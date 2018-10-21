Week 7 Fantasy Live Blog: Chargers notch Sunday's first win

Welcome to game day.

Sunday's first contest ended in fireworks with the Los Angeles Chargers holding off a Tennessee Titans two-point conversation during the game's final moments. Wide receiver Tyrell Williams turned in the finest performance, hauling in four catches for 118 yards and a score.

You can check out NFL.com/inactives to see the full list of players sitting out Sunday's action. In addition to the inactive players, the Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks enjoy a well-deserved bye week. For fantasy players in need of last-second player replacements, head over to our Week 7 player rankings page to find the best options.

As always, keep your internet machines tuned here for the latest fantasy news and developments throughout Sunday.

Note: All times listed as eastern.



1:26 p.m. - DeAndre Hopkins schools Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey, one of the best cornerbacks in the league, drew DeAndre Hopkins in today's Texans-Jaguars contest. While the matchup should seesaw over the course of the afternoon, Hopkins holds the early advantage after pulling off a one-handed grab with Ramsey in coverage.



1:19 p.m. - Shady heads to locker room with head injury

The Bills' top running back left Sunday's game early in the first quarter, suffering what the team has called a head injury. LeSean McCoy landed awkwardly from a hit along the sidelines. At least for now, Chris Ivory will take over Buffalo's backfield.



1:07 p.m. - Adam Thielen already has a touchdown

Adam Thielen's magic 2018 season shows no signs of slowing down. The Vikings star caught his first pass for 34 yards and a touchdown. If you have Thielen on your fantasy team, none of this comes as a surprise.