Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Defenses

Byes: Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans Heading to London for another international game, the Chargers should be considered a solid streamer against the Titans. Defenses are averaging 10 fantasy points per game against Marcus Mariota and his offense, which has averaged a mere 13.7 points away from their home field. Titans quarterbacks have also been sacked 20 times. vs. Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers The Rams defense has been on a fantasy cold streak, scoring a combined 11 points over the last three weeks. Still, I'd start this unit for a road game against the 49ers. Opposing defenses have averaged 10 fantasy points per game against them, and the Niners have committed 11 turnovers and allowed 17 sacks so far this season. vs. Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills The Colts defense has scored just two combined fantasy points over the last two weeks, but you have to like them against Nathan Peterman. Defenses have averaged a league-high 13 fantasy points against Buffalo, which is due in part to the fact that the Bills have surrendered 24 sacks and committed 11 turnovers on the season. vs. Washington Redskins vs. Dallas Cowboys The Redskins might seem like an odd start 'em after what the Cowboys did last week, but they're a different team on the road. In fact, only the Bills have averaged fewer points in road games this season. Dallas has also allowed 13 sacks and committed six turnovers away from the Jerry Dome, so the Skins defense is a nice option. Start 'Em: Texans D/ST at Jacksonville Jaguars, Lions D/ST at Miami Dolphins

Sleepers: Bills D/ST at Indianapolis Colts, Falcons D/ST vs. New York Giants

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs The Bengals defense has scored 10 or more fantasy points in three of its first six games, but it's coming off a minus-1 point performance in a loss to the Steelers. Their fortunes are unlikely to change against the Chiefs, as enemy defenses have averaged a mere one fantasy point per game versus Patrick Mahomes and crew. vs. New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears New England's defense hasn't done much in fantasy land this season, and an upcoming matchup in Chicago is not favorable. In fact, defenses have averaged just 4.8 fantasy points against the Bears overall. Also keep in mind that their offense has averaged 36 points and surrendered just three sacks at home so far this season. vs. Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles The Panthers defense was a bad option for fantasy fans last week in Washington, and I'd continue to fade it against the Eagles. Their offense has averaged almost 25 points per game since the return of Carson Wentz, who has thrown just one interception thus far. I'd keep these cats on the fantasy sidelines for a second week. vs. Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins Listed as a start 'em last week, the Cowboys produced a solid 11 fantasy points in a win over the Jaguars. Unfortunately, this unit has not fared well on the road. In fact, it has averaged a mere 4.7 fantasy points away from home. Defenses have also averaged just 4.3 fantasy points against the Redskins on their home field. Sit 'Em: Saints D/ST at Baltimore Ravens, Giants D/ST at Atlanta Falcons

Busts: Bears D/ST vs. New England Patriots, Ravens D/ST vs. New Orleans Saints

