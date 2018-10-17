Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Jarvis Landry vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Landry's numbers have been very disappointing in the last two weeks, as he's produced just 80 yards with no touchdowns. I'd keep rolling with the veteran, however, as a get-right game against the Bucs is up next. No team has allowed more catches, yards and PPR points to enemy slot receivers, so Landry should post a solid line. vs. Robert Woods vs. San Francisco 49ers Woods has been on fire in recent weeks, scoring at least 19 PPR points in each of his last four games. Fantasy fans should keep him in their lineups against the Niners, who have allowed seven touchdowns to receivers lined up out wide this season. Woods could also see more targets in the offense with Cooper Kupp (knee) out of action. vs. Alshon Jeffery vs. Carolina Panthers Jeffery has had two big performances since his return to the gridiron, and a matchup against the Panthers is a favorable one. Their defense has allowed 10.6 catches, five touchdowns and the third-most PPR points to opposing receivers split out wide, which is where Jeffery has run around 70 percent of his routes so far this season. vs. Chris Godwin vs. Cleveland Browns Godwin has been an underrated fantasy performer this season, scored 13-plus PPR points in four of his five games. I like him as a flex starter this week, as Godwin will face a Browns defense that's surrendered 822 yards, seven touchdowns and the fourth-most PPR points to opposing receivers who are split out wide this season. vs. Sterling Shepard vs. Atlanta Falcons Shepard has scored just 18.2 combined PPR points in his last two games, but he's still in the flex starter mix with a game in Atlanta up next. The Falcons have allowed an average of 109.8 yards per game, the fourth-most PPR points and six touchdowns to slot receivers. That's where Shepard sees an average of 30.7 routes per game. Start 'Em: Tyler Boyd at Kansas City Chiefs, Emmanuel Sanders at Arizona Cardinals (Thur.)

Sleepers: Taylor Gabriel vs. New England Patriots, Jermaine Kearse vs. Minnesota Vikings

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Corey Davis vs. Tennessee Titans Davis' value has sunk like the "Titan"ic since his breakout game against the Eagles, as he's produced a mere 12.3 PPR points in his last two games. He should continue to be faded against the Chargers, who have allowed just 103.4 yards per game to receivers lined up out wide. The Titans are also averaging 13.7 points per game away from home. vs. Marvin Jones vs. Miami Dolphins Jones has become the third option in the Lions pass attack with the emergence of Kenny Golladay, and it's shown in his target share this season. He's a player to fade based on the matchup too, as the Dolphins have given up the seventh-fewest catches, the ninth-fewest PPR points and just two touchdowns to receivers lined out wide. vs. Will Fuller vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Fuller's streak of success with Deshaun Watson has hit a brick wall, as he's scored a combined 8.8 PPR points in his last two games. He's unlikely to reverse his fortunes against the Jaguars, who haven't allowed a touchdown to a receiver split out wide. Quarterbacks also have a brutal 68.8 passer rating targeting wideouts against them. vs. Albert Wilson vs. Detroit Lions Wilson put up an enormous line in last week's shocking win over the Bears, scoring two touchdowns and 33 PPR points. I'm not sure he can do it again, however, as the Lions have surrendered the fewest yards and just one score to receivers lined out wide. That's where Wilson has run more than 63 percent of his routes so far this season. vs. Cole Beasley vs. Washington Redskins Beasley went bananas in the stat sheets a week ago, producing a career line in a win over the Jaguars. I would still fade him this week, however, as chasing the points will result in disappointment. The Redskins have been brutal on slot men, allowing the fewest yards, one touchdown and the fourth-fewest PPR points to the position. Sit 'Em: Larry Fitzgerald vs. Denver Broncos (Thur.), Nelson Agholor vs. Carolina Panthers

Busts: Keenan Allen vs. Tennessee Titans (London), Demaryius Thomas at Arizona Cardinals (Thur.)

