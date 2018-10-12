Week 6 injury watch: Rams' Cooks, Kupp expected to play

No team in the NFC has displayed a more prolific offense than the Rams, who have built their dynamic passing attack around quarterback Jared Goff and a trio of talented wide receivers. Two of those wideouts, Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp, left last week's game early with concussions, leaving their availability for Week 6 in doubt.

However, all signs point to both Cooks and Kupp returning in time for the Rams' road tilt with the Broncos on Sunday. Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that, barring any setbacks, the wideouts appear "ready to go," doubling down on those remarks on Friday. That could mean another strong performance for all the major components of the Rams offense.

Elsewhere, a number of star fantasy options look less likely to suit up this week. Those potential absences come in addition to the Saints and Lions, both of which have byes this week.

Bears: Anthony Miller (shoulder) - Anthony Miller hasn't factored significantly into the Bears' passing attack thus far, catching just eight passes for 60 yards and a touchdown during his three appearances this season. Still, the second-round pick could become a more meaningful contributor once he returns from a dislocated shoulder. Miller looks on track to play coming out of Chicago's bye week, practicing in full for the first time since his injury.

Bengals: Giovani Bernard (knee) - As expected, Giovani Bernard will miss another week while recovering from his knee injury. The Bengals can lean more on Joe Mixon in Bernard's absence, but rookie Mark Walton will likely see some more touches this week to keep things balanced. Cincinnati hopes to get Bernard back in time for next week's scoreathon against the Chiefs.

Colts: Jack Doyle (hip), Eric Ebron (shin, quad, ankle, knee), T.Y. Hilton (hamstring), Marlon Mack (hamstring) - No team has attempted more passes than the Colts this season, making their banged-up receiving corps a particularly troubling development. Tight end Jack Doyle and T.Y. Hilton will not suit up for Sunday's game against the Jets, and backup tight end Eric Ebron didn't practice until Friday due to a laundry list of ailments. If all three sit out this week, Ryan Grant, Chester Rogers and Erik Swoope will see increased workloads. The news appears better for Indianapolis' backfield, with Marlon Mack practicing in full after missing the last three weeks with hamstring trouble.

Falcons: Devonta Freeman (foot) - Devonta Freeman's return to the field didn't last long. After playing against the Steelers last week, the star running back will again sit with a foot injury, according to Falcons head coach Dan Quinn. As before, Freeman's absence means a more work for Tevin Coleman. Coleman has averaged 18 touches in games without Freeman and just 10.5 in contests when both play.

49ers: Matt Breida (ankle), Pierre Garçon (shoulder, knee), Marquise Goodwin (hamstring, quadricep) - Neither Matt Breida nor Pierre Garçon practiced Friday, the second practice in a row each of the two playmakers has missed. As a result, each looks iffy for Monday's trip to Lambeau Field. On the other end of the spectrum, Marquise Goodwin practiced in full again and looks ready to return after missing last week's game against the Cardinals.

Jets: Isaiah Crowell (ankle) - The Jets remain hopeful that Isaiah Crowell will make it back from his ankle injury, but the veteran running back has yet to practice in full this week. At this point, Crowell looks like a game-time decision. If he cannot play, New York would give most of the backfield work to Bilal Powell, who has run efficiently but has yet to score a touchdown on the ground.

Packers: Geronimo Allison (concussion, hamstring), Randall Cobb (hamstring), Aaron Rodgers (knee) - While many important offensive contributors highlight the Packers' injury report, most of the news looks positive. Aaron Rodgers has practiced despite suffering a setback with his knee injury and expects to play Monday. Meanwhile, Geronimo Allison cleared the concussion protocol and has practiced through his sore hamstring. As for Randall Cobb, the veteran wideout said Friday that his hamstring feels better, but the team plans to wait until Sunday to determine his game availability.

Panthers: Greg Olsen (foot) - The Panthers officially listed Greg Olsen as questionable to play against Washington, though head coach Ron Rivera said the team expects the Pro Bowl tight end to return from his foot fracture on Sunday. Olsen acknowledged earlier in the week that his foot will require surgery after the season, but given the dearth of quality options at the position, he merits consideration for fantasy players until further notice.

Patriots: Sony Michel (knee) - Along with everyone else on the Patriots' injury report, rookie running back Sony Michel is questionable to play against the Chiefs this weekend. Michel has become an important piece of the New England offense after a slow start, rushing for 220 yards over the past two weeks and scoring two touchdowns.

Rams: Brandin Cooks (concussion), Cooper Kupp (concussion) - Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp fully participated in Friday's practice, furthering head coach Sean McVay's belief that both will suit up on Sunday. If both wideouts indeed play, the Rams offense should have all the firepower it needs against a good but decidedly not great Broncos pass defense.

Redskins: Jamison Crowder (ankle), Josh Doctson (heel), Adrian Peterson (shoulder, ankle, knee), Paul Richardson (knee), Chris Thompson (ribs) - Perhaps no team faces a more precarious health situation this weekend than Washington, which has both of its top running backs and all of its key wideouts listed on the injury report. Chris Thompson and Adrian Peterson saw limited practice work during the week, suggesting that both will play on Sunday. Meanwhile, Jamison Crowder and Paul Richardson particiated in Friday's practice on a limited basis, with both earning questionable designations for Sunday's game. Josh Doctson, also officially questionable, appears slightly further ahead with his heel injury.

Texans: Lamar Miller (chest) - A week after not seeing the field as an active player, Lamar Miller returned to practice as a full participant Thursday. Barring a setback, he should see his normal workload with Alfred Blue returning to his customary backup role in the backfield rotation.

Vikings: Dalvin Cook (hamstring) - After several frustrating weeks, it appears Dalvin Cook will finally return to full strength for the Vikings. The second-year running back fully participated in practice all week, and all signs point to Minnesota giving him the lion's share of the work during Sunday's game against the Cardinals and their porous run defense. The Vikings, who have struggled to rush the football all year, should make up some ground this week.