Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Byes: Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins
The Bears defense is fresh off a bye and should be primed to produce big totals against Ryan Tannehill and the Dolphins. Their offense has averaged just 19.8 points per game, which is the fifth-fewest in the league, and opposing defenses have averaged more than 10 fantasy points per game against them after five weeks. Expect a big stat line.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals
Minnesota's defense hasn't been great from a fantasy perspective, but that should change with a home game against rookie Josh Rosen and the Cardinals up next. Defenses have averaged 8.6 fantasy points per game versus the Red Birds, and their offense has averaged the fourth-fewest points (14 PPG) on the road this season.
Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills
The Texans defense put up a nice stat line against the Cowboys last week, and an upcoming matchup against Josh Allen and the Bills makes this unit a streamable option again. Defenses have averaged 12 points per game against Buffalo, and their line has surrendered a league-high 22 sacks. J.J. Watt and his crew should feast.
Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers
Green Bay's defense has been an uneven fantasy option so far this season, but this week's matchup against C.J. Beathard and the Niners makes it a nice option. Defensive teams have averaged 10.6 fantasy points versus the 49ers overall, and home defenses have averaged 13 points. They've also allowed 18 sacks this season.
Start 'Em: Rams D/ST at Denver Broncos, Eagles D/ST at New York Giants (Thur.)
Sleepers: Dolphins D/ST vs. Chicago Bears, Cowboys D/ST vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Sit' Em
Sit of the Week - New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs
The Patriots defense has scored a combined 17 fantasy points over the last two weeks, but this unit is in for a rough week against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Their offense is averaging 35 points and 413 total yards per game, and defenses have averaged less than a full fantasy point (0.2) against them in 2018. Expect a high-scoring game.
Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams
Denver's defense put up a huge stinker against the Jets a week ago, and an upcoming home matchup versus the Rams is anything but favorable. Defenses have surrendered an average of 34.6 points and almost 470 yards of total offense per game to Jared Goff and crew, and teams have averaged one fantasy point against them.
New York Jets vs. Indianapolis Colts
New York's defense ranks second in fantasy points after five weeks, but almost half of its production came in Week 1. Since then, the Jets have averaged fewer than seven fantasy points per game. Up next is a difficult matchup against Andrew Luck and the Colts, who have been tough on home "fantasy" defenses so far this season.
Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Redskins
The Panthers defense was one of the best in fantasy football a week ago, scoring 12 points in a win over the Giants. I'd fade them this week, however, as enemy defenses have recorded just three sacks, two takeaways and averaged a mere five fantasy points when facing Alex Smith and the Redskins on their home field.
Sit 'Em: Redskins D/ST vs. Carolina Panthers, Bills D/ST at Minnesota Vikings
Busts: Chiefs D/ST at New England Patriots, Steelers D/ST at Cincinnati Bengals
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!