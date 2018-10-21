Week 7 Fantasy Live Blog: Jaguars bench Bortles

Welcome to game day.

Sunday's first contest ended in fireworks with the Los Angeles Chargers holding off a Tennessee Titans two-point conversation during the game's final moments. Wide receiver Tyrell Williams turned in the finest performance, hauling in four catches for 118 yards and a score.

In addition to the inactive players, the Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks enjoy a well-deserved bye week.

4:05 p.m. - Adam Thielen goes over 100 receiving yards again

Adam Thielen did it again. The Vikings star went over 100 receiving yards for a seventh straight game, tying Demaryius Thomas for the second longest such streak. The Vikings hold a 10-point lead over the Jets and would take the lead in the NFC North if the Patriots hold off the Bears.



3:48 p.m. - Panthers erase 17-point deficit

The Panthers looked dead in the water after falling behind the Eagles 17-0, but Cam Newton put together a spectacular second-half performance to erase the deficit. The go-ahead score came on third-and-goal from the 1. Newton faked the run to Christian McCaffrey and found tight end Greg Olsen wide open in the corner of the end zone. Carolina now leads 21-17 following the extra point.

3:21 p.m. - Two touchdowns for T.Y.

Welcome back, T.Y. Hilton. The Colts wideout hadn't played since September, but he has made the most of his return to the field. He caught his first touchdown late in the first half and just hauled in his second early in the fourth. Indianapolis just needs to kill some clock now in order to secure their second win of the season.



2:55 p.m. - Patriots rule out return for Sony Michel

The knee injury Sony Michel suffered during the second quarter will indeed end his day. The rookie running back will not rejoin the Patriots offense for the second half, leaving only James White Kenjon Barner available in the backfield.



2:50 p.m. - Jags bench Blake Bortles, go with Cody Kessler

Another bad performance has pushed the Jaguars to make a change under center. Cody Kessler replaced Blake Borltes midway through the third quarter. Kessler hasn't seen much action since his rookie season, but he can't play much worse than Bortles has of late.



2:33 p.m. - Albert Wilson also done for the day

The Dolphins will officially finish the game without Albert Wilson. The veteran wideout will not return from the leg injury he suffered during the second quarter. Miami also saw Kenny Stills go to the locker room, but his status remains unclear.



2:30 p.m. - Keke Coutee ruled out with hamstring injury

The Texans and Jaguars remain locked in a 13-0 battle, but the game has already ended for Keke Coutee. The rookie wideout suffered a hamstring injury during the first half, and the team ruled him out entering the third quarter.



2:12 p.m. - Cordarrelle Patterson houses a kickoff

Cordarrelle Patterson didn't endear himself to Bill Belichick with his fumble earlier in the day, but he redeemed himself with a kickoff score. Patterson didn't just benefit from good blocking either, shifting past a would-be tackle to open up the return.



2:01 p.m. - Sony Michel questionable to return with knee injury

A knee injury has sent rookie running back Sony Michel to the sidelines. Michel hurt himself on an inside run, fumbling the ball away to the Bears. If Michel cannot return, New England has only James White and Kenjon Barner to handle the backfield work.



1:55 p.m. - Shady ruled out for remainder of game

LeSean McCoy's head injury will indeed end his day. The Bills ruled him out during the secone quarter, leaving journeyman Chris Ivory as the new lead rusher in the backfield. Buffalo entered the game without starting quarterback Josh Allen as well.



1:51 p.m. - Albert Wilson questionable to return with leg injury

After putting up monster numbers in the Dolphins' matchup with the Bears a week ago, Albert Wilson's day appears to be in jeopardy following a leg injury. Wilson hurt himself on a reception down the middle, falling awkardly during the tackle. Not the Bert Alert anyone hoped for.



1:41 p.m. - Kerryon my wayward son

The Lions continue to divide their backfield work in strange ways, but that hasn't stopped Kerryon Johnson from leaving his mark. Johnson put his quick burst on display during a 71-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. The Lions didn't turn his big run into a touchdown, but they lead the Dolphins 10-0.



1:26 p.m. - DeAndre Hopkins schools Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey, one of the best cornerbacks in the league, drew DeAndre Hopkins in today's Texans-Jaguars contest. While the matchup should seesaw over the course of the afternoon, Hopkins holds the early advantage after pulling off a one-handed grab with Ramsey in coverage.



1:19 p.m. - Shady heads to locker room with head injury

The Bills' top running back left Sunday's game early in the first quarter, suffering what the team has called a head injury. LeSean McCoy landed awkwardly from a hit along the sidelines. At least for now, Chris Ivory will take over Buffalo's backfield.



1:07 p.m. - Adam Thielen already has a touchdown

Adam Thielen's magic 2018 season shows no signs of slowing down. The Vikings star caught his first pass for 34 yards and a touchdown. If you have Thielen on your fantasy team, none of this comes as a surprise.