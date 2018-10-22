Fantasy Live Podcast: Rhetorical questions

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are joined in studio by Graham Barfield, who finally makes his NFL Fantasy Live Podcast debut! The trio starts off with the biggest news headlines such as LeSean McCoy suffering a head injury in the Bills loss to the Colts and the Jaguars benching Blake Bortles last game in favor of Cody Kessler (4:00). Next, the guys get into their "Knowledge Base" segment by saying heading into Week 8 what they know, what they think they know and what they still don't know (13:38). Then, Marcas, Fabs & Graham tell you players to be on the lookout for in the Week 8 waiver wires (39:33). Finally, the show gets wrapped up with Eddie Spaghetti reading some #MondayMoanin Tweets (50:45).

Listen to the podcast below: