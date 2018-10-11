Week 6 TNF fantasy preview

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX, NFLN, Amazon

Eagles

Carson Wentz: Beware

Wendell Smallwood: Sleeper

Corey Clement: Sleeper

Alshon Jeffery: Flex

Nelson Agholor: Beware

Zach Ertz: Start

Eagles DST: Start

The Eagles offense has been an uneven unit so far this year and losing Jay Ajayi for the season won't help add any stability. But it does open up more opportunity for Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement, who should split snaps against an average Giants run defense. The bigger concern is in Philly's passing game. Carson Wentz has played well in his last two games but now he goes on the road to play a division game against team that has been tough on opposing passing games. That makes him a questionable start on a Thursday night. It also puts Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor in tenuous situations. Technically, Zach Ertz would also be in that same tenuous position but there's little argument for sitting him. The Eagles defense is a nice play versus an inconsistent Giants offense.

Giants

Eli Manning: Sleeper

Saquon Barkley: Start

Odell Beckham, Jr: Start

Sterling Shepard: Flex

Rhett Ellison: Beware

Giants DST: Sit

Big Blue boasted a bonanza of points last week for the first time in a while. That could continue this week against an Eagles defense that hasn't lived up to expectations this year -- at least in the passing game. That means Odell Beckham could certainly put up another big number (though probably without a passing touchdown) and Sterling Shepard is worth a flex start. The one area where Philly's defense has excelled has been against the run. That makes it a tough matchup for Saquon Barkley but it's hard to consider sitting the game-breaking rookie.

