Things I Learned in Fantasy Football: Week 7

Takeaways from Week 7 as told through @MarcasG 's tweets.

There is never good timing for injuries but with Tevin Coleman, Ezekiel Elliott, Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler all off next week, it really hurts to potentially lose three more guys. We'll certainly keep an eye on the status of all three of those players as the week progresses but finding a quality back off the wavier wire could be of paramount importance in the days to come.

Maybe Jim Irsay knew something about Marlon Mack. â Marcas Grant (@MarcasG) October 21, 2018

Last week, Marlon Mack returned from injury with a respectable 93 scrimmage yards against a good Jets defense. This week, he turned it up several notches and torched the Bills defense with 159 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. In the offseason, Colts owner Jim Irsay said Mack could approach 1,500 yards this season. That's probably not going to happen but the past couple of weeks have given us a glimpse of what Irsay and the Colts coaching staff saw in Mack. With a game against the Raiders next week, Mack should be in a lot of lineups.

It's gonna be fun when the Lions get us all excited about Michael Roberts only to give him 7 more targets all season. â Marcas Grant (@MarcasG) October 21, 2018

You don't need me to tell you how hard it's been to find productive tight ends this season. When one that we've previously never considered scores a pair of touchdowns, you can bet that there will be a stampede to grab him off the waiver wire. But before you burn that waiver priority on Roberts, keep this in mind: he had been targeted just once before Sunday's game and next week he faces a Seahawks defense allowing fewer than five fantasy points per game to tight ends. This feels like a booby trap waiting to be sprung.

Last week, Chris Herndon was #THNO. This week, you should have learned your mistake. â Marcas Grant (@MarcasG) October 21, 2018

One week of production feels like a fluke. Two weeks feels like the start of a trend. The Jets have effectively punted on the tight end position for at least a decade but Herndon has been targeted nine times in the past two games. This week, he turned it into four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown while splitting time between the slot and a traditional tight end alignment. As long as Quincy Enunwa is out of action, Herndon could see work from Sam Darnold.

On the one hand, the Jaguars have been bad. On the other, London seems to be a source of power for them. Gonna be tough to figure next week vs. PHI. â Marcas Grant (@MarcasG) October 21, 2018

We all scratched our heads when the Cowboys shredded the Jaguars defense two weeks ago. This week, we stared Baker Mayfieldishly as the Texans previously woebegone offense took Jacksonville apart. Some of the blame lies with an offense that can't stay on the field, leaving its defense overworked. But there also appear to be some issues with the defense itself. Last week, Cole Beasley crushed the Jags as a slot receiver. This week, Lamar Miller shredded them in the run game with 100 yards and a touchdown. Next week, the Jaguars face an Eagles offense that has found its stride. Maybe there really is something in England that brings out the best in them. Right now, I'm choosing to challenge the defense in disarray.

I admit to being wrong about Adrian Peterson this year. Didn't think the volume would be there for him to be consistently productive. Currently at 21 touches and counting today. â Marcas Grant (@MarcasG) October 21, 2018

Peterson finished the day with 107 scrimmage yards on 25 touches (24 carries), giving 18-plus touches for the fourth time in six games. This isn't totally a function of Chris Thompson being out, either. Two of those four outings came with Thompson in the lineup. The point is that Washington has fully integrated AP into the offense and you should take full advantage of that fact. And for those of you worried that he might eventually get hurt ... well, can't you say the same of every NFL player? If that's preventing you from putting him in your lineup, you should probably just quit playing fantasy altogether.

Wait...what?

* Corey Davis had three catches ... for 10 yards.

* Both Cam Newton (49 yards) and Mitchell Trubisky (81 yards) recorded game-highs in rushing yards

* Deshaun Watson threw for 375 yards in both Weeks 4 and 5. He's had 316 passing yards in Weeks 6 and 7 combined.

* Jameis Winston has thrown two interceptions in every game he's played -- including Week 4 when he entered the game after halftime.

* Taysom Hill was the Saints second-leading rusher on Sunday with six carries for 35 yards.

* Adrian Peterson (99 yards) had more rushing yards than the Cowboys (73).

And one for the road...

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com and a man who probably shouldn't have had that second helping of noodles. But they were just so good. Send him your poor dietary decisions via Twitter @MarcasG. If you read all of that, congrats. Follow him on Facebook, and Instagram.