Fix My Flex: Doug Baldwin is a scary fantasy option

You've figured out most of your starting lineup. Quarterback? Check. Running backs? Check. Receivers, tight ends, kicker and defense? Check, check, check and check. But there's still that pesky flex spot. Do you go with that mid-round running back you drafted for this exact purpose? What about that wide receiver that has a favorable matchup this week? Then there are you masochists who play in superflex leagues. Godspeed to all of you.

If you're looking for help, you've come to the right place. Every week in this space I'll do my best to help you #FixMyFlex. Well, actually I'll try to fix YOUR flex. But that's not how the hashtag goes. I guess it just wasn't quite as catchy. Anyway, you've got problems, I've got answers. Here we go.

Time has a way of changing a man. It takes him from being a person who wouldn't look twice in Sammy Watkins' direction in August to being a man who says you should be starting Watkins in October. He's found an offense that fits his talents, he no longer has the pressure of having to carry a passing game ... and he has one hell of a sweet matchup against a Patriots defense that struggles to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks. As much as I like John Brown, the matchup against Tennessee is a scary one. And Devin Funchess? Yeah, I'm just out on that.

If I didn't know better, I'd think you were watching me write this column and decided to troll me with a hard question. You're not, are you? Anywho ... I think I'm still going with Watkins. 2018 is wild, man. The biggest reason is that Watkins has a larger target share in his respective offense than Gordon. Gordon is good for a big play every once in a while but part of rolling with a home run hitter is that you have to endure a few strikeouts. Watkins has been the more consistent player over the past couple of weeks.

I want to keep believing in Doug Baldwin. I really, really do. But he hasn't given much reason for optimism lately. From his original pronouncement that he might not be 100 percent all season to a disappearing act last week, Angry Doug hasn't put up much of a fight this year. DeSean Jackson will always be a roller coaster ('memba what I said about home run hitters?) but with Jameis Winston back ready to sling it and a date with a bad Falcons defense, I think I'd feel a little more comfortable with DJax this week.

Did I mention that 2018 is wild? I never would have imagined in August that I'd consider starting a rookie over Doug Baldwin. But here we are. Regardless of the matchup, the Texans have been a far more productive passing offense than the Seahawks -- last week's red zone issues notwithstanding. Along with that productivity, Coutee has filled a much-needed role as a slot receiver outlet to help the continually besieged Deshaun Watson. I love Doug Baldwin but right now, I need him to show something before I can keep plugging him in my lineup.

#FixMyFlex 2 flex positions, who to start: Baldwin / J. Gordon / Enunwa / Westbrook? â Fulvio Butera (@FooButera) October 11, 2018

All four of these guys have very uncertain fantasy floors. For that reason, I'm going with the guy who has the highest ceiling and that's Josh Gordon. On top of Gordon being a player who seems good for at least one big catch every game, he's also facing a Chiefs defense that has been like fantasy wonder tonic this year. Yeah, I know what I said about home run hitters ... but it's better than relying on light-hitting utility players. (Can you tell the baseball playoffs are going right now?)

I've been touting Allen Robinson as a guy you try to trade for because I think bigger days are ahead. But this week, I'd much rather roll with Edelman. First, there's the whole Chiefs defense thing I mentioned above. It's also because he's likely to see more targets than Robinson ... and from a much better quarterback as well. Not to mention that Xavien Howard has locked plenty of guys down this season and could set his sights on A-Rob this week.

In one corner is a talented running back who has been generally ignored in his offense. In the other corner is a running back who doesn't seem to be as good as his backfield mate yet keeps getting a surprising amount of opportunity. In this case, I'd go with McCoy. He has a better matchup against an underperforming Houston defense and hopefully after last week, the Bills coaches realized the importance of getting Shady involved in the offense. So far, the best thing Buck Allen has done for fantasy managers is offer hope to those playing against Alex Collins.

This is a legitimately tough call for me. Both should see plenty of volume in their respective offenses. But in this case, I'd lean toward Howard based on the matchup. Miami hasn't offered much resistance to opposing fantasy running backs this season -- allowing around 160 yards per game to the position. The Cowboys have been tough on backs this year and could focus on slowing down Yeldon in order to take their chances with Blake Bortles. Never thought I'd type those words. 2018, man. Wild.

Tevin Coleman is the play here because Devonta Freeman appears to be heading into the weekend at less than 100 percent as he deals with a foot injury. The Falcons have shown that they're not afraid to lean heavily on Coleman when Freeman is unavailable or not fully healthy. That's good news for Coleman's prospects against the Buccaneers, who have been one of the NFL's worst defenses this season.

The matchup isn't great against the Packers on Monday night but I'd still roll with Alfred Morris. With Matt Breida expected to miss the game, that should give the veteran more chances to produce (although beware of Kyle Juszczyk taking work on passing downs). Not only does Alex Collins have to deal with Buck Allen taking snaps but there's the matter of a tough Titans defense staring him in the face.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com and a man who is trying to think of something clever and timely to write in this section. Send him your witty repartee via Twitter @MarcasG. If you read all of that, congrats. Follow him on Facebook and Instagram.