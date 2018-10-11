Rank's 11 Week 6 Sleepers: Is it Trubisky Time?

We are living in a pretty incredible world where a quarterback can throw six touchdown passes and still not warrant some playing time on your fantasy team in his next start. But, that's where we are at with Mitchell Trubisky. I can understand that his incredible game against the Buccaneers kind of ranks up there with the time Nick Foles threw seven touchdowns against the Raiders a few years back. But, wait a minute, Foles would eventually win a Super Bowl. I think the only logical conclusion is that Trubisky is going to win a Super Bowl, too! Good news!

Oh wait, that's not what we are doing here. We're talking about this week. But I will have you know: Trubisky became the fourth quarterback since 2015 to throw for at least six touchdown passes in a single-game. The three other quarterbacks had at least two touchdowns the next time out, including Patrick Mahomes earlier this season.

While I'm not down with hocus pocus stats that are more carnival games and coincidence, Trubisky has played well the last three weeks, after he looked a bit nervous under the bright lights of playing on Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field in the opener.

Trubes (that's right!) is 3-0 in his last three games, completing 72 percent of his passes. He's averaged 258 passing yards per game with eight touchdowns and just three picks. A couple of the INTs were super brutal, but his passer rating in this span is 110.6. The Bears are going to do well against the Dolphins who have been tough on opposing QBs, but I'm undaunted.

Here are 10 more sleepers who can help you in Week 6:

Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I have Philip Rivers in a number of leagues and I started to feel uneasy in the matchup this week. So, I'm all, "I'm going to go pick up Winston." Imagine my surprise when even the league dummy who never drafts quarterbacks early was already all-in on him. This might find you too late. But if you did manage to snag him, understand Winston was the QB8 in his 11 full starts last year. He also led all quarterbacks in passing yards per game (307) in that stretch. The Falcons' secondary isn't great, either.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

Mayfield is amazing to watch. I love it. He threw for 342 yards last week and one touchdown. He's been adding a few points via his legs, which is certainly welcome. The Chargers have already allowed two quarterbacks this year to top 25 fantasy points this season and Derek Carr would have been in line for a bigger day in Week 5, but he made some terrible passes, including one he threw in the red-zone which was unforgivable. Mayfield is an intruiging QB2 in Week 6.

Ronald Jones, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

You love the idea of a running back available on the waiver wire who could end up starting for you. You're just less enthused when it's Jones. Kind of like when somebody says that you're having pizza for lunch. And ... it's Papa John's. I get that. But, Jones did get 10 carries against the Bears two weeks ago and managed 29 yards. Which would be, like, 49 against a normal defense. The Falcons defense has struggled, especially against running backs. Atlanta has allowed runners an average of 25.36 fantasy points this year.

Kyle Juszczyk, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Laugh all you want. Or give me the dismissive Heisman our editor Graham Barfield did when I broached the subject of playing Juszczyk. But, I really like this play. He was on the field for 70 percent of the snaps last week. And, even though Alfred Morris chipped in with three receptions in Week 5, I'm of the mind Juszczyk will be heavily involved in the passing game. If they get into a situation where they are forced to throw, Morris could be game-scripted out of the 'Niners attack which will open it up for Use Check.

Mohammed Sanu, WR, Atlanta Falcons

I don't know if he can continue to be viewed as a sleeper, but I feel like I need to add him to this list one more time to really hammer it home. The Buccaneers have had trouble stopping the pass, which is a super-obvious statement. It's like somebody coming out and saying that I like Zac Efron. Of course, you like Zac Efron. Only a crazy person wouldn't like Zac Efron. But this is a good matchup in a game of good matchups. Slot corner M.J. Stewart gets burnt more than dinner toast.

Josh Reynolds, WR, Los Angeles Rams

I'm going with Reynolds if either Cooper Kupp (concussion) or Brandin Cooks (concussion) is unable to go. I'm not saying the Rams are so good that you can just add any player and expect similar production (looking at you New England). But, Reynolds will see enough volume if neither Cooks or Kupp are active. When you consider the Rams go three-wide 97 percent of the time -- guaranteeing a full-time role for Reynolds -- I'd feel comfortable starting him as a low-end WR3. At press-time, both Cooks and Kupp are expected to be available, but I just want you to be prepared.

Albert Wilson, WR, Miami Dolphins

It seems foolish to recommend somebody against the Bears defense. But if you were going to pick out a weakness on that team, it would be Kevin Tolliver. I mean, make no mistake about it, he would be the best player on the Packers "defense" but he is the Bears defender to pick on. Wilson will run over 30 percent of his routes in Tolliver's coverage in Week 6.

Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I love how everyone wants to pretend the Bucs are going to suffer this lapse as they go from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Jameis Winston. I'm not one of them. I'm a firm believer in Todd Monken. He's not afraid to stretch the field, and it's worked out perfectly for Godwin. A lot of folks likely dropped him after the bye, but he's a great option in this likely high-scoring game against Atlanta.

C.J. Uzomah, TE, Cincinnati Bengals

He didn't quite pan out against the Dolphins last week (6.3 fantasy points), but I like the matchup this week against the Steelers who have not done well against tight ends this season. Uzomah also has predictable playing time working in his favor, which is a rare commodity for TEs at this point. His 92 percent snap rate last week was a season-high.

Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I'm just starting all Bucs in Week 6 at this point. Winston loved Brate in the past, targeting him 14 percent of the time versus half that rate with Fitzpatrick (7 percent). I'm willing to roll with Brate in this spot.