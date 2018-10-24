Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Byes: Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Tyler Boyd vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Boyd was a surprising stinker in last week's loss to the Chiefs, but he's got a get-right game next on the schedule. The Buccaneers have been destroyed by slot receivers on a weekly basis, allowing 10 touchdowns and 37.7 PPR points per game to the position, so Boyd should put up a great stat line for fantasy fans this weekend. vs. Robert Woods vs. Green Bay Packers Woods has been on a quite a tear, scoring 19-plus PPR points in four of his last five games. He's a good bet to put up another nice total this week against the Packers in what should be a high-scoring affair in Hollywood. Their defense has surrendered 10 touchdown catches to opposing wideouts, which is tied for fourth-most in the league. vs. John Brown vs. Carolina Panthers Brown went off for 134 yards, one touchdown and 26.4 PPR points in last week's loss to the Saints, and while he won't hit those totals again, you have to like him against the Panthers. Their defense has allowed six touchdowns and the 7th-most PPR points to receivers split out wide, which is where Brown has lined up 76 percent of the time. vs. Julian Edelman vs. Buffalo Bills Edelman has been solid in his return to the Patriots, scoring 12-plus PPR points in each of his first three games. His high floor makes him a nice option this week against the Bills, who have surrendered an average of eight catches and five touchdowns to opposing slot receivers this season. Look for Edelman to post another solid line. vs. Taylor Gabriel vs. New York Jets Gabriel had a stinker in last week's loss to the Patriots, but I'd still keep the faith and use him as a flex starter against the Jets. Their defense has been torn to shreds in recent weeks, allowing a combined 72 catches and an average of over 50 PPR points per contests to opposing wide receivers. Allen Robinson is also a nice option. Start 'Em: Jarvis Landry at Pittsburgh Steelers, Larry Fitzgerald vs. San Francisco 49ers

Sleepers: Geronimo Allison at Los Angeles Rams, Donte Moncrief vs. Philadelphia Eagles (London)

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Tyler Lockett vs. Detroit Lions Lockett has posted a touchdown in all but one of his first six games this season, so it'll be tough to sit him against the Lions. Just keep in mind that he could be seeing a lot of CB Darius Slay this week, and Detroit has surrendered the fourth-fewest PPR points to opposing wide receivers this season. I'd beware Lockett, fantasy folks. vs. Sterling Shepard vs. Washington Redskins Listed as a start 'em last week, Shepard put up 167 yards and 21.7 PPR points in a loss to the Falcons. That performance will make it tough to sit him with four teams on a bye, but I'd temper expectations against the Redskins. They've held enemy slot men to just one touchdown and the third-fewest PPR points (14.1 PPG) in 2018. vs. Devin Funchess vs. Baltimore Ravens Funchess has been on a nice streak of success, scoring 18-plus PPR points in each of his last two contests. He could crash back to earth this week, as the Ravens have surrendered four touchdowns and the second-fewest yards to receivers lined out wide. Quarterbacks also have a 61.8 passer rating throwing out wide against them. vs. Marvin Jones vs. Seattle Seahawks Jones was in the sit 'em portion of this column a week ago, and finished with just 5.9 PPR points in a win over the Dolphins. I'd keep him on the sidelines once again, as Detroit hosts a Seahawks team that has surrendered an average of fewer than 100 yards and 22.8 PPR points per game to opposing receivers lined out wide in 2018. vs. Marquise Goodwin vs. Arizona Cardinals Goodwin flashed in a Week 6 loss to the Packers with almost 30 PPR points, but he followed up that performance with just 4.4 points against the Rams. Next up is a date with the Cardinals, who have allowed just one score to receivers lined out wide. Quarterbacks also have a 72.0 passer rating throwing out wide against them in 2018. Sit 'Em: Sammy Watkins vs. Denver Broncos, Robby Anderson at Chicago Bears

Busts: Alshon Jeffery at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), Will Fuller vs. Miami Dolphins (Thur.)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!