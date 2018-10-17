Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - David Njoku vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Njoku has been fantasy gold since Baker Mayfield took over the offense, scoring at least 10.2 PPR points in three straight games. He should be in fantasy lineups this week against the Buccaneers, who have surrendered the most yards (97.2 YPG) and the most PPR points (20.52 PPG) to enemy tight ends over their first five games. vs. Kyle Rudolph vs. New York Jets Rudolph has produced just 78 yards in his last two games, but I'd roll with the veteran based on a favorable matchup against the Jets. Rudolph, who runs most of his routes out of the slot, should find success against a banged-up New York pass defense that has surrendered 799 yards and six scores to receivers out of the slot. vs. George Kittle vs. Los Angeles Rams One of the most targeted tight ends in the league, Kittle has retained his top-10 spot at the position even with Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season. He's a good bet to post a nice line against the Rams, who have given up top-12 performances to Jared Cook and Rudolph while allowing 10 touchdown catches to opposing receivers this season. vs. C.J. Uzomah vs. Kansas City Chiefs Listed as a start 'em last week, Uzomah was targeted seven times and finished with a solid 11.4 PPR points in a loss to the Steelers. He should be considered a nice option again this week, as he'll face a Chiefs defense that has allowed an average of over 91 yards and the third-most PPR points per game to opposing tight ends this season. Start 'Em: O.J. Howard vs. Cleveland Browns, Trey Burton vs. New England Patriots

Sleepers: Ricky Seals-Jones vs. Denver Broncos (Thur.), Chris Herndon vs. Minnesota Vikings

