opposing tight ends. vs. Chris Herndon vs. Chicago Bears Herndon has scored a touchdown in each of his last two games, which has put him on the fantasy radar ahead of this week's matchup against the Bears. Unfortunately, starting him isn't recommended against a Chicago defense that has been embarrassed in each of its last two games. This is a week to fade your Jets, including Herndon. vs. Michael Roberts vs. Seattle Seahawks Fantasy fans might have been excited about Roberts' two touchdown performance a week ago, but don't go out and chase the points. The truth is that he played the third-most snaps among Lions tight ends and ran just eight routes but happen to find the end zone twice on his three targets. There are better alternatives on the waiver wire. Sit 'Em: Dallas Goedert at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), Charles Clay vs. New England Patriots (Mon.)

Busts: Greg Olsen vs. Baltimore Ravens, Kyle Rudolph vs. New Orleans Saints

