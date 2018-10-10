Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Byes: Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. Buffalo Bills You might not know it, but Fairbairn ranks second in fantasy points among kickers after five weeks. I'd add and start him against the Bills, who have surrendered 10 field-goal conversions and an average of 9.6 fantasy points per game to kickers this season. Fairbairn is still a free agent in most leagues on NFL.com, so go out and get him. vs. Cody Parkey vs. Miami Dolphins Parkey has been underrated in fantasy leagues, as he's scored 10 or more points in three of four games but remains a free agent in more than 80 percent of NFL.com leagues. I'd add and start him against the Dolphins, who have surrendered an average of 9.4 fantasy points per game to kickers. That's fifth-most in the NFL after the first five weeks. vs. Jason Myers vs. Indianapolis Colts Myers has had an uneven start to the regular season, as he's scored eight or more points in three of his first five games. A free agent in most leagues on NFL.com, he's a nice streamer in a home matchup against the Colts. Their defense has allowed 11 field goals and the third-most fantasy points (9.6 PPG) to enemy kickers this season. vs. Cairo Santos vs. Denver Broncos Listed as a start 'em last week, Santos produced a solid nine fantasy points in a win over the Seahawks. As long as Greg Zuerlein is out, he's a terrific streamer in fantasy leagues. Santos has a nice matchup against the Broncos, who have surrendered nine field-goal conversions and nine fantasy points a game to kickers. Start 'Em: Jake Elliott at New York Giants (Thur.), Caleb Sturgis at Cleveland Browns

Sleepers: Sebastian Janikowski at Oakland Raiders (London), Brett Maher vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Graham Gano vs. Washington Redskins Gano was a solid sleeper last week, and he made a huge impact both on the field and for fantasy owners. Unfortunately, an upcoming matchup against the Redskins makes him a fade for me. Their defense has allowed a mere two field-goal conversions and an average of just 3.75 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. vs. Robbie Gould vs. Green Bay Packers Gould's numbers have dropped since the Niners lost Jimmy Garoppolo, as he's scored a combined nine fantasy points in two games including a goose egg last week. I'd keep him on the fantasy sidelines again, as the Packers have allowed five field-goal conversion and an average of 5.6 fantasy points a game to kickers. vs. Adam Vinatieri vs. New York Jets Vinatieri has been solid this season, scoring at least eight fantasy points in all but one of his first five games. However, an upcoming matchup against the Jets makes him tough to recommend. Gang Green has been tough on kickers, allowing an average of just 6.2 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers in 2018. vs. Brandon McManus vs. Los Angeles Rams McManus has had a very uneven start to the season, making him no more than a matchup-based starter in most leagues. I'd keep him on the sidelines against the Rams, who have surrendered just seven field-goal conversions and an average of 6.4 fantasy points a game to kickers. That's the ninth-fewest allowed in the league so far. Sit 'Em: Ryan Succop vs. Baltimore Ravens, Chandler Catanzaro at Atlanta Falcons

Busts: Dustin Hopkins vs. Carolina Panthers, Josh Lambo at Dallas Cowboys

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!