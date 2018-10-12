Five Bold Predictions for Week 6

It's Week 6. Time for some bold predictions.

C.J. Beathard puts up Top 12 QB production

Beathard isn't your first choice. Frankly, he's probably not even your second choice. Look, you've been circling the block for what seems like hours and it's the only thing open. So, you will start him and like it. But over the last two weeks, Bethard has thrown for more yards and touchdowns than Patrick Mahomes. And in a game script that figures to lead the 49ers to throwing the ball a ton (again), Bethard is like an all-you-can eat sushi joint. It might not be high-end, it might be ugly to look at, but it will fill you up. Just don't complain about it the next day.

David Johnson doesn't even crack the top 30 for RBs this week

It's crazy to me how much DJ's 2018 mirrors Todd Gurley's effort in 2016. It's like the remake to a terrible movie that nobody wanted. And, while DJ has shown signs of life in recent weeks, getting into the end zone, I'm afraid to tell you I know how this movie ends. It's not a happy one. The Vikings have allowed zero rushing touchdowns this season. They have allowed two passing touchdowns to running backs, but DJ had zero percent of the team's air yards last week.

Julio Jones matches his TD production of last year, all in one game

Julio Jones "can't catch touchdown passes" is one of the dumbest narratives in sports and one I wish would go away forever. Kind of like, hey, "Clayton Kershaw really is a big-game pitcher." I'm looking for that Jones narrative to die this week against the Buccaneers. A team still reeling after giving up six touchdown passes two weeks ago to Mitch Trubisky. This wouldn't be the first time Jones has scored multiple touchdowns against the Bucs. He had two touchdown passes against them in Week 11 last year. And, in fact, all three of his 2017 touchdowns came against the Bucs. All right, they didn't. He scored his other one against the Patriots. But, I think positive TD regression hits hard in Week 6. Julio scores three times!

Bears defense will outscore Ryan Tannehill

I'm sure Khalil Mack couldn't give a (care), but I hate Miami. The Bears perfect season was ended there in 1985. My dad was not thrilled. My dad said we'd get La Cabana on Tuesday if the Bears won that fateful MNF, and needless to say ... I was not enjoying their chips and salsa that week. And, then there was the unpleasantness of the Super Bowl. I know that had nothing to do with the Dolphins, but I'm still stung by the fact that we were one of the teams that actually lost a big game to Peyton Manning. What a scarlet letter to wear on your jersey. But, I love the Bears defense this week. This really isn't a bold prediction seeing that the Bears have scored at least 13 fantasy points in every game this season. Ryan Tannehill has scored less than 14 in three of five. But it's Miami, man. Weird things always happen.

Tyler Boyd lands in the top 10

Boyd is receiving 23 percent of the Bengals target share and 35 percent of the air yards, so he's a must-start seemingly every week. I'm loving the matchup this week for sure. The Steelers have allowed the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks and the third-most points for receivers. The Steelers can't stop the tight ends, either. C.J. Uzomah is a great sleeper option and every Bengals offensive player is teed up for a big Week 6.