Week 6 Fantasy Live Blog: Jets defense scores early

Welcome to game day.

You can check out NFL.com/inactives to see the full list of players sitting out Sunday's action. In addition to the inactive players, the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers enjoy a well-deserved bye week. For fantasy players in need of last-second player replacements, head over to our Week 5 player rankings page to find the best options.

As always, keep your internet machines tuned here for the latest fantasy news and developments throughout Sunday.

Note: All times listed as eastern.



1:39 p.m. - Calvin Ridley questionable to return

The Falcons offense might have taken a major hit midway through the first half. Rookie wideout Calvin Ridley exited with and ankle injury and is questionable to return. Ridley got off to a solid start Sunday, catching three passes for 47 yards including a 22-yard gain.



1:30 p.m. - Mike Evans becomes new receiving-yards king in Tampa

Though Mike Evans has only played four seasons and change in the NFL, he has already set the Buccaneers' team record for career receiving yards. He entered the day just 13 yards behind Mark Carrier for the top spot. Evans moved ahead on a 19-yard reception, his first of the game.





1:13 p.m. - Andrew Luck responds

While an unfortuante bounce led to an Andrew Luck pick-six, the Colts quarterback didn't take long before getting his team on the board. After climbing up the pocket to avoid pressure, Luck connected with Marcus Johnson deep down the field for Indianapolis' first score of the day.

The Jets didn't need much time to establish an early lead on the visiting Colts. On just the second play from scrimmage, Andrew Luck saw his screen pass knocked up in the air, eventually corralled by cornerback Morris Claiborne who walked it in for the score. While those who started Luck this week now find themselves in a hole, Luck should have plenty of opportunities to climb out while playing from behind.