Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Kickers

Byes: Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Jason Myers vs. Minnesota Vikings Myers, listed as a start 'em last week, went off for a ridiculous 24 fantasy points in a win over the Colts. While he won't duplicate that total, I do like him to have another nice stat line against the Vikings. Their defense has surrendered an average of almost 11 fantasy points per game to kickers on the road this season. vs. Harrison Butker vs. Cincinnati Bengals Butker is on a nice little hot streak, scoring a combined 37 fantasy points over the last three weeks. He's in a good spot to find continued success against the Bengals, who have surrendered an average of more than 11 fantasy points per game to kickers on the road. Butker should be in your starting lineup in a potential shootout. vs. Adam Vinatieri vs. Buffalo Bills Vinatieri will go down in NFL history as the greatest kicker ever, and he can still be a very useful fantasy option even at the ripe old age of 45. He's scored at least eight fantasy points in each of his last four games, and the Bills have surrendered an average of over nine fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. vs. Cody Parkey vs. Tennessee Titans Parkey is coming off a bit of a stinker, scoring just four fantasy points in a loss to the Dolphins. I still like him as a starter this week, however, as the Bears host a Patriots team that has surrendered an average of over 10 fantasy points per game to kickers on the road. He's still a free agent in most NFL.com leagues. Start 'Em: Jake Elliott vs. Carolina Panthers, Ka'imi Fairbairn at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sleepers: Giorgio Tavecchio vs. New York Giants, Jason Sanders vs. Detroit Lions

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Brett Maher vs. Washington Redskins Maher, listed as a sleeper last week, went off for 20 fantasy points in a win over the Jaguars. He's also put up a ridiculous 44 fantasy points in his last three games, but I think the streak of success ends against the Redskins. No defense has given up fewer field-goal conversions and fantasy points to enemy kickers. vs. Dan Bailey vs. New York Jets Bailey has been a solid addition for the Vikings and fantasy fans alike, scoring at least nine points in each of his last three games. I fear that some regression is on the horizon, however, as the Jets have given up just three field-goal conversions and 5.3 fantasy points per game to kickers on their home field. vs. Robbie Gould vs. Los Angeles Rams Gould bounced back from a goose egg against the Cardinals with a healthy 12-point stat line in last week's loss to the Packers. However, the veteran kicker could be in for a letdown when the Niners host the Rams. Their defense has surrendered just 6.7 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers, making Gould one to avoid. vs. Ryan Succop vs. Los Angeles Chargers You might not know it, but Succop has been a top-10 fantasy kicker through the first six weeks. I'd still fade the veteran this week, however, as a tough matchup against the Chargers looms. Their defense has surrendered an average of just 6.3 fantasy points to enemy kickers this season, so Succop is someone to avoid this weekend. Sit 'Em: Dustin Hopkins vs. Dallas Cowboys, Aldrick Rosas at Atlanta Falcons

Busts: Wil Lutz at Baltimore Ravens, Brandon McManus at Arizona Cardinals (Thur.)

