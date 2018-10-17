Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Byes: Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - David Njoku vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Njoku has been fantasy gold since Baker Mayfield took over the offense, scoring at least 10.2 PPR points in three straight games. He should be in fantasy lineups this week against the Buccaneers, who have surrendered the most yards (97.2 YPG) and the most PPR points (20.52 PPG) to enemy tight ends over their first five games.
Kyle Rudolph vs. New York Jets
Rudolph has produced just 78 yards in his last two games, but I'd roll with the veteran based on a favorable matchup against the Jets. Rudolph, who runs most of his routes out of the slot, should find success against a banged-up New York pass defense that has surrendered 799 yards and six scores to receivers out of the slot.
George Kittle vs. Los Angeles Rams
One of the most targeted tight ends in the league, Kittle has retained his top-10 spot at the position even with Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season. He's a good bet to post a nice line against the Rams, who have given up top-12 performances to Jared Cook and Rudolph while allowing 10 touchdown catches to opposing receivers this season.
C.J. Uzomah vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Listed as a start 'em last week, Uzomah was targeted seven times and finished with a solid 11.4 PPR points in a loss to the Steelers. He should be considered a nice option again this week, as he'll face a Chiefs defense that has allowed an average of over 91 yards and the third-most PPR points per game to opposing tight ends this season.
Start 'Em: O.J. Howard vs. Cleveland Browns, Trey Burton vs. New England Patriots
Sleepers: Ricky Seals-Jones vs. Denver Broncos (Thur.), Chris Herndon vs. Minnesota Vikings
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Greg Olsen vs. Philadelphia Eagles
I get it ... sitting Olsen with four teams on a bye at a thin position is difficult, but hear me out. The Eagles have allowed the fewest PPR points in the league to tight ends after six weeks. Their defense has also allowed just 391 yards to slot receivers, which is where Olsen has run over 61 percent of his routes this year. Beware, folks.
Charles Clay vs. Indianapolis Colts
Clay started off hot last week, but he faded as the game progressed and finished with a mere six PPR points in a loss to the Texans. While the Colts have been burned by tight ends this season, they've also had to face some big names like Tyler Eifert, Jordan Reed, Zach Ertz, and Rob Gronkowski. Unless you're desperate, Clay is a fade for me.
Benjamin Watson vs. Baltimore Ravens
Watson has had a few decent stat lines this season, but he's not someone to trust even at a thin position and a "revenge" game narrative in Baltimore. The Ravens defense has been stellar at home, allowing an average of just 8.5 points per game. What's more, tight ends have averaged a mere 6.3 PPR points against them at M&T Bank Stadium.
Geoff Swaim vs. Washington Redskins
You know I'm hurting for tight end sit 'ems that aren't obvious when Swaim is listed. He's settled back into off-the-radar status after a 4.1-point stinker last week, and an upcoming matchup against the Redskins won't do him any favors. Their defense has been tough on slot receivers, which is where Swaim has run about half of his routes.
Sit 'Em: Nick O'Leary vs. Detroit Lions, Hayden Hurst vs. New Orleans Saints
Busts: Jordan Reed vs. Dallas Cowboys, Antonio Gates vs. Tennessee Titans (London)
