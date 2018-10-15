NFL Fantasy LIVE Podcast: Tools of the trade

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are back studio to go over everything in fantasy from Week 6! The guys start off with the biggest news headlines like the Buccaneers firing defensive coordinator Mike Smith and Cooper Kupp returning from his knee injury (4:35). Next, former NFL linebacker Takeo Spikes calls into the show to speak about his NFL Legends Community fantasy football team and his thoughts on the London game that he covered (13:14). With the NFL trade deadline approaching, MG and Fabs went over their top 10 trade candidates such as Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy and Amari Cooper (19:36). Then, Fabs debuted a new segment called "That's A Stinker" about normal fantasy starters that had awful games Sunday (47:22). Finally, the guys tell you players to lookout for in the Week 7 waiver wire (56:38).

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: