Week 7 Fantasy Live Blog: Drew Brees throws 500th TD

Sunday's first contest ended in fireworks with the Los Angeles Chargers holding off a Tennessee Titans two-point conversation during the game's final moments. Wide receiver Tyrell Williams turned in the finest performance, hauling in four catches for 118 yards and a score.

You can check out NFL.com/inactives to see the full list of players sitting out Sunday's action. In addition to the inactive players, the Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks enjoy a well-deserved bye week. For fantasy players in need of last-second player replacements, head over to our Week 7 player rankings page to find the best options.

Note: All times listed as eastern.



5:33 p.m. - Todd Gurley scores 13th touchdown

To the surprise of exactly no one, Todd Gurley got the ball on firth-and-goal from the 1, resulting in a touchdown. Gurley now has 13 touchdowns from scrimmage this year, the most by any player and putting him on track for roughly 30 total. The score also marks the 15th time the Rams have scored 30 or more points under Sean McVay, who has coached only 23 games with the team.



5:20 p.m. - Drew Brees throws 500th touchdown

Drew Brees joined Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks with 500 or more passing touchdowns in NFL history, connecting with tight end Benjamin Watson from 1 yard out. Brees nearly notched his 500th touchdown two weeks ago in front of his home crowd, but Saints fans will hardly complain.



5:03 p.m. - Todd Gurley scores league-leading 12th touchdown

The Rams offense continues to feed Todd Gurley, and it has once again paid off for fantasy owners. Gurley scored his league-leading 12th touchdown of the season, this one a a 7-yard run early in the second quarter. The star running back has a legitimate chance to challenge some NFL records this season, including most touchdowns in a season (31, held by Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson).



4:55 p.m. - Matt Breida returns to the field

After leaving the field with an ankle injury, Matt Breida has returned to action for the 49ers late in the first quarter. Breida has battled injuries all season, and the team might reduce his exposure the rest of the way in order to make sure he doesn't re-aggrivate his ankle. Still, Breida's return comes as welcome news for fantasy players.



4:40 p.m. - Matt Breida questionable to return with ankle injury

Matt Breida's poor injury luck continues Sunday. The 49ers announced that the running back is quesitonable to return with an ankle injury. With Brieda sidelined for at least the moment, Alfred Morris and Raheem Morsert will see an uptick in workload.



4:17 p.m. - Browns force fourth overtime of the season

Somehow, some way, the Browns have made it to another overtime. A last-second field-goal attempt from Chandler Catanzaro sliced wide right, giving Cleveland and their numerous fantasy contributors a chance for more production. Seemingly, every Browns game is fun this season.



4:05 p.m. - Adam Thielen goes over 100 receiving yards again

Adam Thielen did it again. The Vikings star went over 100 receiving yards for a seventh straight game, tying Demaryius Thomas for the second longest such streak. The Vikings hold a 10-point lead over the Jets and would take the lead in the NFC North if the Patriots hold off the Bears.



3:48 p.m. - Panthers erase 17-point deficit

The Panthers looked dead in the water after falling behind the Eagles 17-0, but Cam Newton put together a spectacular second-half performance to erase the deficit. The go-ahead score came on third-and-goal from the 1. Newton faked the run to Christian McCaffrey and found tight end Greg Olsen wide open in the corner of the end zone. Carolina now leads 21-17 following the extra point.

3:21 p.m. - Two touchdowns for T.Y.

Welcome back, T.Y. Hilton. The Colts wideout hadn't played since September, but he has made the most of his return to the field. He caught his first touchdown late in the first half and just hauled in his second early in the fourth. Indianapolis just needs to kill some clock now in order to secure their second win of the season.



2:55 p.m. - Patriots rule out return for Sony Michel

The knee injury Sony Michel suffered during the second quarter will indeed end his day. The rookie running back will not rejoin the Patriots offense for the second half, leaving only James White Kenjon Barner available in the backfield.



2:50 p.m. - Jags bench Blake Bortles, go with Cody Kessler

Another bad performance has pushed the Jaguars to make a change under center. Cody Kessler replaced Blake Borltes midway through the third quarter. Kessler hasn't seen much action since his rookie season, but he can't play much worse than Bortles has of late.



2:33 p.m. - Albert Wilson also done for the day

The Dolphins will officially finish the game without Albert Wilson. The veteran wideout will not return from the leg injury he suffered during the second quarter. Miami also saw Kenny Stills go to the locker room, but his status remains unclear.



2:30 p.m. - Keke Coutee ruled out with hamstring injury

The Texans and Jaguars remain locked in a 13-0 battle, but the game has already ended for Keke Coutee. The rookie wideout suffered a hamstring injury during the first half, and the team ruled him out entering the third quarter.



2:12 p.m. - Cordarrelle Patterson houses a kickoff

Cordarrelle Patterson didn't endear himself to Bill Belichick with his fumble earlier in the day, but he redeemed himself with a kickoff score. Patterson didn't just benefit from good blocking either, shifting past a would-be tackle to open up the return.



2:01 p.m. - Sony Michel questionable to return with knee injury

A knee injury has sent rookie running back Sony Michel to the sidelines. Michel hurt himself on an inside run, fumbling the ball away to the Bears. If Michel cannot return, New England has only James White and Kenjon Barner to handle the backfield work.



1:55 p.m. - Shady ruled out for remainder of game

LeSean McCoy's head injury will indeed end his day. The Bills ruled him out during the secone quarter, leaving journeyman Chris Ivory as the new lead rusher in the backfield. Buffalo entered the game without starting quarterback Josh Allen as well.



1:51 p.m. - Albert Wilson questionable to return with leg injury

After putting up monster numbers in the Dolphins' matchup with the Bears a week ago, Albert Wilson's day appears to be in jeopardy following a leg injury. Wilson hurt himself on a reception down the middle, falling awkardly during the tackle. Not the Bert Alert anyone hoped for.



1:41 p.m. - Kerryon my wayward son

The Lions continue to divide their backfield work in strange ways, but that hasn't stopped Kerryon Johnson from leaving his mark. Johnson put his quick burst on display during a 71-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. The Lions didn't turn his big run into a touchdown, but they lead the Dolphins 10-0.



1:26 p.m. - DeAndre Hopkins schools Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey, one of the best cornerbacks in the league, drew DeAndre Hopkins in today's Texans-Jaguars contest. While the matchup should seesaw over the course of the afternoon, Hopkins holds the early advantage after pulling off a one-handed grab with Ramsey in coverage.



1:19 p.m. - Shady heads to locker room with head injury

The Bills' top running back left Sunday's game early in the first quarter, suffering what the team has called a head injury. LeSean McCoy landed awkwardly from a hit along the sidelines. At least for now, Chris Ivory will take over Buffalo's backfield.



1:07 p.m. - Adam Thielen already has a touchdown

Adam Thielen's magic 2018 season shows no signs of slowing down. The Vikings star caught his first pass for 34 yards and a touchdown. If you have Thielen on your fantasy team, none of this comes as a surprise.