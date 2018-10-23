Week 8 Targets and Touches: Josh Gordon on the rise

Hopefully by now you've read one of these columns in the past and understand our new approach. If not, head back to last week's article and read the intro there. In the interest of saving us all some time, I'll be cutting out the long explanation moving forward.

Week 7 brought us some wild finishes, but few new truths in the many puzzling backfields and passing attacks across the league. Workloads are starting to even out, so finding a weekly edge is becoming more difficult. Nevertheless, I try to highlight some players to consider on waivers below as we head toward another week with four teams on byes.

Let's dive into what Week 7 had to offer and what it might mean as we head into Week 8.

KEY

percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received

percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received

BYE WEEKS: Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks

Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals

Broncos

Backfield

Royce Freeman, RB - 13 touches (Wk 6: 9, Wk 5: 8, Wk 4: 8), 32 percent snap share

Philip Lindsay, RB - 15 touches (Wk 6: 10, Wk 5: 15, Wk 4: 14), 56 percent snap share

Lindsay remains the back to own and start for Denver. Freeman found the end zone, but despite being the bigger back he only has one more carry inside the 5-yard line than Lindsay this year. He's a touchdown-dependent fantasy back, and a risky one at that.

Passing game

Demaryius Thomas, WR - 32 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Emmanuel Sanders, WR - 27 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Courtland Sutton, WR - 14 percent TS, 31 percent AY

The Broncos defense scored twice, causing the offense to throw a mere 22 passes. Sanders still produced and threw a touchdown to Sutton. Thomas at least managed a decent PPR outing (5-42-0) for who started him after his recent run of success.

Cardinals

Backfield

David Johnson, RB - 17 touches (Wk 6: 20, Wk 5: 20, Wk 4: 25), 73 percent snap share

Good things could be on the horizon for Johnson. Offensive coordinator Mike McCoy was fired after this Thursday night debacle, with Byron Leftwich getting promoted as a result. Leftwich was on the Cardinals staff under former head coach Bruce Arians, who turned Johnson into a fantasy superstar. Fingers crossed Leftwich can bring out some of that old magic.

Passing game

Christian Kirk, WR - 16 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Chad Williams, WR - 21 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE - 11 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Larry Fitzgerald, WR - 21 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Well, Fitzgerald scored a touchdown, so that was nice. It's tough to take too much away from another dismal performance from this passing attack, especially with a new coordinator taking over.

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers

Titans

Backfield

Dion Lewis, RB - 19 touches (Wk 6: 7, Wk 5: 15, Wk 4: 13), 73 percent snap share

Derrick Henry, RB â 14 touches (Wk 6: 8, Wk 5: 11, Wk 4: 10), 28 percent snap share

All it took was a trip to London for us to finally see a glimpse of what this backfield is supposed to look like. Lewis was excellent, racking up over 150 total yards, while Henry plowed into the end zone for a touchdown. I'm still not ready to trust this offense quite yet, though. The Titans are on their bye next week so perhaps they'll be able to straighten things out before returning to action in Week 9.

Passing game

Corey Davis, WR - 23 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Tajae Sharpe, WR - 15 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Dion Lewis, RB - 19 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Davis had a day to forget, dropping a few routine passes and finishing with just three catches for 10 yards on seven targets. Sharpe went for over 100 yards, but if there's one thing this passing offense has been through half the season, it's inconsistent. Don't chase his production.

Chargers

Backfield

Austin Ekeler, RB - 17 touches (Wk 6: 7, Wk 5: 7, Wk 4: 10, Wk 3: 7), 96 percent snap share

Melvin Gordon missed this game with a hamstring injury, and the Chargers decided to abandon the committee approach and just ride Ekeler instead. The Chargers head into their bye in Week 8, so Gordon should have plenty of time to heal up and return to the field soon.

Passing game

Keenan Allen, WR - 19 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Mike Williams, WR - 12 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Austin Ekeler, RB - 27 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Tyrell Williams, WR - 15 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Rivers connected on two deep passes for touchdowns, one to each Williams, and otherwise just moved the chains with short tosses to Ekeler and Allen. Allen has 60-plus yards in four straight games now, but has yet to cross the 100-yard mark and still has not found the end zone.

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Texans

Backfield

Lamar Miller, RB â 23 touches (Wk 6: 17, Wk 5: n/a, Wk 4: 14), 69 percent snap share

Alfred Blue, RB â 8 touches (Wk 6: 9, Wk 5: 28, Wk 4: 13), 42 percent snap share

Perhaps our fears of an emerging committee in Houston were overblown. A healthier Miller handled 20-plus touches for the first time this year and found the end zone on the ground for the first time as well. Game script may have played a part here, as the Texans were in control of this one from pretty much the opening whistle. Still, it's good to see Miller once again handling the majority of the touches here.

Passing game

DeAndre Hopkins, WR - 33 percent TS, 42 percent AY

Will Fuller V, WR - 33 percent TS, 47 percent AY

Keke Coutee only played 25 percent of Texans' snaps in Week 7 as he aggravated his nagging hamstring injury mid-game. Coutee's absence locked in big roles for DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller.

Jaguars

Backfield

T.J. Yeldon, RB - 17 touches (Wk 6: 11, Wk 5: 18, Wk 4: 21), 82 percent snap share

Jamaal Charles, RB - 2 touches (Wk 6: 6, Wk 5: n/a, Wk 4: n/a), 4 percent snap share

The Jaguars swung a trade for Carlos Hyde earlier in the week, spelling the end of Charles' run with the team. Hyde will muddy the outlook for Yeldon as well, who's been a solid RB2/flex play with Leonard Fournette on the shelf for so long.

Passing game

Keelan Cole, WR - 17 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Donte Moncrief, WR - 24 percent TS, 29 percent AY

D.J. Chark, WR - 17 percent TS, 23 percent AY

T.J. Yeldon, RB - 15 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Blake Bortles was benched midway through this game, leading to Cody Kessler coming in and chucking the rock 30 times. We can't rely on this offense for fantasy production.

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles

Panthers

Backfield

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 13 touches (Wk 6: 15, Wk 5: 22, Wk 4: BYE), 100 percent snap share

McCaffrey's touch total took a hit as the Panthers fell into a 17-0 hole. However, his role in the passing game continues to give him a reliable weekly floor. Through seven weeks he owns a 22 percent target share in the Carolina offense, trailing only Devin Funchess (23 percent).

Passing game

Devin Funchess, WR - 29 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Greg Olsen, TE - 13 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 16 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Torrey Smith, WR - 16 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Smith popping up for a solid outing (4-61-0) should be no surprise because ... REVENGE. All jokes aside, this was more of the same from Cam Newton, as he relied heavily upon his big three of Funchess, McCaffrey and Olsen.

Eagles

Backfield

Wendell Smallwood, RB - 11 touches (Wk 6: 19, Wk 5: 6, Wk 4: 8), 50 percent snap share

Corey Clement, RB - 10 touches (Wk 6: 14, Wk 5: n/a, Wk 4: n/a), 39 percent snap share

Smallwood led this committee in playing time and touches for the second-straight week. Neither he nor Clement could get much of anything going, though, amassing 37 and 22 total yards, respectively.

Passing game

Zach Ertz, TE - 31 percent TS, 50 percent AY

Alshon Jeffery, WR - 28 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Nelson Agholor, WR - 19 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Dallas Goedert, TE - 14 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Since Jeffery's return from injury, he and Ertz have become the focal points of this offense. They account for 65 percent of Carson Wentz's air yards, 54 percent of his targets and 66 percent of his passing touchdowns in that four-week span. That level of concentration into two targets makes it VERY hard to trust any ancillary options in fantasy, including Nelson Agholor.

Minnesota Vikings at New York Jets

Vikings

Backfield

Latavius Murray, RB - 17 touches (Wk 6: 25, Wk 5: 13, Wk 4: 4), 83 percent snap share

Murray picked up where he left off last week, averaging nearly 4.6 yards per carry and scoring twice for the Vikings. He's provided the offense with some much-needed balance the last two weeks, and will be on the starting radar until Dalvin Cook returns (which still might not be for a few weeks).

Passing game

Adam Thielen, WR - 25 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Stefon Diggs, WR - 35 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Kyle Rudolph, TE - 10 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Diggs' role in the Vikings can be a frustrating one for fantasy, as he is often targeted either right by the line of scrimmage or on deep, low percentage throws downfield. That leads to interesting stat lines like what he posted against the Jets: eight catches, 33 yards, 14 targets, team-high 134 air yards. Oh, meanwhile Thielen went over 100 yards and scored a touchdown, again.

Jets

Backfield

Bilal Powell, RB - 6 touches (Wk 6: 16, Wk 5: 20, Wk 4: 12), 20 percent snap share

Isaiah Crowell, RB - 12 touches (Wk 6: 15, Wk 5: 16, Wk 4: 5), 46 percent snap share

Trenton Cannon, RB - 6 touches (Wk 6: n/a, Wk 5: n/a, Wk 4: n/a), 32 percent snap share

Powell suffered a neck injury, opening the door for Cannon to see more work. The rookie was a factor in the passing game, catching four of his five targets for 69 yards (a team-high). Crowell couldn't find any openings against the Vikings stout front, managing just 29 yards on 11 carries.

Passing game

Andre Roberts, WR - 15 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Trenton Cannon, RB - 12 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Robby Anderson, WR - 24 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Chris Herndon, TE - 17 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Many thought Jermaine Kearse would be a big factor for the Jets after posting a 9-94-0 line last week on 10 targets. Instead, Kearse failed to haul in either of the two targets that came his way. Herndon could be a target for those streaming tight ends, as he's gone for 40-plus yards and a touchdown in back-to-back games, and had a second touchdown called back by mere inches on Sunday.

New England Patriots at Chicago Bears

Patriots

Backfield

Sony Michel, RB - 5 touches (Wk 6: 24, Wk 5: 19, Wk 4: 25), 9 percent snap share

Kenjon Barner, RB - 10 touches (Wk 6: 5, Wk 5: 0, Wk 4: 3), 27 percent snap share

James White, RB - 19 touches (Wk 6: 11, Wk 5: 12, Wk 4: 16), 70 percent snap share

Michel suffered a knee injury that could keep him out a few weeks, but we don't know details yet. With Michel sidelined, journeyman Kenjon Barner stepped in and picked up some slack, but White was the workhorse for the Patriots. If Michel misses a significant amount of time, White's value will skyrocket. Barner could be worth a speculative add off waivers, but the Patriots could make another move in the backfield if need be.

Passing game

Chris Hogan, WR - 20 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Julian Edelman, WR - 23 percent TS, 24 percent AY

James White, WR - 29 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Josh Gordon, WR - 20 percent TS, 44 percent AY

Rob Gronkowski missed this game, forcing Tom Brady to get Hogan and Gordon more involved. Gordon went for over 100 yards and fell just short of scoring a touchdown. I'd only consider Hogan in fantasy if Gronk is out again next week, as his usage has been far too up-and-down to trust if Brady has his full complement of weapons at his disposal.

Bears

Backfield

Jordan Howard, RB - 13 touches (Wk 6: 13, Wk 5: BYE, Wk 4: 11), 56 percent snap share

Tarik Cohen, RB - 14 touches (Wk 6: 12, Wk 5: BYE, Wk 4: 20), 53 percent snap share

Howard found the end zone, which was nice, but otherwise totaled just 48 yards on his 13 touches. He's averaging 3.5 yards per carry and hasn't received 15-plus touches since Week 2. Meanwhile, Cohen is averaging over seven catches and 93 receiving yards per game over his last three. If you can find a taker for Howard, it wouldn't be a bad idea to see what you can get back for him.

Passing game

Allen Robinson, WR - 10 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Trey Burton, TE - 22 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Tarik Cohen, RB - 24 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Anthony Miller, WR - 14 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Robinson came into this game with a groin injury, but we don't know if that is what impacted his one-catch, four-yard performance. Burton now has a touchdown in three straight games and crossed 100 yards for the first time in his career. He got off to a slow start, but if you held onto him those dreams of a Windy City Travis Kelce may be finally coming true.

Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts

Bills

Backfield

Chris Ivory, RB - 19 touches (Wk 6: 7, Wk 5: 14, Wk 4: 6), 66 percent snap share

LeSean McCoy, RB - 2 touches (Wk 6: 19, Wk 5: 26, Wk 4: 8), 4 percent snap share

Marcus Murphy, RB - 9 touches (Wk 6: n/a, Wk 5: n/a, Wk 4: 9), 31 percent snap share

McCoy suffered a head injury on his second touch and did not return to the game. It's unclear how much time he'll miss, but Ivory should be a priority target on waivers this week simply for the volume he'll receive. The Bills host the Patriots next week.

Passing game

Chris Ivory, RB - 19 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Marcus Murphy, RB - 19 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Kelvin Benjamin, WR - 16 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Zay Jones, WR - 16 percent TS, 14 percent AY

With Josh Allen injured and Nathan Peterman being, well ... Nathan Peterman, the Bills signed veteran Derek Anderson to fill the void. He threw nearly 40 percent of his targets to his running backs, though Benjamin set a new season-high with 71 yards, so that's nice. Stay away from this passing attack, folks.

Colts

Backfield

Marlon Mack, RB - 21 touches(Wk 6: 13, Wk 5: n/a, Wk 4: n/a), 57 percent snap share

Nyheim Hines, RB - 6 touches (Wk 6: 5, Wk 5: 22, Wk 4: 13), 25 percent snap share

The return of the Mack has spelled disaster for Hines' outlook, as he's combined for just 11 touches the last two weeks. Mack's performance (21 touches, 159 total yards, two total touchdowns) should only widen the gap in touches and playing time between him and the rookies.

Passing game

Eric Ebron, TE - 30 percent TS, 52 percent AY

Chester Rogers, WR - 17 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Marlon Mack, RB - 13 percent TS, 0 percent AY

T.Y. Hilton, WR - 17 percent TS, 21

Hilton returned to action and found the end zone twice despite seeing just four targets. Turnovers helped the Colts work with a short field often, which is why Andrew Luck finished this game with a paltry 156 passing yards, but four touchdowns.

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Browns

Backfield

Duke Johnson Jr., RB - 5 touches (Wk 6: 6, Wk 5: 6, Wk 4: 6), 48 percent snap share

Nick Chubb, RB - 18 touches (Wk 6: 3, Wk 5: 3, Wk 4: 3), 66 percent snap share

With Carlos Hyde shipped off to Jacksonville, the Browns were finally able to feature Chubb. He responded to the increased workload with an 80-yard, one-touchdown performance on 18 carries (4.4 per tote). He'll be a solid RB2 moving forward.

Passing game

Jarvis Landry, WR - 45 percent TS, 63 percent AY

David Njoku, TE - 26 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Duke Johnson, RB - 12 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Landry was an easy positive regression candidate, and he delivered a stellar fantasy performance: 10 catches, 97 yards, one touchdown. His upcoming schedule is fairly forgiving (Steelers, Chiefs, Falcons, Bengals, Texans), so lock Landry into your lineup from here on out.

Buccaneers

Backfield

Peyton Barber, RB - 11 touches (Wk 6: 17, Wk 5: BYE, Wk 4: 8), 32 percent snap share

Ronald Jones, RB - 7 touches (Wk 6: 4, Wk 5: BYE, Wk 4: 11), 34 percent snap share

Jacquizz Rodgers, RB - 6 touches (Wk 6: 0, Wk 5: BYE, Wk 4: 0), 31 percent snap share

Just when we thought Barber might be running away with this backfield, a full-blown committee re-emerges. Barber apparently suffered some sort of injury late in this game, but the team has yet to disclose what it is. If he misses time, Jones might be worth a look on waivers.

Passing game

Chris Godwin, WR - 12 percent TS, 10 percent AY

DeSean Jackson, WR - 10 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Mike Evans, WR - 22 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Adam Humphries, WR - 16 percent TS, 17 percent AY

O.J. Howard, TE - 16 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Much like last week, Jameis Winston spread the ball around to his bevy of pass-catchers. Eleven different players received a target on Sunday, with Evans being the only one to do anything noteworthy in fantasy (he crossed 100 yards).

Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins

Lions

Backfield

Kerryon Johnson, RB - 19 touches (Wk 6: BYE, Wk 5: 14, Wk 4: 10), 58 percent snap share

LeGarrette Blount, RB - 12 touches (Wk 6: BYE, Wk 5: 12, Wk 4: 7), 34 percent snap share

Theo Riddick missed this game with a knee injury, opening up the door for Johnson to remind the team (again) that he's far and away the best back on their roster. The rookie racked up 158 rushing yards on just 18 carries, but Blount got the goal-line touchdown.

Passing game

Golden Tate, WR - 27 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Kenny Golladay, WR - 9 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Marvin Jones, WR - 18 percent TS, 31 percent AY

This was an atypical game for the Lions, as they ran the ball 35 times and threw it just 22. Don't panic if you started any of the team's big three. And don't expect Michael Roberts to catch two touchdowns again any time soon.

Dolphins

Backfield

Kenyan Drake, RB - 10 touches (Wk 6: 17, Wk 5: 13, Wk 4: 4), 63 percent snap share

Frank Gore, RB - 11 touches (Wk 6: 16, Wk 5: 12, Wk 4: 13), 46 percent snap share

Gore out-touched Drake, but the youngster out-gained the veteran 87-33. Gore doesn't appear to be going anywhere, though, so Drake's usage and ceiling will remain frustratingly inconsistent.

Passing game

Kenny Stills, WR - 10 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Kenyan Drake, RB - 26 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Albert Wilson, WR - 10 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Danny Amendola, WR - 23 percent TS, 24 percent AY

In Brock Osweiler's two starts, Amendola has 13 catches for 137 yards and a touchdown on a team-high 17 targets. Amendola's nursing a shoulder injury right now, but could be a bye-week fill-in for those in need of a wide receiver this week. The Dolphins play the Texans on Thursday night and will be without Kenny Stills (groin) and Albert Wilson (hip).

New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens

Saints

Backfield

Alvin Kamara, RB - 19 touches (Wk 6: BYE, Wk 5: 9, Wk 4: 24), 55 percent snap share

Mark Ingram, RB - 14 touches (Wk 6: BYE, Wk 5: 18, Wk 4: n/a), 41 percent snap share

Hopefully the hand-wringing over Kamara has stopped after this week. He and Ingram returned to the balanced attack they showed us last year, with Kamara owning a slight edge in playing time and touches. Neither had an amazing day against Baltimore's stout defense, but it was good to see these two back at it nonetheless.

Passing game

Michael Thomas, WR - 30 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Benjamin Watson, TE - 20 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Tre'Quan Smith, WR - 20 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Ted Ginn landed on injured reserve recently, allowing rookie Tre'Quan Smith to see more work. He's a name to watch on waivers in deeper leagues. Be careful chasing Watson's production, as his usage in the offense has varied wildly so far this season.

Ravens

Backfield

Alex Collins, RB - 14 touches (Wk 6: 19, Wk 5: 13, Wk 4: 12), 42 percent snap share

Javorius Allen, RB - 6 touches (Wk 6: 4, Wk 5: 14, Wk 4: 12), 42 percent snap share

This was more of the same from the Ravens backfield, with the only difference being Lamar Jackson stealing a short-yardage touchdown.

Passing game

Michael Crabtree, WR - 23 percent TS, 35 percent AY

John Brown, WR - 18 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Willie Snead IV, WR - 18 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Brown hit big on his usually strong air yards profile, going for 134 yards and a touchdown in this one, while Joe Flacco relied on Crabtree and Sneed to move the chains. Crabtree and Brown are the best options in this bunch for fantasy, but Snead has seen seven-plus targets in four straight games now.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins

Cowboys

Backfield

Ezekiel Elliott, RB - 17 touches (Wk 6: 25, Wk 5: 27, Wk 4: 29), 100 percent snap share

This was a disaster performance for Elliott, who managed a meager 42 yards on his 17 touches. Washington has a stout front seven and Dallas played poorly. End of story.

Passing game

Allen Hurns, WR - 17 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Cole Beasley, WR - 23 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Michael Gallup, WR - 14 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Ezekiel Elliott, RB - 17 percent TS, 5 percent AY

Beasley has 16 catches over the last two weeks after posting 17 through the first five weeks. He's certainly worth a look in PPR leagues. Gallup caught a touchdown in this contest and just missed having one last week. Amari Cooper's addition mucks up this target tree further.

Redskins

Backfield

Adrian Peterson, RB - 25 touches (Wk 6: 17, Wk 5: 6, Wk 4: BYE), 55 percent snap share

Kapri Bibbs, RB - 6 touches (Wk 6: 3, Wk 5: 4, Wk 4: BYE), 40 percent snap share

Washington jumped out to an early lead which allowed them to ride Peterson to victory. The veteran looks to be getting better as the season goes on, despite being 33 years old and battling through multiple injuries.

Passing game

Jordan Reed, TE - 20 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Josh Doctson, WR - 24 percent TS, 47 percent AY

Kapri Bibbs, RB - 16 percent TS, 3 percent AY

This group did just enough to win. They had 43, 42, and 43 yards receiving, respectively, with Bibbs scoring the lone touchdown through the air.

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Rams

Backfield

Todd Gurley, RB - 19 touches (Wk 6: 30, Wk 5: 26, Wk 4: 21), 59 percent snap share

Malcolm Brown, RB - 14 touches (Wk 6: 5, Wk 5: 0, Wk 4: 0), 41 percent snap share

Brown mixed in here and there to spell Gurley early on, but seven of his 14 touches came in the final nine minutes of the game once the Rams were up 39-10 and had pulled their starters.

Passing game

Robert Woods, WR - 29 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Brandin Cooks, WR - 21 percent TS, 46 percent AY

Todd Gurley, RB - 21 percent TS

No Cooper Kupp, no problem. Jared Goff relied on his other main pass-catchers to move the chains and get the job done. Cooks scored his first touchdown since the Week 4 shootout against the Vikings on Thursday Night Football. Next up for the Rams is a visit from the Packers in what figures to be a high-scoring affair.

49ers

Backfield

Matt Breida, RB - 5 touches (Wk 6: 14, Wk 5: 9, Wk 4: 12), 9 percent snap share

Raheem Mostert, RB - 11 touches (Wk 6: 12, Wk 5: 6, Wk 4: 0), 38 percent snap share

Alfred Morris, RB - 9 touches (Wk 6: 0, Wk 5: 21, Wk 4: 5), 35 percent snap share

Breida aggravated the ankle injury he'd been playing through for a few weeks, limiting his role. His status will need to be monitored all week. If he sits, Mostert has looked good the last two weeks and would be worth a flex play.

Passing game

George Kittle, TE - 30 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Marquise Goodwin, WR - 19 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Raheem Mostert, RB - 15 percent TS

Kittle is really the only player to reasonably rely on in this group. He trails only Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz in receiving yards on the year.

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Bengals

Backfield

Joe Mixon, RB - 16 touches (Wk 6: 15, Wk 5: 25, Wk 4: n/a), 83 percent snap share

The Bengals fell behind immediately, which took the ground game off the table pretty early. Mixon did look good running the ball and was involved in the passing attack, but this was a game to forget for the Bengals.

Passing game

Tyler Boyd, WR - 12 percent TS, 10 percent AY

A.J. Green, WR - 42 percent TS, 57 percent AY

Joe Mixon, RB - 15 percent TS

The Bengals game plan was âthrow it to A.J.,â and while he did post a 7-117-0 line, that was pretty much all of the offense the team mustered.

Chiefs

Backfield

Kareem Hunt, RB - 20 touches (Wk 6: 15, Wk 5: 23, Wk 4: 22, Wk 3: 18), 66 percent snap share

The worry with Hunt early in the season was his involvement in the passing game. Well, those worries are a distant memory now. Hunt has 14 catches for 221 yards and three scores over the last four games.

Passing game

Travis Kelce, TE - 13 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Tyreek Hill, WR - 26 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Kareem Hunt, RB - 16 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Sammy Watkins, WR - 18 percent TS, 41 percent AY

There's nothing I can tell you about this passing attack you shouldn't know already. They're good. It was nice to see Watkins get targeted down the field a bit more in this game, though. Just another wrinkle they can throw at opposing defenses.

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons

Giants

Backfield

Saquon Barkley, RB - 23 touches (Wk 6: 22, Wk 5: 19, Wk 4: 16), 92 percent snap share

Barkley again received a ton of work, especially in the passing game (nine catches).

Passing game

Odell Beckham Jr., WR - 29 percent TS, 54 percent AY

Sterling Shepard, WR - 21 percent TS, 47 percent AY

Saquon Barkley, RB - 26 percent TS

Even the Giants were able to take advantage of the banged up Falcons secondary, with both Shepard and Beckham going over 140 yards. This isn't something we should bank on every week, though.

Falcons

Backfield

Tevin Coleman, RB - 13 touches (Wk 6: 11, Wk 5: 9, Wk 4: 17), 55 percent snap share

Ito Smith, RB - 9 touches (Wk 6: 13, Wk 5: 4, Wk 4: 10), 45 percent snap share

Coleman was the more effective back today, but it's clear this will be a committee with Devonta Freeman out for the rest of the season.

Passing game

Julio Jones, WR - 31 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Calvin Ridley, WR - 15 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Austin Hooper, TE - 10 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Another day, another wide receiver not named Julio Jones catches a touchdown for the Falcons. Jones did go over 100 yards again, and trails only Adam Thielen in yardage (822 to 812).

